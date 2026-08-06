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- Ukraine hits Russian oil refineries as Russa retaliates with ballistic missiles. Also in the programme: Is the US running dangerously low on hi-tech munitions? And the 97-year-old American woman daredevil flying on wings.
(Photo: A man looking at a mobile charging point in Crimea on the Black Sea as power outages continue as a result of strikes. Credit: Reuters)
- Gianni Infantino remains Fifa president after receiving the backing of senior executives in a meeting in Morocco, where he apologised for "errors" he made.
Has the boss of world football done enough to save himself? HIs critics - especially in Europe - say they're not done yet.
Also in the programme: Ukraine carries out more strikes on Russian oil refineries; has Myanmar's military ruler broken out of diplomatic isolation; and we'll hear from a supporter of the black Cambridge professor who's resigned over allegations of fabrication and plagiarism who says the issue here turns on racism.
(Photo shows a file photo of FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Credit: Zac Goodwin/PA)
- The embattled Fifa President Gianni Infantino tries to shore up support at a crisis meeting in Morocco. We hear from his critics and his fans, including the head of Malawi's football association.
Also on the programme: We speak to the Indian activist Sonam Wangchuk who went on hunger strike in solidarity with thousands of students in India as they demanded change; and what does the victory of a progressive candidate in a Democratic primary for the Senate say about the party, its platform and its chances in November's US midterm elections?
(Photo: Fifa's Africa regional office in Sale, Morocco Credit: Jalal Morchidi/EPA/Shutterstock)
- Newshour speaks to Sonam Wangchuk, who went on a hunger strike in solidarity with thousands of students in India as they demanded change.
Also on the programme: Kyiv suffers another wave of overnight strikes; and what a crash into the moon might teach us about its surface.
(Photo: Sonam Wangchuk, an education reformer who was on a hunger strike for 26 days to support the demand for resignation of India’s education minister, walks after paying homage at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi, India, July 27, 2026. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh)
- Iran's foreign ministry spokesman says that talks with Oman on a new mechanism for vessels going through the strait have been positive. President Trump has so far rejected any deal that would allow Iran to maintain control over the waterway.
Also in the programme: Oil prices have again fallen, after the latest suggestions from US officials that a deal with Iran about reopening the Strait of Hormuz might soon be agreed; why SpaceX expects a space crash on the Moon; and 'Digital lifeline' - Gaza tech workers give glimpse of possible future.
(Photo credit: Getty Images)
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