Gianni Infantino remains Fifa president after receiving the backing of senior executives in a meeting in Morocco, where he apologised for "errors" he made.

Has the boss of world football done enough to save himself? HIs critics - especially in Europe - say they're not done yet.

Also in the programme: Ukraine carries out more strikes on Russian oil refineries; has Myanmar's military ruler broken out of diplomatic isolation; and we'll hear from a supporter of the black Cambridge professor who's resigned over allegations of fabrication and plagiarism who says the issue here turns on racism.

(Photo shows a file photo of FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Credit: Zac Goodwin/PA)