BusinessEducation
    Most entrepreneurs panic when disaster strikes, but Manning Sumner has made a career of responding with faith instead of reacting with fear. After career-ending back fractures derailed his Auburn football dreams, he discovered that obstacles aren’t roadblocks, they’re redirections toward your real purpose. This conversation explores how a former college linebacker built Legacy Fit from an abandoned Miami warehouse into seven thriving locations, then disrupted the premium water industry by partnering with the Miami Heat and outselling Fiji by six times.  Learn what Wharton Business School will never teach you!  Sign up for the ANTI-MBA today: https://bit.ly/46vct60 Click here to order your personalized poster!: https://bit.ly/46J08MS Listen to "The Big Dawgs: with Manning Sumner" on all your favorite platforms! YouTube: https://bit.ly/3KvLBvD Spotify: https://bit.ly/4mR28Ya  Apple Podcasts: https://bit.ly/4pYulPy   Connect with Manning Sumner: Website: https://bit.ly/46FFX2C YouTube: https://bit.ly/48SrilZ Instagram: https://bit.ly/4gUMPfQ TikTok: https://bit.ly/4gUrwee Facebook: https://bit.ly/48dYnsk X.com: https://bit.ly/3IHUP7n LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3VSjhWA Timestamps 00:00 Intro of Show 01:45 Manning Sumner’s Back Story 09:31 Learning to Keep Going Despite Challenges 15:56 Alpha Character in the Service Industry 17:59 Finding Purpose in Pain 19:52 Decision behind the Business Scaling 22:40 Going through Challenges during COVID 32:18 Peace, Happiness, Contentment 34:43 Creating Legacy Fit 42:00 Manning’s Leadership Style 45:24 Mentorship Types 48:56 Children as Part of His Legacy 53:57 Retirement Plans 55:35 Capital Raising and Profit Sharing 57:20 Connect with Manning Watch the “David Guttman Podcast” every Tuesday at 8AM EST on YouTube https://bit.ly/3ZGK2yv Connect with David Guttman Website: https://bit.ly/4jclYvK Instagram: https://bit.ly/4iARMe9 TikTok: https://bit.ly/3P19NVm Facebook: https://bit.ly/49CQjQx X: https://bit.ly/4gH28aR LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3Bx7Tc2 SUBSCRIBE TO: https://www.youtube.com/@OfficialDavidGuttman Download the “David Guttman Podcast” on all your favorite podcast platforms: Spotify: ​​https://spoti.fi/3VE3fzV Apple Podcasts: https://bit.ly/3VLzm0v
  #42 How to Find a Mentor That Changes Your Life | Via Ramirez
    What if the worst moments of your life were actually disguised gifts waiting to transform everything you thought you knew about success? I’ve had this raw conversation with entrepreneur and trader Via Ramirez who shared how going broke and nearly losing her health became the catalyst for mastering a gratitude mindset that turns obstacles into opportunities. From having a victim mentality, she now views life as an opportunity to make a positive impact and to leave a legacy that could impact people even hundreds of years from now.  Learn what Wharton Business School will never teach you!  Sign up for the ANTI-MBA today: https://bit.ly/46vct60 Click here to order your personalized poster!: https://bit.ly/46J08MS Connect with Via Ramirez: Instagram: https://bit.ly/42TwG4o  X.com: https://bit.ly/4gNME5R  LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/4gNLQ12  Timestamps 00:00 Intro of Show 02:00 Choosing Her Career 07:45 Goal-Planning and Long-Term Plans 12:13 Dating Challenges of High-Value Women 15:30 Balancing Independence and Vulnerability 18:10 Relationships with Family and Friends 21:19 Importance of Alone Time 24:05 Associating Oneself to a Personal Identity 26:37 Father-Mentor Relationship with David 32:10 Overcoming Victim Mentality 40:37 Making Decisions Now vs. Then 42:36 Definition of Success and Legacy-Building 51:18 Perspectives on Man Being an Island 58:18 Connect with Via Watch the “David Guttman Podcast” every Tuesday at 8AM EST on YouTube https://bit.ly/3ZGK2yv Connect with David Guttman Website: https://bit.ly/4jclYvK Instagram: https://bit.ly/4iARMe9 TikTok: https://bit.ly/3P19NVm Facebook: https://bit.ly/49CQjQx X: https://bit.ly/4gH28aR LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3Bx7Tc2 SUBSCRIBE TO: https://www.youtube.com/@OfficialDavidGuttman Download the “David Guttman Podcast” on all your favorite podcast platforms: Spotify: ​​https://spoti.fi/3VE3fzV Apple Podcasts: https://bit.ly/3VLzm0v
