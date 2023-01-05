Everything you need to know about your world in 10 minutes. Go straight to the source with a ten-minute news briefing by Reuters frontline journalists. Join hos... More
Available Episodes
5 of 64
What we know about the explosion over the Kremlin
Moscow claims Ukraine tried to kill President Putin with a drone attack on the Kremlin. Kyiv denies it. We unpack what we know so far. In Serbia, a school shooting prompts calls for instant reform. And one of the biggest raids in mafia history – will it make a dent in Italy’s biggest crime clan?
5/4/2023
12:05
UPDATE: In the room with the Fed - interpreting Powell on future hikes
The Fed raises rates - but signals the possibility of a pause. We're in the room with Jerome Powell. Plus Senate Dems grill Supreme Court justices over ethics, Ryan Reynold’s Wrexham celebrates on a bus top and the latest on the Kenya cult.
Visit the Thomson Reuters Privacy Statement for information on our privacy and data protection practices.
You may also visit megaphone.fm/adchoices to opt-out of targeted advertising
5/3/2023
10:29
No experience required: A Minnesota factory’s hunt for staff
It’s a jobseeker’s market across America. No experience, no qualifications? No problem, says one Minnesota factory searching for workers. The Filipino president’s tightrope walk between keeping the U.S. sweet and maintaining bonds with China. And conflict in Sudan threatens to spill over.
Visit the Thomson Reuters Privacy Statement for information on our privacy and data protection practices.
You may also visit megaphone.fm/adchoices to opt-out of targeted advertising
5/2/2023
12:08
Prepare for reruns – Hollywood poised to go on strike
Negotiations are down to the wire over a writers' strike in Hollywood, as studios – and the California economy - brace for the worst. How a fake ID let Hyundai suppliers use child labor in Alabama. JPMorgan just got bigger. The biggest U.S. lender acquires failed bank First Republic. And we go to a naked dinner party in Brooklyn, because why not.
Visit the Thomson Reuters Privacy Statement for information on our privacy and data protection practices.
You may also visit megaphone.fm/adchoices to opt-out of targeted advertising
5/1/2023
12:03
Why Chinese migrants are arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border
This special weekend episode is all about China.
Meet the new migrants making the arduous trek over the Mexico-U.S. border. We talk with those who have left China and find out how they arrived on the Darien Gap.
Plus a hot new trend seizes the young and unemployed – Buddhist devotion. But is it religious resurgence, or a novel way to find a job?
Plus we find out how Beijing is responding to a declining birth rate by easing restrictions on single women.
Visit the Thomson Reuters Privacy Statement for information on our privacy and data protection practices.
You may also visit megaphone.fm/adchoices to opt-out of targeted advertising
Everything you need to know about your world in 10 minutes. Go straight to the source with a ten-minute news briefing by Reuters frontline journalists. Join host Kim Vinnell as she takes you around the world every weekday.