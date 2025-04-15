Open app
Nebraska
Listen to 88 radio stations in
Nebraska
online
KICX-FM 96.1 FM
McCook NE, Pop
KXPN - The ESPN Superstation 1460 AM
Kearney NE, Talk
KOIL - The Mighty 1290 AM
Omaha NE
KEXL - Lite Rock 97.5 FM
Pierce NE, Pop
KFGE - Froggy 98 Best Country 98.1 FM
Milford, Country
KRNY - Y102 Hot Country 102.3 FM
Kearney NE, Country
KZUM 89.3 FM
Lincoln NE, Pop
KKPR-FM - 98.9 FM The Vibe
Kearney NE, Hits
KQKY - Hits 106 105.9 FM
Kearney NE, Hits
KGFW 1340 AM
Kearney NE, Talk
KOZN - The Zone 1620 AM
Bellevue NE, Talk
KVNO - Classical 90.7 FM
Omaha NE, Classical
KZOT - The Zone 2 1180 AM
Bellevue NE, Talk
Boomer 104.1 1490
Omaha NE, Hits, Oldies, Pop
KCOW - Your Oldies Station 1400 AM
Alliance NE, Oldies
KVSS - Spirit Catholic Radio 102.7 FM
Papillion NE
KKJK - 2DAY FM 103.1 FM
Ravenna, Pop
KRGY - The Wolf 97.3 FM
Aurora NE, Classic Rock
KNTK - The Ticket 93.7 FM
Firth NE, Talk
KLIN - Newstalk 1400 AM
Lincoln, Talk
KCSR - Stereo 610 AM
Chadron NE, Country
KROR - Classic Rock 101.5 FM
Hastings NE, Classic Rock
KBBK - B 107.3 FM
Lincoln, Pop
KPNO - Good News Radio 90.9 FM
Norfolk NE, Christian Music
KHAS - Platte River Radio 1230 AM
Hastings, Pop
KRNU 90.3 FM
Lincoln, Alternative, Indie, Rock
KUCV - NET Radio 91.1 FM
Lincoln NE, Classical
KOLB - Spirit Catholic Radio 88.3 FM
Hartington NE
KFJS - Spirit 90.1 FM
North Platte NE, Christian Music
KUTT 99.5 FM
Lincoln, Country
KWBE Beatrice Radio 1450 AM
Beatrice, Talk
KLIQ - The Breeze 94.5 FM
Hastings, Pop
KNEN - 94 Rock 94.7 FM
Norfolk NE, Classic Rock
KBBN-FM 95.3 FM
Broken Bow NE, Classic Rock
KAMI - Bott Radio Network 1580 AM
Cozad NE, Christian Music
KDAI - Air1 89.1 FM
Scottsbluff NE, Christian Music
KCSI/KOAK Country Sunshine
Omaha, Country
KIOS-FM - Omahas Public Station 91.5 FM
Omaha, Talk
KLNC - Wow! 105.3 FM
Lincoln, Hits
KNEB-FM - Better Country 94.1 FM
Scottsbluff NE, Country
KGKD - Good News Radio 90.5 FM
Columbus, Gospel
KOOO - The Keg 101.9 FM
Lincoln NE, Classic Rock
KLIR - KLIR 101 - 101.1 FM
Columbus, Pop
KAAQ - Double Q Country 105.9 FM
Alliance NE, Country
KMTY - Big Country 97.7 FM
Holdrege NE, Country
WRGY 90.5 FM
Lincoln
KOWN 95.7 FM The Boss
Omaha NE, Hip Hop, R'n'B
Nebraska Public Media - News/Jazz
Hastings, Classical
Nebraska Public Media - News/Classical
Chadron NE, Classical
KRNU 2 90.3 FM
Linas, Alternative, Indie, Rock