  #41 I Built a 30,000+ Trading Community After Amazon Fired Me | Luis Izquierdo
    How do you maintain a successful business partnership after your romantic relationship ends? CEO of TradersMrk, Luis Izquierdo and his ex-girlfriend have cracked the code that destroys most entrepreneurial partnerships. Instead of letting personal conflicts torpedo their trading education company, they’ve proven that putting team welfare above individual emotions creates stronger business outcomes. Learn what Wharton Business School will never teach you!  Sign up for the ANTI-MBA today: https://bit.ly/46vct60 Click here to order your personalized poster!: https://bit.ly/46J08MS   Connect with Luis Izquierdo Website: https://bit.ly/3VvRiMi YouTube: https://bit.ly/3ID4pZ5 Instagram: https://bit.ly/3KhQjwE TikTok: https://bit.ly/4294HgR Facebook: https://bit.ly/3KcXk1X X.com: https://bit.ly/4pCdmTa Timestamps 00:00 Intro of Show 01:58 Starting TradersMrk 04:00 Luis Izquierdo’s Back Story 22:36 Experience with Mentors from Network Marketing 24:30 Giving People Chances despite their Pasts 26:50 Healthy Breakup and Continuing Business Partnership 30:17 Top Factors to Look for in Hiring Employees 32:34 Ego vs. Confidence 35:50 Link between Martial Arts and Business 41:49 Faith and Religious Views 51:52 Setting Life and Business Goals 58:06 Future Goals 1:02:52 Connect with Luis Watch the “David Guttman Podcast” every Tuesday at 8AM EST on YouTube https://bit.ly/3ZGK2yv Connect with David Guttman Website: https://bit.ly/4jclYvK Instagram: https://bit.ly/4iARMe9 TikTok: https://bit.ly/3P19NVm Facebook: https://bit.ly/49CQjQx X: https://bit.ly/4gH28aR LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3Bx7Tc2 Download the “David Guttman Podcast” on all your favorite podcast platforms: Spotify: ​​https://spoti.fi/3VE3fzV Apple Podcasts: https://bit.ly/3VLzm0v
  #40 How to Attract Venture Capital for Your Startup Today! | Kelly Reeser
    Most venture capital firms operate from a position of superiority…founders need them more than they need founders. Kelly Reeser from Tech Farms Capital has built her entire investment philosophy around the opposite approach: coming alongside entrepreneurs as a support system first, investor second. In this conversation, we dive deep into how her background in economic development shaped her unique perspective on venture capital, why she looks for "perspicacity" in founders (that Wayne Gretzky-like ability to skate where the puck is going), and how her children became her first investors with $152.56.   Connect with Kelly Reeser: Website: https://bit.ly/4nv0E6C  Facebook: https://bit.ly/46kTkDH  X.com: https://bit.ly/4mehXrT  LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3VUGDus  Timestamps: 00:00 Intro of Show 01:57 Kelly Reeser’s Entrepreneurial Journey 09:19 Engaging Her Children in their Business 15:26 Authentically Living Out Faith  20:16 Starting Out their First Fund 21:33 Metrics of Venture Capital Investing 25:36 Building a Scalable Firm 29:46 Venture Capitals as a Relationship-Driven Business 32:41 Green Flags to Look Out For in Capital Investmenting 34:53 What Does a Dream Team Comprise of? 41:41 Importance of Successful Exits 45:36 Assessing Founders’ Characteristics  53:08 Red Flags to Look Out For in Making Deals 56:38 Ego vs. Humility in Business 1:02:59 Connect with Kelly Reeser Watch the “David Guttman Podcast” every Tuesday at 8AM EST on YouTube https://bit.ly/3ZGK2yv Connect with David Guttman Website: https://bit.ly/4jclYvK Instagram: https://bit.ly/4iARMe9 TikTok: https://bit.ly/3P19NVm Facebook: https://bit.ly/49CQjQx X: https://bit.ly/4gH28aR LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3Bx7Tc2 Download the “David Guttman Podcast” on all your favorite podcast platforms: Spotify: ​​https://spoti.fi/3VE3fzV Apple Podcasts: https://bit.ly/3VLzm0v
