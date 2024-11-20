Powered by RND
Podcast The Beat with Ari Melber
Ari Melber, MSNBC
Ari Melber delivers the biggest political and news stories of the day, with interviews and original reporting from around the nation. An Emmy-winning journalist...
GovernmentNewsPolitics

  • BONUS: Finneas on new album, songwriting with Billie Eilish, A.I. & awards
    In this podcast extra, Grammy and Oscar winner Finneas talks about his new album, ‘For Cryin’ Out Loud!,' his approach to songwriting and why some words and lyrics are timeless, how he writes and produces with his sister Billie Eilish, his skepticism of A.I. from creativity to wedding speeches, and his views of Hans Zimmer, Selena Gomez and James Blake in this extended interview with MSNBC anchor and music obsessive Ari Melber. Parts of the interview aired on MSNBC and this is the full discussion, the newest installment of “Mavericks with Ari Melber,” a series of interviews with artists, musicians and cultural icons.
    --------  
    44:25
  • Pro-choice groups prep for second Trump term
    MSNBC's Ari Melber hosts "The Beat" on Tuesday, November 19, and reports on women's rights, Matt Gaetz and RFK Jr. Plus, Melber is joined by journalism icon Bob Woodward. Michele Norris also joins.
    --------  
    42:18
  • Alarm bells sound over "partisan" Gaetz for AG
    MSNBC's Ari Melber hosts "The Beat" on Monday, November 18, and reports on new heat on Donald Trump's attorney general pick Matt Gaetz, Rudy Giuliani and more. Plus, Melber is joined by rapper and politician Shyne. David Kelley and Sarah Matthews also join.
    --------  
    41:13
  • First internal GOP clashes in new Trump era
    MSNBC's Ari Melber hosts "The Beat" on Friday, November 15, and reports on Donald Trump's cabinet picks. Plus, Melber is joined by Grammy award-winning artist and producer Finneas for the latest installment of "Mavericks with Ari Melber." Bill Kristol, Maya Wiley and Zeke Emanuel also join.
    --------  
    41:54
  • Donald Trump nominates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services
    MSNBC's Ari Melber hosts "The Beat" on Thursday, November 14, and reports on Donald Trump's decision to nominate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services and Matt Gaetz as Attorney General. Congressman Ritchie Torres, former Governor Howard Dean, and former Assistant Attorney General Leslie Caldwell join.
    --------  
    41:12

