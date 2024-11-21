The Trump team is gearing up to take office and the transition is looking grim for middle and lower class Americans.
Journalists TOO SCARED to Stand Up to Trump?
Morning Joe took a trip to Mar-a-Lago in what they claim was standing up for the first amendment, but looks more like kissing the ring.
Creepy Matt Gaetz DIVIDES Republican Party
Trumps AG pick is ruffling feathers within his own party.
Will Trump DITCH the Religious Reich?
Donald Trump sold his soul to the Christian Nationalists to achieve his goal of a second term. How long will his association with them last, and will he be able to distance himself.
Donald Trump is an International LAUGHING Stock
Dictators the world over are kicking their feet with glee at the Donald Trump win.
Deep in a red state, progressive podcasters, Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan share how they *really feel* about political news. Their comedic, feel-good takes will drop twice weekly, possibly more, if sh*t really hits the fan.