  #39 The Truth About Why Marriages Fail and How to Beat the Odds | Julie Nise
    What if everything I've been taught about relationships and communication is completely backwards? I sat down with relationship expert Julie Nise who exposes why 93% of college-educated women file for divorce and she shares the counterintuitive secrets of manipulation that actually strengthen marriages rather than damage them. Additionally, you’ll learn why traditional therapy fails most people and learn the NLP-based techniques that create lasting change in both boardrooms and bedrooms. Connect with  Julie Nise Website: https://bit.ly/47S0jqr YouTube: https: https://bit.ly/4gfxruh Instagram: https://bit.ly/466sUWk Facebook:https://bit.ly/4684DPx LinkedIn:https://bit.ly/3VDrVrE Timestamps 00:00 ​Intro of Show 02:28 Julie Nise‘s career pivot from medical sales to therapy 04:06 Why Traditional Therapy Doesn't Work 09:49 Moving from Traditional Counseling to Hypnosis and NLP 12:32 Marriage Statistics and Relationship Failure Rates 14:58 Relationship Coaching vs Business Consulting Similarities 15:52 Manipulation vs Persuasion in Communication 19:39 Communication Responsibility and Leadership Parallels 20:33 Women's Preference for Partner Success and Intelligence 22:26 Challenge and Opportunity in Female Attraction 24:46 College Educated Women and Divorce Statistics 26:55 Rapport Building Fundamentals in Business and Life 30:27 Five Things People Try to Prove About Themselves 35:05 Visual, Auditory, and Kinesthetic Communication Styles 39:17 Ego vs Ambition in Entrepreneurship 40:59 The Power of Humility in Leadership 43:39 Communication Hacks for Better Relationships 46:27 Dark Triad Personality Detection Methods 48:39 Grind Culture vs Balanced Success Philosophy 49:38 Hypnosis, Meditation, and Prayer Similarities 52:01 Servant Leadership Definition and Application 55:12 Legacy and Making a Positive Impact 1:07:10 Connect with Julie Nise Watch the “David Guttman Podcast” every Tuesday at 8 AM EST on YouTube https://bit.ly/3ZGK2yv Connect with David Guttman Website: https://bit.ly/4jclYvK Instagram: https://bit.ly/4iARMe9 TikTok: https://bit.ly/3P19NVm Facebook: https://bit.ly/49CQjQx X: https://bit.ly/4gH28aR LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3Bx7Tc2 Download the “David Guttman Podcast” on all your favorite podcast platforms: Spotify: ​​https://spoti.fi/3VE3fzV Apple Podcasts: https://bit.ly/3VLzm0v
The David Guttman Podcast: Where Substance Meets Success Join David Guttman, a seasoned entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience and multiple 8- and 9-figure exits, as he redefines success through a holistic lens. This podcast brings you conversations with C-Suite Executives and high-profile leaders who balance professional achievements with integrity, purpose, and an unwavering moral compass. Each episode dives deep into actionable insights, life lessons, and authentic mentorship, helping you build not just wealth, but a fulfilling life. From navigating complex business challenges to fostering meaningful relationships and personal growth, David and his guests provide a roadmap for achieving balance and excellence. Tune in weekly for thought-provoking discussions that will inspire you to lead with authenticity, create lasting impact, and embrace a well-rounded approach to success. 🎧 Available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.
BusinessEducationSociety & Culture

