EP. 170: Build Wealth Without Losing Your Life: Real Estate Success That Actually Feels Good | Trevor Mauch
1/02/2026 | 37 mins.
Join The Creative Finance Playbook Coaching Program & Learn Directly from Jenn & Joe:https://creativefinanceplaybook.com/Ever felt like your friends, family, or even your spouse doesn't "get" your real estate journey?In Part 2 of Creative Finance Playbook, Jenn & Joe Della Fave continue their conversation with Trevor Mauch (Carrot.com)—and this one hits deep. If you're building a real estate investing business while people around you question your vision, this episode will reset your mindset and your strategy.Trevor breaks down how to handle unsupportive voices, stay consistent through trials, and shift your thinking from "if it will work" to "when it will work." He shares powerful lessons on burnout, identity, and why success without peace feels empty. Then we go tactical: how Trevor "pumpkin plans" his focus, eliminates distractions, and uses a pre-stacked calendar to protect family time and build a business that fuels freedom—not stress.You'll LEARN:🏠 How to stay motivated when people doubt you🏠 How to simplify focus and cut "too many pumpkins"🏠 How to protect your energy + time as an investor🏠 Why creative finance investors must build systems earlyWhether you're learning seller financing, subject-to, rent-to-own, or trying to build wealth without banks, this episode will help you stay in the game.
EP. 169: How Trevor Mauch Bought His First Rental at 21 (No Banks, No Credit)
12/26/2025 | 24 mins.
Join The Creative Finance Playbook Coaching Program & Learn Directly from Jenn & Joe:https://creativefinanceplaybook.com/What if your first real estate deal didn't require banks, perfect credit, or a big down payment?In this episode of Creative Finance Playbook, we break down how Trevor Mauch bought his first rental property at just 21 years old using creative finance—and why this strategy still works today.Before building one of the most powerful real estate marketing platforms in the industry, Trevor started exactly where many investors are today: motivated, unsure, and searching for a better path. Using seller financing (owner financing) and relationship-based negotiation, he acquired a four-unit rental property at 21 years old that cash-flowed from day one—and he still owns it today.In this episode, you'll learn:🏠 How creative finance works for beginners🏠 Why terms matter more than price in real estate investing🏠 How seller financing and subject-to deals help investors scale without banks🏠 The mindset shift that turns learning into action for beginners
EP. 168: This ONE Facebook Post Brought Her a Life-Changing Real Estate Deal | Creative Finance Playbook
12/19/2025 | 19 mins.
Join The Creative Finance Playbook Coaching Program & Learn Directly from Jenn & Joe:https://creativefinanceplaybook.com/She wasn't even actively investing — but one honest Facebook post opened the door to a meaningful real estate opportunity.In this episode of Creative Finance Playbook, Jenn & Joe Delle Fave sit down with Samantha, a Creative Finance Playbook student, to share a real-life story of how relationships, creativity, and ethical problem-solving can come together in real estate.Samantha is a full-time photographer, newlywed, and newer real estate investor who was learning creative finance strategies while planning her wedding. After sharing a simple Facebook post that she was interested in buying houses, she was connected to a family facing a difficult situation involving back taxes on a property.Using principles taught inside the Creative Finance Playbook — including seller-focused conversations, creative structuring concepts, and off-market negotiation — Samantha was able to help navigate a solution that worked for everyone involved, while gaining valuable hands-on experience in the process.This episode is a powerful reminder that real estate investing isn't about hype or guarantees — it's about conversations, relationships, and learning how to solve real problems the right way.If you're new to real estate, still learning, or curious about alternative strategies outside of traditional bank financing, this conversation offers insight into what's possible when education meets action.🎧 Important note: Results vary. This story reflects one individual's experience and is not a guarantee of financial results or investment outcomes. Real estate investing involves risk, education, and consistent effort.Listen in to hear Samantha's story and the lessons behind it — one creative conversation at a time.
EP. 167: The Secret Tool That Finds Cash Buyers in Seconds | Real Estate Investing 2025
12/12/2025 | 23 mins.
Join The Creative Finance Playbook Coaching Program & Learn Directly from Jenn & Joe:https://creativefinanceplaybook.com/How to Find REAL Buyers & Close Deals FAST (No Banks, No Waiting!) | Creative Finance Playbook ft. Daniel McClamStruggling to find real buyers for your deals? This ONE platform connects you to verified cash buyers in SECONDS — no banks, no gatekeepers, no excuses.What if finding real cash buyers was as easy as one click? In this episode of Creative Finance Playbook, Jenn & Joe Della Fave sit down with Daniel McClam, founder of InvestorBase, to reveal how investors are finding qualified buyers, closing deals faster, and scaling without relying on banks, agents, or luck.Whether you wholesale, flip, or buy creatively through Seller Financing, Subject-To, or Lease Options, you'll learn how to turn cold leads into real closings and automate your buyer pipeline.Inside this episode:🏠 How to find verified cash buyers in seconds🏠 Why BRRRR is broken—and what works instead🏠 The simple tech that helps investors scale faster🏠 Real stories of $0-down deals and big paydays Stop chasing buyers. Start connecting with them.Best for new & seasoned real-estate investors who want more cash flow, less stress, and financial freedom.
EP. 166: Why Most Investors Stay Stuck at 1–2 Doors (And How to Finally Scale)
12/05/2025 | 19 mins.
Join The Creative Finance Playbook Coaching Program & Learn Directly from Jenn & Joe:https://creativefinanceplaybook.com/Stuck at 1–2 rental properties and feel like the banks are holding you back? In this episode of Creative Finance Playbook, Jenn & Joe Della Fave break down why most investors never grow past a couple doors—and how to scale your portfolio without banks, without perfect credit, and without massive down payments.You'll learn how we went from BRRRR and fixer-uppers to building wealth with creative finance strategies like seller financing, subject-to, lease options, and rent-to-own—so you can buy turnkey properties, pay little to no money down, and still create passive income real estate cash flow.Inside this training, we cover:🏠Why traditional loans and 20% down keep you stuck🏠How to buy from off-market motivated sellers using creative terms🏠How lease options & rent-to-own can fund your growth🏠Using 1031 exchanges and option deposits to go from 1–2 doors to 5–10+If you're a real estate investing beginner or a seasoned investor ready to build wealth without banks, this episode is your playbook.
Creative Finance Playbook