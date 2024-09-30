Bloomberg Surveillance TV: November 20, 2024

What would YOU like to hear about on Bloomberg? Help make shows like ours even better by taking our Bloomberg audience survey.- Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI Chief Equity & Quantitative Strategist- David Malpass, Former President of The World Bank, Former Under Secretary of the US Treasury for International Affairs- Chuck Grom, Gordon Haskett Research Advisors Managing Director/Sr Analyst: Retail Julian Emanuel of Evercore says stocks are expensive, and "any news that sort of disrupts the narrative can cause volatility." Former Under Secretary of the US Treasury for International Affairs David Malpass believes the US has gone too far into globalism. Chuck Grom of Gordon Haskett sees Target's underperformance as specific to the company and not industry-related.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.