Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche rescinds an order establishing the so-called "anti-weaponization" fund, paving the way for his confirmation. Japan and the U.S. confirm they conducted a coordinated Yen-buying intervention to try and halt its slide to fresh 40 year lows. President Donald Trump says talks with Iran will restart on Monday - without giving a deadline for an agreement. Democrats are divided over support for Israel. And Russian holidaymakers contend with petrol shortages and the risk of drone attacks - hitting the travel industry hard.



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