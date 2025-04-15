Open app
Connecticut
Listen to 112 radio stations in
Connecticut
online
ESPN Radio
Bristol
WPLR - PLR 99.1 FM
Rock
WDRC Talk of Connecticut 1360 AM
Hartford, Talk, Talk
WMRQ-FM - Radio 104.1 FM
Rock
WIHS - Good News Connecticut 104.9 FM
Middletown, Christian Music
WCTY - 97.7 FM
Norwich, Country
WDRC 102.9 The Whale
Hartford, Classic Rock
WEZN-FM - Star 99.9 FM
Bridgeport, Hits
WTIC 1080 AM
Hartford
WSHU News and Music
Fairfield, Classical
WJMJ Catholic Radio 88.9
New Haven, Christian Music, Hits
WHUS - Radio 91.7 FM
Storrs, Alternative
WEBE - 107.9 FM
Pop
WLAT La Mega 101.7
Hartford, Latin, Top 40 & Charts
Whisky Soul
Waterbury VT, 70s, Soul
WXLM NewsTalk Sports 980 AM
Groton, Talk
Koneksyon 509
Washington, Folklore, Pop
WZMX - Hot 93.7 FM
Hartford, Hip Hop, R'n'B
Radio Buzz 101
Hartford, Alternative, Rock
WSHU Classical
Fairfield, Classical
WRTC-FM - 89.3 FM
Hartford, Alternative
ESPN College Football 2
Bristol
WSHU - Sunday Baroque
Fairfield, Classical
WPKN - 89.5 FM
Bridgeport, Hits
The Chill Factor Radio
Seymour, Classic Rock, Country, Rock
WECS - Campus Radio 90.1 FM
Willimantic, Alternative
ESPN College Football 1
Bristol
WGRS - Fine Arts Radio 91.5 FM
Guilford, Classical
Connecticut Public Radio
Stamford, Talk
WRKI - I95 95.1 FM
Brookfield, Rock
WWRX Jammin 107.7
New London, Hip Hop
ESPN Clarksville 104.1 FM & 540 AM
Bristol
WBMW - Soft Rock 106.5 FM
Pawcatuck, Ballads, Hits, Soft Rock
CandelaFM
Stamford, Latin
My House Radio
Manchester, Disco, House
Midnite Radio - The Original
New Haven, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Classic Rock, Garage Rock, Punk
Misty Radio
Kensington CT, Chillout, Easy Listening, Jazz, Oldies
Pocket Rock It Radio
Alternative, Garage Rock, Hard Rock, Indie
WSHU News & Talk
Fairfield
WFIF - Life Changing Radio 1500 AM
Milford, Christian Music
WCDI
Orange, Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Heavy Metal, Rock
WMAS-FM - Best Songs of the 70's, 80's & 90's
Enfield, Hits
WTIC-FM - 96.5 TIC FM
Hartford, Hits
WRCH - Lite 100.5 FM
Hartford, Pop
WAPJ - Torrington Community Radio 89.9 FM
Torrington, Classical
WESU - 88.1 FM
Middletown, Alternative
WSIN Radio
New Haven, Pop
Tripping Tree Radio
Pawcatuck, Jazz
WHCIR RADIO
Bridgeport, Latin
WNHH-LP 103.5 FM
New Haven
