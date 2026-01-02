Join The Creative Finance Playbook Coaching Program & Learn Directly from Jenn & Joe:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://creativefinanceplaybook.com/She wasn’t even actively investing — but one honest Facebook post opened the door to a meaningful real estate opportunity.In this episode of Creative Finance Playbook, Jenn & Joe Delle Fave sit down with Samantha, a Creative Finance Playbook student, to share a real-life story of how relationships, creativity, and ethical problem-solving can come together in real estate.Samantha is a full-time photographer, newlywed, and newer real estate investor who was learning creative finance strategies while planning her wedding. After sharing a simple Facebook post that she was interested in buying houses, she was connected to a family facing a difficult situation involving back taxes on a property.Using principles taught inside the Creative Finance Playbook — including seller-focused conversations, creative structuring concepts, and off-market negotiation — Samantha was able to help navigate a solution that worked for everyone involved, while gaining valuable hands-on experience in the process.This episode is a powerful reminder that real estate investing isn’t about hype or guarantees — it’s about conversations, relationships, and learning how to solve real problems the right way.If you’re new to real estate, still learning, or curious about alternative strategies outside of traditional bank financing, this conversation offers insight into what’s possible when education meets action.🎧 Important note: Results vary. This story reflects one individual’s experience and is not a guarantee of financial results or investment outcomes. Real estate investing involves risk, education, and consistent effort.Listen in to hear Samantha’s story and the lessons behind it — one creative conversation at a time.She wasn’t even actively investing — but one honest Facebook post opened the door to a 👉 Subscribe for weekly trainings with Jenn & JoeJoin our free community + download seller scripts: www.CreativeFinancePlaybook.com► Book a call with Joe if you are interested in our coaching program⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.CreativeFinancePlaybook.com/coaching⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠► Come to our next Free Live Workshop⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://creativefinanceplaybook.com/liveworkshop⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠► Learn How To Generate Free Off Market Leads & Talk To Sellers (Free Guide)⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://creativefinanceplaybook.com/score-free-leads?utm_source=zoom&utm_campaign=freeleads⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠► Join Our Free Facebook Group & Connect with Us and Our Community:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.facebook.com/groups/creativefinanceplaybook⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠► Follow Us on Instagram for Real-Time Tips & Updates:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/creativefinanceplaybook/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠► Like Our Facebook Page to Stay Updated:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.facebook.com/CFPlaybook⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠► Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/@creativefinanceplaybook⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠🔌 STAY CONNECTED & SUBSCRIBE 🔌Instagram: @creativefinanceplaybookFacebook: Creative Finance PlaybookYouTube: Creative Finance Playbook➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ DISCLAIMERWe’re Jenn and Joe Delle Fave, here to share our real estate journey. While we’re not CPAs, lawyers, or financial advisors, we are experienced full-time investors who love sharing what we've learned. Always consult professionals before making major financial decisions. Our goal is to inspire, guide, and help you take control of your financial future!