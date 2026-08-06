BREAKING: The ACLJ just uncovered a MASSIVE loophole in California's election process that invites potential election fraud. Our legal team filed a California Public Records Act request to demand answers about election integrity issues in California. California officials just admitted to us that Governor Gavin Newsom's state does not keep records of any noncitizens who have been removed from voter rolls. The Sekulow team discusses election integrity in California, the Trump Administration's efforts to pass the SAVE Act and require voter ID and proof of citizenship, the ACLJ's legal work – and much more.