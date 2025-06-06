Get ready for a wild ride through the week's hottest tech news! 🚀🔥- Epic's Big Win 🏆💪: Epic Games scores a major victory against Apple, dodging the App Store's hefty 30% fee. In a bold move, Epic launches its own Webshop 🌐, empowering developers to sidestep Apple's in-app purchases and transactions.- Microsoft's Price Hike 🎮😬: Gamers, brace yourselves—Microsoft is bumping up prices for games and accessories, hitting wallets where it hurts 💸.- iPhone Air Surprise 📱🎉: Apple might revive a fan-favorite accessory with the iPhone Air, thanks to its battery-free design. Nostalgia incoming! 🕰️✨- Google's RCS Upgrade 📲✅: Google makes texting smoother with a new unsubscribe feature for RCS SMS, giving you more control over your inbox 📩.Join us as we dive into these game-changing updates and what they mean for tech fans everywhere! 🌍🚀

Join us this week as we explore some exciting updates in the tech world! 🌟• 🎮 Fortnite's Surprise: In-app purchases drama hints at a possible Fortnite iOS comeback. What's the buzz?• 🍎 New WiFi Feature for iOS: With WWDC nearing, Apple plans to simplify public Wi-Fi access with a new feature. We discuss how this impacts you.• 🤖 Google's AI Defense: Google leverages AI to tackle scams, protecting users from fraud. How are they fighting back?• ✈️ United Airlines' Wi-Fi Upgrade: Starlink is coming to United flights, promising next-level in-flight Wi-Fi. What's the impact?• 📱 App of the Week: Kewsi and Adam share their top app pick. Tune in for their insights!

🌟 Tech News Rundown: This Week's Biggest Stories! 🚀📱It's a wild week in tech, and we're breaking it all down! 🎉 Join Adam and Kewsi as they dive into these hot topics: 👇🍎 Apple vs. Epic: Fortnite's App Store Drama ⚖️ Apple tried to block Fortnite's return to the USA App Store amid their court battle with Epic! 🥊 UPDATE: Epic's pushing back, convincing the judge to force Apple to approve the app. Let's unpack this saga! 😲🚘 CarPlay Ultra Hits the Road! 🌟 After months of delays, Apple's launched next-gen CarPlay, now called CarPlay Ultra! 🚗 We'll explore what's new and how it stacks up against the original. 🔄📱 20th Anniversary iPhone: Bezel-Free & High-Tech? 🔋 2026 marks 20 years of the iPhone! 🎂 A leak hints at a bezel-free design and a cutting-edge battery. We'll discuss Apple's big plans! 👀📺 Netflix Ads Are Winning (Sorry, Ad-Haters!) 😩 If you hate ads, bad news: Netflix's ad-supported plans are thriving! 📈 We'll dive into why these plans are a fan favorite. 🤔🔧 Google Pixel 9a Teardown: Red Flag Revealed! 🚨 JerryRigEverything ripped open the Google Pixel 9a and found a major issue! 😱 We'll talk about this red flag and its impact on the industry. 🔍🌍 WWDC 2025: What's Coming? 🎤 With WWDC 2025 around the corner, we're buzzing with rumors! 🗣️ Join us to explore what Apple might unveil. ✨

This week on the One More Thing Tech Podcast 🎙️:🌮 Taco Bell Has What?! Taco Bell drops a surprising new menu item! We dive in and dish on the details. 😋🎮 Fortnite Rules the U.S. App Store! After Apple's forced approval, Fortnite skyrockets to the top free game with a flood of downloads. 📈🏠 Apple's Home Pad Hits Snags Roadblocks ahead for Apple's upcoming Home Pad—will it still launch this year? 🤔🍎 Is Tim Cooked? Tim Cook's facing a tough year. We break down why this year's releases are make-or-break. 🔥🤖 OpenAI Snags a Hardware Startup! A familiar face sells to OpenAI—let's talk about what this means! 💡

🎉 Join Adam & Kwesi in our jam-packed episode on operating systems! 🚀🍎 Apple's skipping iOS 19 for something big—we dive into their plans! 🤔💻 New Mac OS name revealed! We unpack Apple's crack marketing team's bold choice. 😎🤖 Android 16 is here! We explore Google's latest and how it stacks up against iOS. 📱🎥 iPhone cameras level up! We discuss a new movie shot on iPhone and its impact on the film industry. 🎬📲 Kwesi & Adam share our fave App of the Week! 🌟

About One More Thing Tech Podcast

Welcome to "One More Thing: Tech Podcast", your go-to source for the latest in tech innovation, gadget reviews, and industry insights. Each week, we dive into the heart of technology with:🚀 Gadget Deep Dives: From smartphones to smart homes, we dissect the latest tech to see what's worth your time and wallet.📰 Tech News Roundup: Stay ahead with our weekly digest of what's shaking up the tech world, including leaks, our take on what's changing, and even "should you buy it" discussions.🤖 Future Tech: Explore what's on the horizon. We speculate on how these technologies will transform our lives.❓ Listener Questions: Got a burning tech question or a gadget you're curious about? We pick our favorites and answer them on the show, offering insights and advice from us geeks.Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a professional in the field, or just someone who loves to geek out about the latest gadgets, "One More Thing: Tech Podcast" is here to keep you informed, entertained, and always one step ahead.Tune in every Friday at 1AM CST to get your tech fix, and remember, there's always one more thing to discover in the world of technology.