Beijing’s property woes and weak retail data weigh on Asia. Meanwhile, investors face a tense start to the last full trading week of the year as U.S. markets wrestle with AI anxiety and bond market jitters before jobs data.
Today’s recommended read: Sterling laps up UK-Japan rate squeeze, Mike Dolan
Subscribe to Mike Dolan's Morning Bid newsletter, and check out his columns on Reuters Open Interest
Produced by Eliza Davis Beard and Ethan Plotkin
Sound engineering and music by Sebastian and Josh Sommer
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
7:24
--------
7:24
The Week Ahead: A tale of two banks
Two central banks in two major economies are expected this week to head in different directions, with Japan likely to raise and the UK expected to cut interest rates. Plus, traders are anticipating long-awaited US employment data, and the possible arrival of a so-called Santa Rally to finish the year.
Subscribe to Mike Dolan's Morning Bid newsletter, and check out his columns on Reuters Open Interest
Produced by Eliza Davis Beard and Ethan Plotkin
Sound engineering and music by Sebastian and Josh Sommer
Visit the Thomson Reuters Privacy Statement for information on our privacy and data protection practices.
You may also visit megaphone.fm/adchoices to opt out of targeted advertising.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
7:02
--------
7:02
Week in Review: Bubble trouble
Oracle’s surprise spending spree reignites concerns about an AI bubble and debt-fueled tech growth. Meanwhile, the Fed cuts rates but signals a pause ahead, and Japan’s borrowing costs hit an 18-year high as markets brace for a hike.
Subscribe to Mike Dolan's Morning Bid newsletter, and check out his columns on Reuters Open Interest
Produced by Eliza Davis Beard and Ethan Plotkin
Sound engineering and music by Sebastian and Josh Sommer
Visit the Thomson Reuters Privacy Statement for information on our privacy and data protection practices.
You may also visit megaphone.fm/adchoices to opt out of targeted advertising.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
6:48
--------
6:48
Mickey Mouse meets the machines
In a watershed moment for Hollywood, Walt Disney is letting OpenAI use iconic characters like Mickey Mouse, Cinderella and Yoda as part of a $1 billion deal. Oracle slumps as its massive spending and weak forecasts fan doubts over how quickly big bets on AI will pay off. And the oil market takes Washington’s pressure campaign against Venezuela in stride.
Today’s recommended read: Permian to retain US oil crown even after hitting peak by Ron Bousso
Subscribe to Mike Dolan's Morning Bid newsletter, and check out his columns on Reuters Open Interest
Produced by Eliza Davis Beard and Ethan Plotkin
Sound engineering and music by Sebastian and Josh Sommer
Visit the Thomson Reuters Privacy Statement for information on our privacy and data protection practices.
You may also visit megaphone.fm/adchoices to opt out of targeted advertising.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
6:38
--------
6:38
Silver linings
The Fed gives markets the rate cut they were expecting, but Powell’s guidance hints at a tricky road ahead. Plus, Oracle stumbles on AI spending plans, and silver hits a record as investors seek safe havens.
Today’s recommended read: Fade the Fed, global rates are heading higher, Mike Dolan
Subscribe to Mike Dolan's Morning Bid newsletter, and check out his columns on Reuters Open Interest.
Produced by Eliza Davis Beard and Ethan Plotkin
Sound engineering and music by Sebastian and Josh Sommer
Visit the Thomson Reuters Privacy Statement for information on our privacy and data protection practices.
You may also visit megaphone.fm/adchoices to opt out of targeted advertising.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices