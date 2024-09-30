Single Best Idea with Tom Keene: Steve Auth & Jim Bianco
What would YOU like to hear about on Bloomberg? Help make shows like ours even better by taking our Bloomberg audience survey.Tom Keene breaks down the Single Best Idea from the latest edition of Bloomberg Surveillance Radio. In this episode, we feature conversations with Steve Auth & Jim Bianco. Watch Tom and Paul LIVE every day on YouTube: http://bit.ly/3vTiACFSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
4:23
Bloomberg Surveillance TV: November 20, 2024
What would YOU like to hear about on Bloomberg? Help make shows like ours even better by taking our Bloomberg audience survey.- Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI Chief Equity & Quantitative Strategist- David Malpass, Former President of The World Bank, Former Under Secretary of the US Treasury for International Affairs- Chuck Grom, Gordon Haskett Research Advisors Managing Director/Sr Analyst: Retail Julian Emanuel of Evercore says stocks are expensive, and "any news that sort of disrupts the narrative can cause volatility." Former Under Secretary of the US Treasury for International Affairs David Malpass believes the US has gone too far into globalism. Chuck Grom of Gordon Haskett sees Target's underperformance as specific to the company and not industry-related.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
23:33
Markets Weighing the Impact of Nvidia & Trump
Watch Tom and Paul LIVE every day on YouTube: http://bit.ly/3vTiACF.Bloomberg Surveillance hosted by Tom Keene and Paul SweeneyNovember 20th, 2024What would YOU like to hear about on Bloomberg? Help make shows like ours even better by taking our Bloomberg audience survey. (https://bit.ly/4eIFhe5)Featuring: David Malpass, former president at the World Bank, on how a second Trump term will reshape the global world order STUDIO Michael Darda, Chief Economist at Roth Capital Partners, joins for two segments to discuss the Fed, inflation, and the economic and market outlook in a second Trump Anurag Rana and Mandeep Singh, Senior Tech Analysts for Bloomberg Intelligence, preview Nvidia earnings and discuss their GenAI event today as well as the outlook for artificial intelligence Lisa Mateo on newspapers See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
38:05
Single Best Idea with Tom Keene: Geoffrey Yu & David Doyle
What would YOU like to hear about on Bloomberg? Help make shows like ours even better by taking our Bloomberg audience survey.Tom Keene breaks down the Single Best Idea from the latest edition of Bloomberg Surveillance Radio. In this episode, we feature conversations with Geoffrey Yu & David Doyle. Watch Tom and Paul LIVE every day on YouTube: http://bit.ly/3vTiACFSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
4:44
Bloomberg Surveillance TV: November 19, 2024
What would YOU like to hear about on Bloomberg? Help make shows like ours even better by taking our Bloomberg audience survey.- Joe Feldman, Telsey Advisory Group Senior Research Analyst & Assistant Director of Research- Emily Roland, John Hancock Investment Management Co-Chief Investment Strategist- Stephanie Roth, Wolfe Research Chief Economist Joe Feldman of Telsey Advisory Group reacts to Walmart's positive 3Q earnings, saying the company is broadly serving the American customer. Emily Roland of John Hancock says consensus around the US is overwhelmingly positive, but "when the consensus moves to one side of the boat, sometimes it can flip." Stephanie Roth of Wolfe Research is concerned about the impact of tariffs in 2026.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
The economy and the markets are "under surveillance" as we cover the latest in finance, economics and investment. Listen to Jonathan Ferro, Lisa Abramowicz and Annmarie Hordern for the top interviews from Bloomberg Surveillance Television. And join Tom Keene and Paul Sweeney for the best conversations from Bloomberg Surveillance Radio. Watch Surveillance TV LIVE each mornings: http://bit.ly/3P7nstQ. Watch Surveillance Radio LIVE weekday mornings: http://bit.ly/3vTiACF.