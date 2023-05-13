Scott Adams discusses the latest happenings in the world through a persuasion filter. Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/scott-adams0... More
Episode 2109 Scott Adams: Trump & Suburban Women, Anti-White Movement Pushback, Freedom Crappers
Content:
Trump and suburban women
Anti-White movement pushback
FoxNews sued again
Freedom Crappers
Bard AI is sketchy
CNN fake news alert
5/15/2023
1:05:57
Episode 2108 Scott Adams: Trump Lies vs Biden Lies, DeSantis Slips, Newsom (LOL), TikTok Kills, More
Content:
Trump versus Biden lies
TikTok killing teens
Anderson Cooper mental illness?
Newsom on reparations (again)
DeSantis looks beaten
5/14/2023
50:29
Episode 2107 Scott Adams: Noonan And The Return Of Trump, AI Admits Bias, Hero Marine Update, More!
Content:
Bard AI confesses its bias against Republicans
Daniel Penny the hero
How to brainwash kids with one thought
Peggy Noonan on Trump
AI laws we need
Dilbert Reborn gets spicier
Lots more
5/13/2023
1:04:05
Episode 2106 Scott Adams: Trump Changed Everything On CNN, Migrant Surge, Economy, Twitter CEO!
Content:
Trump makes Anderson Cooper need therapy
Migrant surge begins
Economy better than expected
Simulation winks
Daniel Penny victim of racism
New Twitter CEO
Bard is the CNN of AI
CNN prefers war over Trump
5/12/2023
1:21:49
Episode 2105 Scott Adams: Trump Does CNN (Wow), Biden Crime Family Fallout, AI Rollout Coincidences
Content:
Trump on CNN (wow)
Title 42 Ends
Biden Crime Family fallout
AI rollout coincidences
