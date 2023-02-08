About WYCD 99.5 Detroit Country Music

About WYCD 99.5 Detroit Country Music

About WYCD 99.5 Detroit Country Music

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WYCD 99.5, Detroit's home for country music, brings the heart of Nashville to the Motor City. Broadcasting from Detroit, Michigan, at 99.5 MHz, this station is your go-to for the best in contemporary and classic country hits. Whether you’re a fan of today's chart-toppers or timeless classics, WYCD has something to get your boots tapping.



WYCD 99.5 is renowned for its dynamic and entertaining programming. The station features lively shows hosted by charismatic on-air personalities who bring a fresh and engaging perspective to country music. These hosts deliver the latest country news, conduct interviews with top artists, and keep listeners entertained with their vibrant energy and fun banter.



In addition to its stellar music lineup, WYCD 99.5 keeps you informed with regular news updates, accurate weather forecasts, and real-time traffic reports. The station ensures that Detroit's busy residents stay connected and well-informed throughout their day.



WYCD 99.5 is deeply embedded in the local community, often participating in and supporting local events, concerts, and festivals. The station frequently hosts live broadcasts and special programming that showcase Detroit's vibrant country music scene. This strong community involvement, combined with its professional broadcasting standards, makes WYCD a beloved station for Detroiters.



For a true country music experience that mixes today's hits with beloved classics, tune in to WYCD 99.5. Enjoy the best of country music and stay connected with the heart of Detroit's country scene. Experience why WYCD 99.5 is Detroit's favorite country music station.

