Black People... We Got A Problem... | Twins Pod - Episode 46 - Tommy Sotomayor

This dude is so banned and canceled, he can't even make an Onlyfans account! Tommy Sotomayor is one of the funniest dudes we have ever had on the show, y'all! We sit for almost 3 hours and laugh at black people, women, and especially black women 😂. 02:28 - Tommy is The Most Banned Black Man 07:43 - Black Audience Vs White Audiences 10:45 - How The Democrats Manipulate Blacks 13:50 - Joy Reid 16:00 - Liberal Black Families 18:34 - Lizzo & Fat Black Women 22:20 - Single Mothers 24:44 - Tommy Was Kicked Off of Onlyfans? 30:34 - Why Are Black Women So Aggressive? 34:08 - Keith's First Wife Used To Beat Him 43:09 - Jeffery Duhmer 47:35 - Tommy Dated A Thugged Out Latina 52:26 - Men Don't Want Confrontational Women 58:29 - Why Are Liberal Women So Obsessed With Abortion? 1:06:29 - Women Always Play The Victim 1:09:10 - Adam And Eve, Eve Ruined It For Everyone 1:13:08 - Is The Bible Warning Men About Women? 1:18:12 - Why Are "Girl Bosses" All Miserable? 1:22:52 - Joe Biden Pardons 1:27:14 - Kamala Afriad On Stage From Protester 1:30:59 - Fox News 1:36:42 - Are Liberals Satanic? 1:40:00 - The "Brimmless"... 1:42:30 - Black Girls Baby Hairs 1:43:54 - God Punishes Men With Daughters 1:47:22 - Black Music Vs White Music 1:52:13 - Under Age Girls And Musical Artists 1:54:36 - Do Women Age Like Milk? 1:58:00 - Tommy Was Attacked On Fresh & Fit 1:09:08 - Black Women Always Fighting On Social Media 1:15:07 - Black Culture Rewards Stupidity 1:20:26 - Tommy Sat Next To Shannon Sharp On His Flight 1:24:57 - Dr Umar 1:29:02 - Low IQs And High Testosterone 1:32:54 - Do Black People Have Incest?