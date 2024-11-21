Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsNewsIHIP News
Listen to IHIP News in the App
Listen to IHIP News in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

IHIP News

Podcast IHIP News
Jennifer Welch & Angie Sullivan
Deep in a red state, progressive podcasters, Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan share how they *really feel* about political news. Their comedic, feel-go...
More
NewsPolitics

Available Episodes

5 of 104
  • Trump Taking from the Poor to Give to the Rich
    The Trump team is gearing up to take office and the transition is looking grim for middle and lower class Americans. Thank you to our sponsors: Uncommon Goods: To get 15% off your next gift, visit https://UNCOMMONGOODS.com/NEWS Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer! Uncommon Goods. We’re all out of the ordinary. PRE-ORDER OUR NEW BOOK and find live tour dates + more by clicking here: https://linktr.ee/ivehaditpodcast Follow Us: I've Had It Podcast: @Ivehaditpodcast Jennifer Welch: @mizzwelch Angie "Pumps" Sullivan: @pumpspumpspumps Special thanks to @cnraun for the IHIP Theme Song
    --------  
    15:50
  • Journalists TOO SCARED to Stand Up to Trump?
    Morning Joe took a trip to Mar-a-Lago in what they claim was standing up for the first amendment, but looks more like kissing the ring. Thank you to our sponsors: Uncommon Goods: To get 15% off your next gift, visit https://UNCOMMONGOODS.com/NEWS. Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer! Uncommon Goods. We’re all out of the ordinary. PRE-ORDER OUR NEW BOOK and find live tour dates + more by clicking here: https://linktr.ee/ivehaditpodcast Follow Us: I've Had It Podcast: @Ivehaditpodcast Jennifer Welch: @mizzwelch Angie "Pumps" Sullivan: @pumpspumpspumps Special thanks to @cnraun for the IHIP Theme Song
    --------  
    16:49
  • Creepy Matt Gaetz DIVIDES Republican Party
    Trumps AG pick is ruffling feathers within his own party. Ground News:Join us by going to https://groundnews.com/ihip to get 50% off the Ground News Vantage plan that we use.Pre-order our new book, join our Patreon Cult + more by clicking here: https://linktr.ee/ivehaditpodcast Follow Us: I've Had It Podcast: @Ivehaditpodcast Jennifer Welch: @mizzwelch Angie "Pumps" Sullivan: @pumpspumpspumps Special thanks to @cnraun for the IHIP Theme Song
    --------  
    16:29
  • Will Trump DITCH the Religious Reich?
    Donald Trump sold his soul to the Christian Nationalists to achieve his goal of a second term. How long will his association with them last, and will he be able to distance himself. PRE-ORDER OUR NEW BOOK and find live tour dates + more by clicking here: https://linktr.ee/ivehaditpodcast Follow Us: I've Had It Podcast: @Ivehaditpodcast Jennifer Welch: @mizzwelch Angie "Pumps" Sullivan: @pumpspumpspumps Special thanks to @cnraun for the IHIP Theme Song
    --------  
    12:58
  • Donald Trump is an International LAUGHING Stock
    Dictators the world over are kicking their feet with glee at the Donald Trump win. PRE-ORDER OUR NEW BOOK and find live tour dates + more by clicking here: https://linktr.ee/ivehaditpodcast Follow Us: I've Had It Podcast: @Ivehaditpodcast Jennifer Welch: @mizzwelch Angie "Pumps" Sullivan: @pumpspumpspumps Special thanks to @cnraun for the IHIP Theme Song
    --------  
    14:22

More News podcasts

Trending News podcasts

About IHIP News

Deep in a red state, progressive podcasters, Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan share how they *really feel* about political news. Their comedic, feel-good takes will drop twice weekly, possibly more, if sh*t really hits the fan.
Podcast website

Listen to IHIP News, The Charlie Kirk Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/20/2024 - 11:44:07 PM