465: Black Hawk Down. Revealed Details From Somalia. Col. James Lechner
In 1993 Lieutenant James Lechner, a member of the 3rd Ranger Battalion, was selected for a top secret special operations task force being sent to Mogadishu, Somalia, to capture the insurgent leader Mohamed Farah Aideed. In early October, after conducting a number of raids in the city, the Task Force is called upon to conduct a daring daylight mission into the heart of Aideed's territory. During the raid, one of the Black Hawk helicopters is shot down and Lechner and his comrades are soon caught up in the fiercest combat involving US forces since the Vietnam War. Deep in the enemy's stronghold, the small group of Rangers and special operators now find themselves fighting not only to rescue the downed helicopter's crewmen, but also to save their own lives.
3:18:54
464: Default Aggressive. Combat Ready Leadership From Estonia. With Estonian Spec Ops Soldier, Remo Ojaste
Estonian Special Operations Soldier, Remo Ojaste. Extreme Ownership principals and how they apply to leadership and life.
3:11:52
Jocko Underground: How to Get a Higher Salary | Get Your Kids In Line
Helping loved ones our of traumatic relationships.How to negotiate a higher salary. Crush your new role with confidence. How to get better socially to build relationships.How to get your kids in line and be a good parent.
15:24
463: Urban Warfare Perspective on Ukraine and Israel. With John Spencer
John Spencer is the Chair of Urban Warfare Studies at the Modern War Institute at West Point and the Chair of Urban Warfare Studies w the Madison Policy Forum.
2:36:52
Jocko Underground: How to Live in Peace, Now.
How to live in peace. now.Memorizing moves in Jiu Jitsu.Getting input from others may not always be good. Concealed carry options. low pro.How to rebuild your reputation after a huge blunder. How much should you listen to other peoples perspective or advice?