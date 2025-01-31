The "Q Anon Shaman" EXPOSES The Truth of J6! | Twins Pod - Episode 50 - The Q Shaman
Jacob Chansley is famously known as "The Q Anon Shaman" for the way the media made him the face of January 6th. Newly pardoned by President Trump, Jacob talks about the injustices he and all the other political prisoners suffered that day. And we talk about a bunch of weird stuff in between! this is a DAMN GOOD Show!
--------
1:52:29
MAGA P***star is HATED By Conservatives AND Leftists... | Twins Pod - Episode 49 - Brandi Love
Brandi Love has been in the adult industry since 2007. She has always been politically conservative. Because of her line of work, MAGA doesn't embrace her, and because of her political view, her own industry limits her. Brandi's story is crazy y'all! You already know it's a damn good show!
1:53:03
He Left The RAP Industry To Make Christian Music! | Twins Pod - Episode 48 - Bryson Gray
Bryson Gray could have made it big in the mainstream Hip Hop industry by making "booty shaking" music but he chose to use his skills as a conservative Christian rapper. His political opinions always seem to cause a lot of controversy. We leaving no stone unturned on this episode!
Get Bryson's new album here - https://brysongraymusic.com/products/letters-to-the-church-3-signed-album?srsltid=AfmBOoqR5P9QVwHvd7pHRsTexhfKo9Cdlm7ZpJMMqQMIqDUOhZwSO7iJ
1:53:30
CANCELED Hollywood Star EXPOSES The Entertainment Industry! - Twins Pod - Episode 47 - Owen Benjamin
Owen Benjamin was canceled before it was cool to get canceled! He left behind a huge movie career, fame, and wealth because he stayed true to himself.He comes on the podcast to show us the inner workings of the Hollywood machine and how he left it all behind to live on a farm with his family!
Follow all of Owen's work here: unauthorized.tv & owenbenjamin.com
1:52:38
Black People... We Got A Problem... | Twins Pod - Episode 46 - Tommy Sotomayor
This dude is so banned and canceled, he can't even make an Onlyfans account! Tommy Sotomayor is one of the funniest dudes we have ever had on the show, y'all! We sit for almost 3 hours and laugh at black people, women, and especially black women 😂.
02:28 - Tommy is The Most Banned Black Man
07:43 - Black Audience Vs White Audiences
10:45 - How The Democrats Manipulate Blacks
13:50 - Joy Reid
16:00 - Liberal Black Families
18:34 - Lizzo & Fat Black Women
22:20 - Single Mothers
24:44 - Tommy Was Kicked Off of Onlyfans?
30:34 - Why Are Black Women So Aggressive?
34:08 - Keith's First Wife Used To Beat Him
43:09 - Jeffery Duhmer
47:35 - Tommy Dated A Thugged Out Latina
52:26 - Men Don't Want Confrontational Women
58:29 - Why Are Liberal Women So Obsessed With Abortion?
1:06:29 - Women Always Play The Victim
1:09:10 - Adam And Eve, Eve Ruined It For Everyone
1:13:08 - Is The Bible Warning Men About Women?
1:18:12 - Why Are "Girl Bosses" All Miserable?
1:22:52 - Joe Biden Pardons
1:27:14 - Kamala Afriad On Stage From Protester
1:30:59 - Fox News
1:36:42 - Are Liberals Satanic?
1:40:00 - The "Brimmless"...
1:42:30 - Black Girls Baby Hairs
1:43:54 - God Punishes Men With Daughters
1:47:22 - Black Music Vs White Music
1:52:13 - Under Age Girls And Musical Artists
1:54:36 - Do Women Age Like Milk?
1:58:00 - Tommy Was Attacked On Fresh & Fit
1:09:08 - Black Women Always Fighting On Social Media
1:15:07 - Black Culture Rewards Stupidity
1:20:26 - Tommy Sat Next To Shannon Sharp On His Flight
1:24:57 - Dr Umar
1:29:02 - Low IQs And High Testosterone
1:32:54 - Do Black People Have Incest?