The John Kobylt Show Hour 1 (12/02) - Hunter Biden Pardoned
Royal Oakes comes on the show to talk about Hunter Biden being pardoned. More on Pres. Biden pardoning his son Hunter. We are in the final hours of George Gascon. Women are getting sterilized and blaming Trump. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
37:55
The John Kobylt Show Hour 2 (12/02) - New JonBenét Ramsey Info
Alex Stone comes on the show to talk about new information in the JonBenét Ramsey case. More on the Airport Fire that was caused by a public works crew. Trump is already making an impact before taking office. James Carville had some strong criticism for the Kamala Harris campaign.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
35:33
The John Kobylt Show Hour 3 (12/02) - Hunter Biden Pardon Impact
Dr. John Eastman comes on the show to talk about Hunter Biden being pardon by his father Pres. Biden. A special emergency session is happening in Sacramento where Gavin Newsom wants the legislature to approve spending of money that the state of California does not have. Mexican people are now being called xenophobic because they are against illegal immigration from other Central and South American countries into Mexico as they try to get to the US. More on Hunter Biden being pardoned by his father Pres. Biden. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
34:49
Best Of The John Kobylt Show Hour 1 (11/29) – LA Crime w/Dennis Zine
Former LA City Councilman Dennis Zine comes on the show for an entire hour to talk about the crime problem in Los Angeles.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
33:28
Best Of The John Kobylt Show Hour 2 (11/29) – Menendez Brothers
Mark Geragos comes on the show to talk about the Menendez Brothers trying to get released early from prison, Geragos represents the brothers. More on the Menendez Brothers case. Where did all of LAHSA’s money go? How much trash gets thrown out over Thanksgiving weekend?See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
John and Ken have been on KFI for over thirty years and with Ken's recent retirement John now takes the show solo. John Kobylt digs into the news to uncover the real story hidden below the headlines. John regularly exposes liars and “spokesholes” while providing blunt, fast paced analysis of the latest news. Whether getting up to the minute information from reporters on scene, newsmakers that have the inside story, or contributors to the program, John Kobylt covers it all from crime, local politics, corruption, business, social issues, and more. John Kobylt can be heard LIVE Monday-Friday 1-4 p.m. on KFI AM 640.