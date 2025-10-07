#43 Launching “No Days Off” Beverage Business in the Most Challenging Market | Manning Sumner
Most entrepreneurs panic when disaster strikes, but Manning Sumner has made a career of responding with faith instead of reacting with fear. After career-ending back fractures derailed his Auburn football dreams, he discovered that obstacles aren’t roadblocks, they’re redirections toward your real purpose. This conversation explores how a former college linebacker built Legacy Fit from an abandoned Miami warehouse into seven thriving locations, then disrupted the premium water industry by partnering with the Miami Heat and outselling Fiji by six times.
Listen to "The Big Dawgs: with Manning Sumner" on all your favorite platforms!
Timestamps
01:45 Manning Sumner’s Back Story
09:31 Learning to Keep Going Despite Challenges
15:56 Alpha Character in the Service Industry
17:59 Finding Purpose in Pain
19:52 Decision behind the Business Scaling
22:40 Going through Challenges during COVID
32:18 Peace, Happiness, Contentment
34:43 Creating Legacy Fit
42:00 Manning’s Leadership Style
45:24 Mentorship Types
48:56 Children as Part of His Legacy
53:57 Retirement Plans
55:35 Capital Raising and Profit Sharing
57:20 Connect with Manning
#42 How to Find a Mentor That Changes Your Life | Via Ramirez
What if the worst moments of your life were actually disguised gifts waiting to transform everything you thought you knew about success? I’ve had this raw conversation with entrepreneur and trader Via Ramirez who shared how going broke and nearly losing her health became the catalyst for mastering a gratitude mindset that turns obstacles into opportunities. From having a victim mentality, she now views life as an opportunity to make a positive impact and to leave a legacy that could impact people even hundreds of years from now.
Timestamps
02:00 Choosing Her Career
07:45 Goal-Planning and Long-Term Plans
12:13 Dating Challenges of High-Value Women
15:30 Balancing Independence and Vulnerability
18:10 Relationships with Family and Friends
21:19 Importance of Alone Time
24:05 Associating Oneself to a Personal Identity
26:37 Father-Mentor Relationship with David
32:10 Overcoming Victim Mentality
40:37 Making Decisions Now vs. Then
42:36 Definition of Success and Legacy-Building
51:18 Perspectives on Man Being an Island
58:18 Connect with Via
#41 I Built a 30,000+ Trading Community After Amazon Fired Me | Luis Izquierdo
How do you maintain a successful business partnership after your romantic relationship ends? CEO of TradersMrk, Luis Izquierdo and his ex-girlfriend have cracked the code that destroys most entrepreneurial partnerships. Instead of letting personal conflicts torpedo their trading education company, they’ve proven that putting team welfare above individual emotions creates stronger business outcomes.
Timestamps
01:58 Starting TradersMrk
04:00 Luis Izquierdo’s Back Story
22:36 Experience with Mentors from Network Marketing
24:30 Giving People Chances despite their Pasts
26:50 Healthy Breakup and Continuing Business Partnership
30:17 Top Factors to Look for in Hiring Employees
32:34 Ego vs. Confidence
35:50 Link between Martial Arts and Business
41:49 Faith and Religious Views
51:52 Setting Life and Business Goals
58:06 Future Goals
1:02:52 Connect with Luis
#40 How to Attract Venture Capital for Your Startup Today! | Kelly Reeser
Most venture capital firms operate from a position of superiority…founders need them more than they need founders. Kelly Reeser from Tech Farms Capital has built her entire investment philosophy around the opposite approach: coming alongside entrepreneurs as a support system first, investor second. In this conversation, we dive deep into how her background in economic development shaped her unique perspective on venture capital, why she looks for "perspicacity" in founders (that Wayne Gretzky-like ability to skate where the puck is going), and how her children became her first investors with $152.56.
Timestamps
01:57 Kelly Reeser’s Entrepreneurial Journey
09:19 Engaging Her Children in their Business
15:26 Authentically Living Out Faith
20:16 Starting Out their First Fund
21:33 Metrics of Venture Capital Investing
25:36 Building a Scalable Firm
29:46 Venture Capitals as a Relationship-Driven Business
32:41 Green Flags to Look Out For in Capital Investmenting
34:53 What Does a Dream Team Comprise of?
41:41 Importance of Successful Exits
45:36 Assessing Founders’ Characteristics
53:08 Red Flags to Look Out For in Making Deals
56:38 Ego vs. Humility in Business
1:02:59 Connect with Kelly Reeser
#39 The Truth About Why Marriages Fail and How to Beat the Odds | Julie Nise
What if everything I've been taught about relationships and communication is completely backwards? I sat down with relationship expert Julie Nise who exposes why 93% of college-educated women file for divorce and she shares the counterintuitive secrets of manipulation that actually strengthen marriages rather than damage them. Additionally, you’ll learn why traditional therapy fails most people and learn the NLP-based techniques that create lasting change in both boardrooms and bedrooms.
Timestamps
02:28 Julie Nise‘s career pivot from medical sales to therapy
04:06 Why Traditional Therapy Doesn't Work
09:49 Moving from Traditional Counseling to Hypnosis and NLP
12:32 Marriage Statistics and Relationship Failure Rates
14:58 Relationship Coaching vs Business Consulting Similarities
15:52 Manipulation vs Persuasion in Communication
19:39 Communication Responsibility and Leadership Parallels
20:33 Women's Preference for Partner Success and Intelligence
22:26 Challenge and Opportunity in Female Attraction
24:46 College Educated Women and Divorce Statistics
26:55 Rapport Building Fundamentals in Business and Life
30:27 Five Things People Try to Prove About Themselves
35:05 Visual, Auditory, and Kinesthetic Communication Styles
39:17 Ego vs Ambition in Entrepreneurship
40:59 The Power of Humility in Leadership
43:39 Communication Hacks for Better Relationships
46:27 Dark Triad Personality Detection Methods
48:39 Grind Culture vs Balanced Success Philosophy
49:38 Hypnosis, Meditation, and Prayer Similarities
52:01 Servant Leadership Definition and Application
55:12 Legacy and Making a Positive Impact
1:07:10 Connect with Julie Nise
The David Guttman Podcast: Where Substance Meets Success
Join David Guttman, a seasoned entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience and multiple 8- and 9-figure exits, as he redefines success through a holistic lens. This podcast brings you conversations with C-Suite Executives and high-profile leaders who balance professional achievements with integrity, purpose, and an unwavering moral compass.
Each episode dives deep into actionable insights, life lessons, and authentic mentorship, helping you build not just wealth, but a fulfilling life. From navigating complex business challenges to fostering meaningful relationships and personal growth, David and his guests provide a roadmap for achieving balance and excellence.
Tune in weekly for thought-provoking discussions that will inspire you to lead with authenticity, create lasting impact, and embrace a well-rounded approach to success.
🎧 Available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.