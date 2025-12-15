The Week Ahead: A tale of two banks

Two central banks in two major economies are expected this week to head in different directions, with Japan likely to raise and the UK expected to cut interest rates. Plus, traders are anticipating long-awaited US employment data, and the possible arrival of a so-called Santa Rally to finish the year.