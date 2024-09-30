The Commentary Magazine Podcast

Today we take up Donald Trump's newest picks, Linda McMahon for education secretary and Dr. Oz to oversee Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and we talk about the potential for outsiders to shake up dysfunctional institutions. We also get into where the Democrats go next on social issues and how Republicans can best counter trans extremism. Give a listen.
Is Trump Ditching Gaetz Already?
Today's podcast delves into a New York Times story suggesting Donald Trump thinks Matt Gaetz will not be confirmable, or confirmed, by the Senate. What's going on here? What will Gaetz do? And what does this mean for the other nominees? Also, the effort of leading Israelis to blame Benjamin Netanyahu for the continuing hostage crisis takes an especially ugly turn. Give a listen.
Keep Your Powder Dry
Noah Rothman joins us today to talk about presidential appointments and how to stay calm and rational as Donald Trump continues to make news at the same dizzying clip he did during his presidency. Oh, and why it's comical that liberals are now claiming they don't have a social-media platform they can dominate. Give a listen.
Why He Picked RFK
How the RFK pick is both conventional (Trump rewarding an important endorser) and the result of radical changes in the way Americans view trusted institutions (they don't trust those institutions). But is RFK a change agent or merely an opportunistic ambulance-chaser who is taking advantage of their distrust? Give a listen.
Gaetz Tulsi RFK: An Infernal Golden Braid
The appointments of Matt Gaetz and Tulsi Gabbard to major jobs in the administration has set Washington's (and our) heads on fire. And with Robert Kennedy Jr. soon to follow, what shape is the nascent White House taking, and what will the Republican Senate do with its advise-and-consent powers? Give a listen.
