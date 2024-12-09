Powered by RND
PodcastsGovernmentDepartment of Agriculture (USDA) News
Listen to Department of Agriculture (USDA) News in the App
Listen to Department of Agriculture (USDA) News in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Department of Agriculture (USDA) News

Podcast Department of Agriculture (USDA) News
Quiet. Please
Discover the latest insights and updates from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) with our engaging podcast. Stay informed about agricultural pol...
GovernmentNewsPolitics

Available Episodes

5 of 9
  • USDA Proposes Rule to Clarify Unfair Practices, Promote Fair & Competitive Livestock and Poultry Markets
    Welcome to this week's USDA news update. The most significant headline from the department this week is the proposed new rule to clarify unfair practices in the livestock, meat, and poultry sectors. This rule, part of the Fair and Competitive Livestock and Poultry Markets initiative, aims to tackle longstanding challenges around interpretations of unfairness and competitive injury, supporting farmers, growers, and consumers by promoting fair competition and lowering food costs[1].Secretary Vilsack announced this proposal during an event at the Center for American Progress, highlighting the Biden-Harris Administration's agenda to create more affordable and competitive agricultural markets. The proposed rule builds on USDA's extensive administrative case law and precedent established under other unfair practices laws, providing regulatory clarity and simplicity to end unfair conduct that harms the market or its participants.This initiative is part of a broader effort by the USDA to enhance the enforcement of the Packers and Stockyards Act, including previous rulemaking and an enforcement partnership with the Department of Justice. The USDA has also made significant investments in independent meat and poultry processing capacity, domestic fertilizer production, and fairer markets for seeds and other agricultural inputs to support more robust and resilient supply chains.In addition to this rule, the USDA has been actively working on various fronts to promote fair and competitive markets. This includes delivering on a multibillion-dollar investment plan to sustainably lower costs for consumers and boost choice for producers, directly incentivizing competition in food processing and fertilizer[5].For instance, the USDA has dedicated $900 million for the Fertilizer Production Expansion Program, announcing 57 projects in 29 states totaling $251 million. These projects include innovative technologies to manufacture and process raw manure and fish waste into fertilizer and improve nutrient efficiency.The USDA's 2024 budget request totals $209.7 billion, with significant investments in climate-smart agriculture practices, including $19.5 billion over five years to support conservation programs. This budget aims to create an equitable and climate-smart food and agriculture economy, investing more than $12 billion in 2024 to combat the climate crisis through all aspects of the food and agricultural systems[3].These efforts are designed to strengthen local and regional food systems, create new market opportunities, add value for agricultural producers and consumers, and spur economic activity locally. Programs such as the Organic Transition Initiative, Healthy Meals Incentives, and Regional Food Business Centers are key to achieving these goals.The impact of these developments on American citizens, businesses, and state and local governments is significant. By promoting fair competition and lowering food costs, the USDA is working to create a more resilient and equitable food system that benefits all Americans.As USDA Senior Advisor for Fair and Competitive Markets Andy Green noted, "Farmers, ranchers, consumers, and smaller processors all depend upon the Packers & Stockyards Act to protect them from bad actors in the marketplace. It’s time to provide the regulatory clarity and simplicity needed to put an end to unfair conduct that harms the market or that harms market participants."For more information on these developments and to stay updated on USDA news, visit usda.gov. Public input on the proposed rule is encouraged, and citizens can engage by submitting comments during the public comment period. Stay tuned for upcoming events and updates from the USDA. Thank you for listening.
    --------  
    4:19
  • USDA Launches Controlled Environment Crop Insurance, Announces Leadership Changes in Food Safety
    Welcome to our latest podcast on the Department of Agriculture's latest news and developments. This week, we're starting with a significant headline: the USDA has announced a new crop insurance program designed for agricultural producers who use controlled environments in their operations. This Controlled Environment program, launched by the USDA's Risk Management Agency, provides coverage against plant diseases subject to destruction orders, offering a crucial risk management resource for urban, specialty crop, and organic producers[2].This initiative is part of the USDA's broader effort to support urban agriculture and new markets for American producers. Marcia Bunger, administrator for RMA, highlighted the importance of this program, stating, "Controlled environment agriculture is a quickly growing sector in the Nation’s food production, and this new option is part of USDA’s broader effort to support