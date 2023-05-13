Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Scott Adams
Available Episodes

5 of 1310
  • Episode 2109 Scott Adams: Trump & Suburban Women, Anti-White Movement Pushback, Freedom Crappers
    My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a Find my "extra" content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com Content: Trump and suburban women Anti-White movement pushback FoxNews sued again Freedom Crappers Bard AI is sketchy CNN fake news alert ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/scott-adams00/support
    5/15/2023
    1:05:57
  • Episode 2108 Scott Adams: Trump Lies vs Biden Lies, DeSantis Slips, Newsom (LOL), TikTok Kills, More
    My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a Find my "extra" content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com Content: Trump versus Biden lies TikTok killing teens Anderson Cooper mental illness? Newsom on reparations (again) DeSantis looks beaten ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/scott-adams00/support
    5/14/2023
    50:29
  • Episode 2107 Scott Adams: Noonan And The Return Of Trump, AI Admits Bias, Hero Marine Update, More!
    My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a Find my "extra" content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com Content: Bard AI confesses its bias against Republicans Daniel Penny the hero How to brainwash kids with one thought Peggy Noonan on Trump AI laws we need Dilbert Reborn gets spicier Lots more ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/scott-adams00/support
    5/13/2023
    1:04:05
  • Episode 2106 Scott Adams: Trump Changed Everything On CNN, Migrant Surge, Economy, Twitter CEO!
    My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a Find my "extra" content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com Content: Trump makes Anderson Cooper need therapy Migrant surge begins Economy better than expected Simulation winks Daniel Penny victim of racism New Twitter CEO Bard is the CNN of AI CNN prefers war over Trump ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/scott-adams00/support
    5/12/2023
    1:21:49
  • Episode 2105 Scott Adams: Trump Does CNN (Wow), Biden Crime Family Fallout, AI Rollout Coincidences
    My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a Find my "extra" content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com Content: Trump on CNN (wow) Title 42 Ends Biden Crime Family fallout AI rollout coincidences ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/scott-adams00/support
    5/11/2023
    1:29:35

About Real Coffee with Scott Adams

Scott Adams discusses the latest happenings in the world through a persuasion filter. Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/scott-adams00/support
