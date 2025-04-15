Powered by RND
Listen to 33 radio stations in Vermont online

WBTZ - 99.9 the BUZZ 99.9 FM
Burlington VT, Hits
WOKO 98.9 FM
Burlington VT, Country
WWFY - Froggy 100.9 FM
Berlin VT, Country
WDEV-FM - Radio Vermont 96.1
Warren VT, Talk
VPR Classical
Colchester, Classical, Jazz
WDEV - Radio Vermont 550 AM
Waterbury VT, Talk
WBTN-FM - VPR News
Bennington VT
The Light Radio Network
St. Johnsbury VT, Christian Music
WGDR-FM - 91.1FM
Plainfield, Pop
WTTN - 97.5 Eagle Country 97.5 FM
Bristol VT, Country
WVTQ Vermont Public Radio 95.1 FM
Brattleboro, Classical
WYKR
Country
WKKN - KIXX 101.9 FM
Westminster VT, Country
VPR Replay - Vermont Public Radio
Rutland (Vermont), Classical
WJCO 91.3
Montpelier
WVEW-LP - 107.7 FM
Brattleboro VT, Hits, Talk
WBTN - 1370 AM
Bennington VT, Pop
WVTX Vermont Public Radio 88.7 FM
Colchester, Talk, Talk
WVBA Vermont Public Radio 88.9 FM
Brattleboro, Jazz, Talk
Vermont State Senate
Colchester VT
WGDH-FM - 91.7 FM
Hardwick VT, Pop
WRUV 90.1 FM
Burlington VT, Alternative
Candid Radio Vermont
Montpelier, Alternative, J-Pop, Rock
WOOL-LP - WOOL Black Sheep Radio 91.5 FM
Bellows Falls VT, Hits
WOMM-LP - The Radiator 105.9 FM
Burlington VT, Hits
WVTC 90.7 FM
Randolph Center VT, Pop
WXXX 95 Triple X
Colchester, Top 40 & Charts
KVSI The Wave
Montpelier, Country
WFTF - The Wave
Rutland VT, Christian Music
WEZF - Star 92.9
Burlington, 90s, Hits, Top 40 & Charts
WMRW-LP - WMRW 95.1 FM
Warren VT, Hits
WBKM
Burlington VT, Alternative, Hits, Jazz
WWOD - Kool 93.9/96.3 FM
Woodstock VT, Hits

