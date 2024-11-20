BONUS: Finneas on new album, songwriting with Billie Eilish, A.I. & awards
In this podcast extra, Grammy and Oscar winner Finneas talks about his new album, ‘For Cryin’ Out Loud!,' his approach to songwriting and why some words and lyrics are timeless, how he writes and produces with his sister Billie Eilish, his skepticism of A.I. from creativity to wedding speeches, and his views of Hans Zimmer, Selena Gomez and James Blake in this extended interview with MSNBC anchor and music obsessive Ari Melber. Parts of the interview aired on MSNBC and this is the full discussion, the newest installment of “Mavericks with Ari Melber,” a series of interviews with artists, musicians and cultural icons.
44:25
