The Hodgetwins are unleashed! With incredible guests, The Twins cover all the trending topics going on in the world! You never know what's going to happen on Th...
  The "Q Anon Shaman" EXPOSES The Truth of J6! | Twins Pod - Episode 50 - The Q Shaman
    Jacob Chansley is famously known as "The Q Anon Shaman" for the way the media made him the face of January 6th. Newly pardoned by President Trump, Jacob talks about the injustices he and all the other political prisoners suffered that day. And we talk about a bunch of weird stuff in between! this is a DAMN GOOD Show!
    1:52:29
  MAGA P***star is HATED By Conservatives AND Leftists... | Twins Pod - Episode 49 - Brandi Love
    Brandi Love has been in the adult industry since 2007. She has always been politically conservative. Because of her line of work, MAGA doesn't embrace her, and because of her political view, her own industry limits her. Brandi's story is crazy y'all! You already know it's a damn good show!
    1:53:03
  He Left The RAP Industry To Make Christian Music! | Twins Pod - Episode 48 - Bryson Gray
    Bryson Gray could have made it big in the mainstream Hip Hop industry by making "booty shaking" music but he chose to use his skills as a conservative Christian rapper. His political opinions always seem to cause a lot of controversy. We leaving no stone unturned on this episode!
    1:53:30
  CANCELED Hollywood Star EXPOSES The Entertainment Industry! - Twins Pod - Episode 47 - Owen Benjamin
    Owen Benjamin was canceled before it was cool to get canceled! He left behind a huge movie career, fame, and wealth because he stayed true to himself.He comes on the podcast to show us the inner workings of the Hollywood machine and how he left it all behind to live on a farm with his family!
    1:52:38
  Black People... We Got A Problem... | Twins Pod - Episode 46 - Tommy Sotomayor
    This dude is so banned and canceled, he can't even make an Onlyfans account! Tommy Sotomayor is one of the funniest dudes we have ever had on the show, y'all! We sit for almost 3 hours and laugh at black people, women, and especially black women 😂.
    2:37:07

About Twins Pod

The Hodgetwins are unleashed! With incredible guests, The Twins cover all the trending topics going on in the world! You never know what's going to happen on The Twins Pod!
