#42 How to Find a Mentor That Changes Your Life | Via Ramirez

What if the worst moments of your life were actually disguised gifts waiting to transform everything you thought you knew about success? I've had this raw conversation with entrepreneur and trader Via Ramirez who shared how going broke and nearly losing her health became the catalyst for mastering a gratitude mindset that turns obstacles into opportunities. From having a victim mentality, she now views life as an opportunity to make a positive impact and to leave a legacy that could impact people even hundreds of years from now. Learn what Wharton Business School will never teach you! Timestamps 00:00 Intro of Show 02:00 Choosing Her Career 07:45 Goal-Planning and Long-Term Plans 12:13 Dating Challenges of High-Value Women 15:30 Balancing Independence and Vulnerability 18:10 Relationships with Family and Friends 21:19 Importance of Alone Time 24:05 Associating Oneself to a Personal Identity 26:37 Father-Mentor Relationship with David 32:10 Overcoming Victim Mentality 40:37 Making Decisions Now vs. Then 42:36 Definition of Success and Legacy-Building 51:18 Perspectives on Man Being an Island 58:18 Connect with Via