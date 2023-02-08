About Pocket Rock It Radio

About Pocket Rock It Radio

About Pocket Rock It Radio

(0)

Welcome to PRIR, the true sound of alternative rock online. Our DJs are dedicated to delivering over 500 unique tracks every month, ensuring you always hear something fresh. Want to hear your favorite track? Use our Request-O-Matic app feature, and we'll slot it in at the top and half past the hour. No commercials, no news, no chatter — just pure, uninterrupted rock. We're playing the best of what is, what was, and what you've never heard 24/7, so no matter when you tune in, PRIR's got your back. Take our sound on the road with the dedicated PRIR app and never miss a beat. Hit play and escape into an actual alternative. Welcome to your musical oasis!

