Journalists TOO SCARED to Stand Up to Trump?

Morning Joe took a trip to Mar-a-Lago in what they claim was standing up for the first amendment, but looks more like kissing the ring. Thank you to our sponsors: Uncommon Goods: To get 15% off your next gift, visit https://UNCOMMONGOODS.com/NEWS. Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer! Uncommon Goods. We’re all out of the ordinary. PRE-ORDER OUR NEW BOOK and find live tour dates + more by clicking here: https://linktr.ee/ivehaditpodcast Follow Us: I've Had It Podcast: @Ivehaditpodcast Jennifer Welch: @mizzwelch Angie "Pumps" Sullivan: @pumpspumpspumps Special thanks to @cnraun for the IHIP Theme Song