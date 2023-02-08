About ESPN Clarksville 104.1 FM & 540 AM

About ESPN Clarksville 104.1 FM & 540 AM

About ESPN Clarksville 104.1 FM & 540 AM

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ESPN Clarksville 104.1 FM & 540 AM is a professional sports radio station broadcasting from Clarksville, Tennessee, serving the Clarksville Montgomery County area and surrounding regions. Owned by Saga Communications through its Five Star Media Group, the station operates under the call sign WKFN and is affiliated with ESPN Radio .



he station offers a mix of national ESPN programming and local sports coverage. Weekday programming includes shows like "Chris Canty, Evan Cohen and Michelle Smallmon," "Greeny with Mike Greenberg," "The Jim Rome Show," "Freddie & Harry with Freddie Coleman and Harry Douglas," "Amber & Ian with Amber Wilson and Ian Fitzsimmons," "GameNight with Q Myers," and "SportsCenter AllNight"



ESPN Clarksville is the flagship station for the Governors Sports Network, providing live broadcasts of Austin Peay State University athletics, including football, men's and women's basketball, and baseball . The station also airs the weekly "Austin Peay Coaches Show," featuring interviews with coaches and players, broadcast live from Buffalo Wild Wings in Clarksville .



In addition to college sports, the station covers local high school sports and broadcasts games from the Tennessee Titans (NFL) and the St. Louis Cardinals (MLB) .



As a professional station affiliated with ESPN Radio, ESPN Clarksville 104.1 FM & 540 AM provides comprehensive sports coverage for local and regional audiences.

