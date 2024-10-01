Powered by RND
WWFY - Froggy 100.9 FM

Berlin VT, Vermont, USA, Country, English

WWFY - Froggy 100.9 FM, based in Middlebury, Vermont, is the region's premier country music station, bringing the freshest country hits and timeless classics to listeners across Central Vermont. Broadcasting at 100.9 FM, Froggy 100.9 is your go-to source for all things country, delivering a hopping good time every time you tune in.

Froggy 100.9 is known for its lively and engaging programming. The station's enthusiastic on-air personalities bring a fun and upbeat vibe to their shows, offering lively commentary, artist interviews, and interactive segments that keep listeners entertained and connected. Whether you're a fan of the latest chart-toppers or classic country anthems, Froggy 100.9 has you covered.

In addition to its fantastic music lineup, Froggy 100.9 keeps you in the loop with regular news updates, weather forecasts, and traffic reports. The station ensures that listeners are well-informed and ready to tackle their day, no matter what the weather or traffic conditions may be.

Froggy 100.9 is a proud supporter of the local community, frequently participating in and promoting local events, concerts, and festivals. The station hosts live broadcasts and special programming that showcase Central Vermont's vibrant country music scene, creating a strong sense of community and camaraderie among its listeners.

For a country music experience that's always fresh and fun, tune in to WWFY - Froggy 100.9 FM. Jump into the world of country music and enjoy the best of both new hits and classic favorites. Discover why Froggy 100.9 is Central Vermont's favorite country music station.

