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322 episodes
- Governor Gavin Newsom just proclaimed, "Congress is dead. MAGA has a king. Republicans killed the Constitution." Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance just announced a massive fraud discovery with $56 billion halted in a financial scam. The Sekulow team discusses Newsom's radical statement, the Democrat primary results in Michigan, the DSA takeover, Vance's White House Fraud Task Force, the Trump Administration's efforts to preserve election integrity, the ACLJ's legal work – and much more.
- Will an establishment Democrat or a very progressive candidate be the party's choice for the U.S. Senate seat in Michigan? Polls show that the more Left-leaning candidate, Abdul El-Sayed (endorsed by Senator Bernie Sanders and AOC), is leading U.S. Representative Haley Stevens as Michigan voters head to the voting booths. The Sekulow team discusses the U.S. Senate primary in Michigan, the Trump Administration's efforts to bolster election integrity, the ACLJ's legal work – and much more.
- Reports are that Republicans are starting to turn on President Trump due to the prolonged Iran conflict. However, after a flurry of threats between both sides, President Trump insists that an Iran peace deal is "imminent." Will a ceasefire heal the rift within the GOP? The Sekulow team discusses the current state of the Iran conflict, U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East, the ACLJ's legal work – and much more.
- BREAKING: The ACLJ just uncovered a MASSIVE loophole in California's election process that invites potential election fraud. Our legal team filed a California Public Records Act request to demand answers about election integrity issues in California. California officials just admitted to us that Governor Gavin Newsom's state does not keep records of any noncitizens who have been removed from voter rolls. The Sekulow team discusses election integrity in California, the Trump Administration's efforts to pass the SAVE Act and require voter ID and proof of citizenship, the ACLJ's legal work – and much more.
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About Sekulow
Listen to our daily radio program, Sekulow for issues that matter most to you - national security, protecting America's families, and protecting human life. The reports are brought to you by the American Center for Law & Justice (ACLJ), a nonprofit organization specializing in constitutional law and based in Washington, D.C. You can learn more about our work by visiting our website at www.aclj.org.Podcast website
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