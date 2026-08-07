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Meta, birthright citizenship, Russia's North Korean missiles and Hollywood's win08/07/2026 | 12 mins.A New Mexico court orders Meta to pay $567 million for harming children, comparing its platforms to a toxic factory. Trump signs new executive orders targeting birthright citizenship. Anthony Fauci pleads the fifth over 100 times and a senator wants him prosecuted. North Korea ships missiles and personnel to Russia to strike Ukraine, exploiting a critical gap in Kyiv's air defences. And Hollywood breaks a box office record.
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- Ukraine accuses Russia of a war crime after a so-called "human safari" attack in the city of Kherson. Disney strikes a first-of-its-kind deal with TikTok, letting creators use its iconic characters to make short-form videos. And SpaceX investors brace for another share price hit as insiders get their first chance to cash out with the expiry of a lockup agreement.
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- Progressive Abdul El-Sayed has won the Michigan Democratic Senate primary, narrowly defeating Congresswoman Haley Stevens. SpaceX doubles its revenue, powered by its rapidly expanding satellite network. We look at the viral videos which could have led to Moroccan migrants risking everything and cross to Spain. And Chinese-made routers sold worldwide have a backdoor which potentially puts networks at risk.
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- Sources tell Reuters the U.S. has burned through most of its precision military stockpiles in its war with Iran. Senator Bernie Moreno says Ohio representative Max Miller is a "danger" to his ex-wife and should not serve in Congress. EU ministers meet to discuss the migrant surge in Ceuta. And multiple countries' football federations withdraw support for FIFA boss Gianni Infantino.
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- Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche rescinds an order establishing the so-called "anti-weaponization" fund, paving the way for his confirmation. Japan and the U.S. confirm they conducted a coordinated Yen-buying intervention to try and halt its slide to fresh 40 year lows. President Donald Trump says talks with Iran will restart on Monday - without giving a deadline for an agreement. Democrats are divided over support for Israel. And Russian holidaymakers contend with petrol shortages and the risk of drone attacks - hitting the travel industry hard.
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About Reuters World News
Everything you need to know about your world in 10 minutes. Go straight to the source with a ten-minute news briefing by Reuters frontline journalists. Join host Kim Vinnell as she takes you around the world every day.Podcast website
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