urban agriculture and new and better markets for American producers."In other news, the USDA has made significant leadership changes within its Food Safety and Inspection Service, effective December 9, 2024. These changes aim to protect public health through science-based regulation and strong enforcement, reflecting the agency's commitment to advancing food safety[3].On the budget front, the USDA's FY 2024 budget request includes $213.2 billion for discretionary and mandatory programs, representing a decrease of around $29.3 billion from 2023 enacted levels. The budget also includes an increase of $454.8 million to cover pay and benefit increases across the Department[1].Additionally, the USDA has announced over $194 million in new projects to increase economic opportunities through the Rural Partners Network and has set a record investment in private lands conservation in 2024, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act[5].These developments have significant impacts on American citizens, businesses, and state and local governments. For instance, the Controlled Environment program will benefit urban and specialty crop producers by providing tailored insurance coverage. The leadership changes in the Food Safety and Inspection Service will enhance public health protection, while the budget allocations will influence various agricultural programs and services.For those interested in learning more, the USDA will conduct informational sessions on the Controlled Environment program, and more information can be found on the USDA's website. Citizens can engage by contacting their local USDA Service Centers or participating in upcoming informational sessions.In conclusion, the USDA's latest news and developments underscore its commitment to supporting American agriculture and public health. Stay tuned for more updates, and for more information, visit the USDA's website. Thank you for listening.
    --------  
    3:21
  • USDA Forecasts Decline in Farm Income for 2024, Launches Initiatives to Support Producers
    Welcome to this week's USDA update. The most significant headline from the Department of Agriculture this week is the confirmation of a decline in farm income for 2024. According to the USDA's December forecast, net farm income is projected to decrease by $6 billion, or 4.1%, from 2023 to $140.7 billion. This marks the second consecutive year of declining income for American farmers, with crop producers bearing the brunt of the economic downturn[1][4].The USDA's Economic Research Service notes that total crop receipts are expected to decline by $25 billion, or 9.2%, from 2023, primarily due to weaker global demand and falling prices. This decline underscores the financial pressures farmers face, particularly those specializing in crops such as corn and soybeans. In contrast, livestock producers are seeing stronger receipts, with a 7.1% increase in animal and animal product sales[4].In response to these challenges, the USDA has announced new initiatives to support farmers. Secretary Tom Vilsack recently unveiled a $2 billion program to strengthen the specialty crops sector and expand crop storage for producers affected by natural disasters. The Marketing Assistance for Specialty Crops initiative aims to help farmers overcome market barriers and access necessary pre-market storage facilities[2][3].Additionally, the USDA has launched the Commodity Storage Assistance Program, providing $140 million to help producers access commercial storage facilities. This program is particularly crucial for farmers in the Southeast who have been impacted by recent hurricanes[2].The USDA has also made significant changes to its Farm Loan Programs, including the introduction of an online loan application and a debt consolidation tool. These improvements are designed to better assist borrowers in making strategic investments in their agricultural operations[5].In terms of public engagement, citizens can learn more about these initiatives and programs by visiting the USDA's website or contacting their local USDA Service Center. The USDA encourages producers to take advantage of these resources to navigate the challenging financial landscape.Looking ahead, the USDA will continue to monitor the farm economy and provide support to farmers. The next farm income forecast is expected in early 2025. For more information, visit usda.gov.That's all for this week's USDA update. Thank you for tuning in.
    --------  
    2:55
  • USDA Announces $2B Specialty Crop Investment, Trade Missions, and ARC/PLC Program Updates
    Welcome to our podcast on the latest news and developments from the Department of Agriculture. This week, we're focusing on several significant announcements that will impact American farmers, businesses, and consumers.Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack recently announced a major investment of over $2 billion to strengthen the specialty crops sector. This initiative aims to help farmers who grow fruits, vegetables, and nuts overcome market barriers and access necessary pre-market storage for their crops following severe weather events[4]. Secretary Vilsack emphasized the critical role specialty crop producers play in U.S. agriculture, stating, "From providing high-quality, nutritious, American-grown fruits, vegetables, and nuts to our nation and the world, to serving as economic pillars of their communities, specialty crop producers play a critical role in the success of U.S. agriculture."Additionally, the USDA has announced planned trade missions for 2024, which will help build on two record years for U.S. agricultural exports. These missions will focus on non-traditional markets and ensure that U.S. agricultural commodities and products are available to diverse consumer groups around the world[1]. Secretary Vilsack highlighted the importance of market diversification, saying, "Market diversification is an important tool for maximizing growth opportunities for U.S. agriculture, as well as hedging the risk of market contraction and general volatility in the global marketplace."In other news, the USDA has extended the deadline for agricultural producers to enroll in the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs for the 2024 crop year. Producers can enroll and make election changes starting December 18, 2023, with a deadline of March 15, 2024[3].These developments will have significant impacts on American farmers, businesses, and consumers. The investment in specialty crops will help farmers recover from natural disasters and expand market opportunities. The trade missions will promote U.S. agricultural exports and support economic growth. The extension of the ARC and PLC programs will provide critical support to farmers managing risk and volatility in the agricultural market.For those interested in learning more, the USDA website offers detailed information on these programs and initiatives. Additionally, the public can provide input on the new Regional Agricultural Promotion Program (RAPP) during a 30-day comment period starting November 17, 2023.In conclusion, these recent announcements from the USDA demonstrate the department's commitment to supporting American agriculture and promoting economic growth. We encourage our listeners to stay informed and engage with these initiatives. Thank you for tuning in, and we'll be back with more updates next week. For more information, visit www.usda.gov.
    --------  
    3:23
  • USDA Invests in Water-Saving, Dairy Pricing, and Disaster Relief for Farmers
    Welcome to our latest podcast on the latest news and developments from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). This week, we're starting with a significant headline: the USDA has finalized agreements with irrigation districts to produce water-saving commodities, investing in tribal communities and acequias[1].One of the key developments is the USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) issuing a final decision on amendments to all eleven Federal milk marketing orders (FMMOs). This decision proposes changes to the uniform pricing formulas, which were requested by the dairy industry. Eligible producers will have the opportunity to vote on these changes through a producer referendum, with ballots due by December 31, 2024[2].In other news, the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) is extending emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Multiple Farm Recovery Centers will be held in December 2024 to assist farmers in Florida and other affected areas[3].The Biden-Harris Administration's Inflation Reduction Act has also made significant strides, topping $1 billion in clean energy investments for nearly 7,000 American farms and rural small businesses. This includes over $256 million in loans and grants for more than 1,100 clean energy projects in 40 states[4].Looking at the broader impact, these developments will benefit American citizens by supporting local and regional food production, ensuring access to safe and healthy food, and creating jobs in rural areas. For businesses and organizations, these initiatives provide critical funding and resources for expansion and recovery. State and local governments will also see benefits from infrastructure improvements and economic development in rural communities.USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack emphasized the importance of these investments, stating, "The Biden-Harris Administration and USDA are ensuring farmers, small business owners, and rural communities have the resources they need for the future."For those interested in learning more or getting involved, the USDA provides resources and information on their website. Upcoming events include the producer referendum on the FMMO amendments and the Farm Recovery Centers in December.To stay updated, visit usda.gov for the latest news and announcements. And if you're a producer affected by natural disasters, don't hesitate to reach out to your local USDA Service Center for assistance.That's all for today. Thank you for tuning in to our podcast on the USDA's latest news and developments.
    --------  
    3:03

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About Department of Agriculture (USDA) News

Discover the latest insights and updates from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) with our engaging podcast. Stay informed about agricultural policies, innovations in farming, food security, and rural development. Perfect for farmers, policymakers, and anyone interested in sustainable agriculture and food production. Tune in for expert interviews, timely news, and valuable resources from the USDA.For more info go to Http://www.quietplease.aiCheck out these deals https://amzn.to/48MZPjs
Podcast website

Listen to Department of Agriculture (USDA) News, 5-4 and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Department of Agriculture (USDA) News: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.0.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/14/2024 - 6:45:43 AM