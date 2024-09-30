Powered by RND
The Commentary Magazine Podcast

Commentary Magazine
Commentary is America's premier monthly magazine of opinion: General, yet Jewish. Highly variegated, with a unifying perspective.
  • The Transition and the Transgendered
    Today we take up Donald Trump's newest picks, Linda McMahon for education secretary and Dr. Oz to oversee Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and we talk about the potential for outsiders to shake up dysfunctional institutions. We also get into where the Democrats go next on social issues and how Republicans can best counter trans extremism. Give a listen. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    59:14
  • Is Trump Ditching Gaetz Already?
    Today's podcast delves into a New York Times story suggesting Donald Trump thinks Matt Gaetz will not be confirmable, or confirmed, by the Senate. What's going on here? What will Gaetz do? And what does this mean for the other nominees? Also, the effort of leading Israelis to blame Benjamin Netanyahu for the continuing hostage crisis takes an especially ugly turn. Give a listen. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:02:38
  • Keep Your Powder Dry
    Noah Rothman joins us today to talk about presidential appointments and how to stay calm and rational as Donald Trump continues to make news at the same dizzying clip he did during his presidency. Oh, and why it's comical that liberals are now claiming they don't have a social-media platform they can dominate. Give a listen. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:24:28
  • Why He Picked RFK
    How the RFK pick is both conventional (Trump rewarding an important endorser) and the result of radical changes in the way Americans view trusted institutions (they don't trust those institutions). But is RFK a change agent or merely an opportunistic ambulance-chaser who is taking advantage of their distrust? Give a listen. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:04:01
  • Gaetz Tulsi RFK: An Infernal Golden Braid
    The appointments of Matt Gaetz and Tulsi Gabbard to major jobs in the administration has set Washington's (and our) heads on fire. And with Robert Kennedy Jr. soon to follow, what shape is the nascent White House taking, and what will the Republican Senate do with its advise-and-consent powers? Give a listen. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:13:02

About The Commentary Magazine Podcast

Commentary is America's premier monthly magazine of opinion: General, yet Jewish. Highly variegated, with a unifying perspective.Listen to The Commentary Magazine Podcast, along with more than 40 other original podcasts, at Ricochet.com. No paid subscription required.
