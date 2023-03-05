The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show. Clay Travis and Buck Sexton tackle the biggest stories in news, politics and current events with intelligence and humor. F... More
Available Episodes
5 of 2572
Ned Ryun - Trump’s Team Can Get it Done in 2024
Ned Ryun is an American conservative activist and the founder and CEO of American Majority, a conservative organization that trains candidates and activists.Follow Clay & Buck on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/clayandbuckSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/3/2023
41:19
Daily Review with Clay and Buck - May 3 2023
The Biden sympathy play. OK Gov. Kevin Stitt on protecting kids. Clay on being fired a number of times. Raymond Arroyo inspires us.Follow Clay & Buck on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/clayandbuckSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/3/2023
1:01:07
Hour 1 - Charges Against Hunter Biden?
WaPo story on prosecutors nearing decision on Hunter Biden charges, negotiating with defense lawyers. Nashville PD says they won't release trans terrorist manifesto. Hunter on trial in Arkansas, arguing he can't pay child support to his stripper baby mama. More name-brand stores in San Francisco close because of crime. KJP says everything is great at the border.Follow Clay & Buck on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/clayandbuckSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/3/2023
37:03
Hour 2 - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt joins Clay and Buck to explain the commonsense transgender law he just signed banning gender mutilation surgery and hormone treatment for minors, the border and more. Clay has been told the Nashville transgender terrorist chose that school because of lax security. C&B call on Tennessee officials to release the Nashville shooter manifesto. C&B take calls on the manifesto.Follow Clay & Buck on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/clayandbuckSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/3/2023
36:46
Hour 3 - Raymond Arroyo
Fed raises rates 0.25%. Who's leaking off-air Tucker clips to the media? Caller is boycotting Fox because of Tucker. Whistleblower says Biden as VP took foreign money in exchange for influence on policy decisions. Bestselling author and Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo joins Clay and Buck to talk about his new children's book: The Unexpected Light of Thomas Alva Edison. Interest rate hike. South Park clip on bank failures.Follow Clay & Buck on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/clayandbuckSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show. Clay Travis and Buck Sexton tackle the biggest stories in news, politics and current events with intelligence and humor. From the border crisis, to the madness of cancel culture and far-left missteps, Clay and Buck guide listeners through the latest headlines and hot topics with fun and entertaining conversations and opinions.