About WXYT-FM - 97.1 The Ticket

WXYT-FM, 97.1 The Ticket, is the ultimate destination for sports fans in the area. The station provides comprehensive coverage of all the major sports teams and leagues, including the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and NCAA.



Listeners can expect to hear live play-by-play coverage of the biggest games, as well as expert analysis and commentary from a team of experienced and knowledgeable sports journalists. The station also features interviews with players, coaches, and other figures from the world of sports, giving listeners an inside look at the teams and players they love.



In addition to live game coverage, the station also offers a variety of shows that focus on specific sports or teams. These shows provide in-depth analysis and discussion of the latest news and developments, and offer a forum for fans to voice their opinions and engage in lively debate.



The station also provides live coverage for the major events happening in the region, like the Detroit Tigers, the Detroit Red Wings, the Detroit Pistons and the Detroit Lions, also covering other teams and major events in the area like the University of Michigan and Michigan State University football games.



Whether you're a die-hard fan of a specific team or just love sports in general, WXYT-FM, 97.1 The Ticket has something for you. So, if you want to stay up-to-date on all the latest sports news and developments, be sure to tune in to WXYT-FM, 97.1 The Ticket.

