The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show

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- Ashley Brasfield of the Daily Caller joins Buck Sexton to discuss the latest controversy surrounding WNBA star Sophie Cunningham and the debate over biological men competing in women's sports. As a former Division I beach volleyball player at South Carolina, Ashley shares her firsthand perspective on how these conversations played out in college athletics, why she believes the issue resonates with most Americans, and how Gen Z views the debate today. Plus, Buck and Ashley dive into the role of media, cancel culture, and the growing divide between public opinion and institutional policies.
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The Tudor Dixon Podcast: Ron Johnson on Fauci's COVID Cover-Up & the Rise of Socialism08/07/2026 | 31 mins.Sen. Ron Johnson joins The Tudor Dixon Podcast for a wide-ranging conversation on the newly released Fauci files, the origins of COVID-19, government transparency, and the growing influence of socialist candidates in American politics.
Johnson discusses what he believes the Fauci diaries reveal about the lab leak theory, gain-of-function research, pandemic lockdowns, mask mandates, school closures, and the federal government's COVID response. He also explains why he believes Americans deserve greater accountability and why Congress must continue investigating what happened during the pandemic.
The conversation also turns to the political landscape in Michigan and Wisconsin, where Dixon and Johnson discuss the rise of openly socialist candidates, higher education, media influence, and the future of the Democratic Party heading into the 2026 elections.
If you're interested in COVID investigations, Anthony Fauci, the lab leak debate, government accountability, socialism, or the future of American politics, this is an episode you won't want to miss.
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- America’s financial power may be one of its most effective tools between diplomacy and war. Steve Yates argues that the Trump administration and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent are reshaping sanctions into a more targeted, results-driven instrument focused on changing behavior, disrupting threats, and advancing U.S. interests. Using examples from Iran, Venezuela, Syria, Russia, and transnational criminal networks, he explains why precision and flexibility may strengthen American leverage rather than weaken it. Listen now to hear how modernized sanctions fit into a broader strategy of smart power and national security. Follow Nation States with Yates for clear, common-sense insights where Steve Yates serves as your personal national security advisor, breaking down world events in ways that matter to Main Street, not just Washington. Connect with the show at NationStatesYates@Gmail.com and follow on X @NSWithYates.
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The Truth with Lisa Boothe: Michigan Senate Showdown: Can Republicans Stop Socialist Abdul El-Sayed? | Stu Sandler Breaks Down 202608/06/2026 | 21 mins.Michigan could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate in 2026—and veteran Republican strategist Stu Sandler joins Lisa Boothe to explain why this race is one of the most consequential in the country. Drawing on decades of experience in Michigan politics, Sandler breaks down the high-stakes matchup between Republican Mike Rogers and Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed, examining campaign strategy, voter coalitions, turnout, and the issues that could decide the election.
The conversation also explores whether Michigan has truly become a swing state, how President Trump's coalition reshaped the political landscape, why Republicans believe they can flip the Senate seat, and how Democrats are balancing progressive activism with broader general election appeal. Sandler also offers his outlook on the battle for control of both the Senate and House, along with what the Democratic Party could look like after the Trump era.
If you're following the 2026 midterm elections, Michigan politics, or the fight for Senate control, this episode provides an insider's analysis of one of the nation's most important races.
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- Clay Travis and Buck Sexton talk about COVID-19 accountability, gender issues in sports, and key 2026 election developments. The hour opens with discussion of growing Democratic concerns in Michigan following Abdul El-Sayed’s primary victory and his upcoming Senate race against Republican Mike Rogers. Clay and Buck examine media reactions, particularly the attention the race is receiving nationally, while also previewing upcoming primary elections in Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Florida. They focus on Dr. Anthony Fauci after a Senate committee voted to hold him in contempt following his refusal to answer questions and repeated invocation of the Fifth Amendment during testimony before Senator Rand Paul’s committee.
Clay and Buck debate whether Fauci is likely to face any meaningful legal consequences, discussing federal versus state jurisdiction, congressional oversight powers, and comparisons to previous contempt cases involving Trump allies. The hosts argue that Fauci’s long-term legacy and public reputation may ultimately be more affected than any potential legal penalties. They also discuss allegations surrounding Fauci’s pandemic-era decision-making, the political fallout from COVID-19 lockdowns and mandates, and ongoing efforts by congressional Republicans to continue investigating pandemic policies.
An interview with Senator Marsha Blackburn, who is campaigning to become Tennessee’s next governor. Blackburn outlines her priorities for economic growth, job creation, business development, low taxes, and limiting government spending. She highlights Tennessee’s lack of a state income tax, pro-business environment, and population growth, arguing that these policies have made Tennessee one of the most attractive states in the country. The conversation also focuses on Tennessee’s Republican political dominance, ongoing congressional races, conservative policy priorities, and efforts to maintain the state’s reputation for economic opportunity and fiscal responsibility. Clay emphasizes Blackburn’s long-standing role in opposing a state income tax and discusses how that decision helped shape Tennessee’s growth trajectory.
Clay and Buck talk with Flash Shelton, star of the A&E television series Squatters. Shelton explains how he became involved in combating squatters after his own mother became a victim of illegal occupancy. He recounts discovering that squatters had taken over his family’s property and describes the challenges homeowners often face when law enforcement classifies disputes as civil matters rather than criminal acts.
Shelton provides a detailed overview of America’s growing squatter and property rights crisis, explaining how some individuals exploit tenant protections and housing laws to remain in homes they do not legally own or rent. The discussion highlights the financial and emotional toll on property owners, landlords, retirees, and families whose homes become occupied by unauthorized residents. Clay and Buck explore how state laws can significantly delay removals, creating expensive legal battles that leave property owners with mounting costs and lost income.
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About The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show
The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show. Clay Travis and Buck Sexton tackle the biggest stories in news, politics and current events with intelligence and humor. From the border crisis, to the madness of cancel culture and far-left missteps, Clay and Buck guide listeners through the latest headlines and hot topics with fun and entertaining conversations and opinions.Podcast website
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