Listen to our daily radio program, Sekulow for issues that matter most to you - national security, protecting America's families, and protecting human life. The... More
Available Episodes
5 of 26
BREAKING: Alleged Assassination Attempt on Putin
Russia says President Vladimir Putin was the target of an assassination attempt by Ukraine and has a released video of the alleged attack to prove it. Is this just more Russian disinformation? Jordan and Logan discuss this and more on today's Sekulow.
5/3/2023
49:59
BREAKING: Biden To Deploy 1,500 U.S. Troops
FINALLY, after two years of ignoring the border catastrophe, President Biden plans to send 1,500 troops to the border. Why the sudden shift in priorities? Jordan and Logan discuss this and more on today's Sekulow.
5/2/2023
50:00
CAUGHT: Blinken Lied About Contact With Hunter Biden
Senator Ron Johnson said Sec. of State Anthony Blinken "lied boldface to Congress" regarding his communication with Hunter Biden. When will the Deep State stop lying to protect the Bidens? Jordan and Logan discuss this and more on today's Sekulow.
5/1/2023
50:00
NOW HIRING: IRS Agents Willing to Use Deadly Force
The Deep State IRS will use deadly force to collect your money if necessary. When will this Administration stop weaponizing agencies to get its way? Jordan and Logan discuss this and more on Sekulow.
Listen to our daily radio program, Sekulow for issues that matter most to you - national security, protecting America's families, and protecting human life. The reports are brought to you by the American Center for Law & Justice (ACLJ), a nonprofit organization specializing in constitutional law and based in Washington, D.C. You can learn more about our work by visiting our website at www.aclj.org.