US President Joe Biden called the fighting in Sudan a betrayal of its people and issued an executive order authorising sanctions against the warring factions. We hear from a resident of Khartoum on the rise of robberies and violence in the capital. Also on the programme: A court in the United States has found that Ed Sheeran did not copy Marvin Gaye's hit, Let's Get It On, when composing Thinking Out Loud. And the southern Italian city of Naples hopes its football team will clinch its first league title since the days of Diego Maradona.
5/4/2023
48:56
A seven-day ceasefire, due to come into force in Sudan, appears to be in tatters as clashes continue between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The BBC’s Lyse Doucet speaks to Martin Griffiths, the UN’s aid chief, who has spoken with the two rival generals.
Also on the programme: Indigenous leaders from 12 Commonwealth countries have called on King Charles III to make a formal apology for centuries of colonialism; and the 83-year-old flautist from Northern Ireland who shared the stage with Lizzo at the Met Gala.
(IMAGE: Damaged cars and buildings in Khartoum North, 27 April CREDIT: REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo)
5/4/2023
48:58
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has denied his country carried out an alleged drone attack on the Kremlin, which Russia says was an attempt on President Vladimir Putin's life. We speak to the BBC's Russia Editor Steve Rosenberg and an advisor to Ukraine's Defence Minister. Also on the programme: thousands of refugees flee from Sudan to South Sudan, a country ill-equipped to deal with such an influx. And the growing threat of fungal diseases to food security worldwide. (Image: a still image taken from a video appearing to show a flying object exploding near the Kremlin during the alleged drone attack in Moscow. Ostorozhno Novosti/Handout via REUTERS)
5/3/2023
49:58
Russia claims it has foiled an attempt by Ukraine to assassinate President Putin with a drone strike on the Kremlin.
Also in the programme: South Sudan's foreign minister on bringing peace to Sudan; and US Surgeon General warns of the dangers of loneliness.
(Picture: Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the development of unmanned aircraft, at the Rudnyovo industrial park in Moscow, Russia April 27, 2023. Credit: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin)
5/3/2023
48:25
Violence has forced roughly 100,000 people to flee Sudan's borders. We speak to one Khartoum resident about what life is like there at the moment.
Also on the programme: The United Nations announces it will stay in Afghanistan to deliver aid despite the Taliban's decision to restrict women working with NGOs and UN agencies; and Newshour speaks to a professor at the University of Texas who has invented a way of translating someone's thoughts into written text. (Image: Smoke rises after aerial bombardment in Khartoum. Credit: Reuters)