The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show

Clay Travis and Buck Sexton talk about COVID-19 accountability, gender issues in sports, and key 2026 election developments. The hour opens with discussion of growing Democratic concerns in Michigan following Abdul El-Sayed’s primary victory and his upcoming Senate race against Republican Mike Rogers. Clay and Buck examine media reactions, particularly the attention the race is receiving nationally, while also previewing upcoming primary elections in Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Florida. They focus on Dr. Anthony Fauci after a Senate committee voted to hold him in contempt following his refusal to answer questions and repeated invocation of the Fifth Amendment during testimony before Senator Rand Paul’s committee.



Clay and Buck debate whether Fauci is likely to face any meaningful legal consequences, discussing federal versus state jurisdiction, congressional oversight powers, and comparisons to previous contempt cases involving Trump allies. The hosts argue that Fauci’s long-term legacy and public reputation may ultimately be more affected than any potential legal penalties. They also discuss allegations surrounding Fauci’s pandemic-era decision-making, the political fallout from COVID-19 lockdowns and mandates, and ongoing efforts by congressional Republicans to continue investigating pandemic policies.



An interview with Senator Marsha Blackburn, who is campaigning to become Tennessee’s next governor. Blackburn outlines her priorities for economic growth, job creation, business development, low taxes, and limiting government spending. She highlights Tennessee’s lack of a state income tax, pro-business environment, and population growth, arguing that these policies have made Tennessee one of the most attractive states in the country. The conversation also focuses on Tennessee’s Republican political dominance, ongoing congressional races, conservative policy priorities, and efforts to maintain the state’s reputation for economic opportunity and fiscal responsibility. Clay emphasizes Blackburn’s long-standing role in opposing a state income tax and discusses how that decision helped shape Tennessee’s growth trajectory.



Clay and Buck talk with Flash Shelton, star of the A&E television series Squatters. Shelton explains how he became involved in combating squatters after his own mother became a victim of illegal occupancy. He recounts discovering that squatters had taken over his family’s property and describes the challenges homeowners often face when law enforcement classifies disputes as civil matters rather than criminal acts.



Shelton provides a detailed overview of America’s growing squatter and property rights crisis, explaining how some individuals exploit tenant protections and housing laws to remain in homes they do not legally own or rent. The discussion highlights the financial and emotional toll on property owners, landlords, retirees, and families whose homes become occupied by unauthorized residents. Clay and Buck explore how state laws can significantly delay removals, creating expensive legal battles that leave property owners with mounting costs and lost income.

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