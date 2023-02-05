Is it possible for a democracy to govern undemocratically? Can the people elect an undemocratic leader? Is it possible for democracy to bring about authoritaria... More
Marsin Alshamary on Iraq’s Struggle for Democracy
The thing that really astonishes me is that there's never any agency given to Iraqis, both during the war and the occupation, but also 20 years later. It always goes back to what the Americans did. There's a defeatism about Iraq's ability to do anything on its own and I think that's at the heart of why people can't see anything democratic in the country.Marsin Alshamary

A full transcript is available at www.democracyparadox.com.

Marsin Alshamary is a research fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School's Middle East Initiative and nonresident fellow at the Brookings Institution's Center for Middle East Policy. She is the author of the paper "Iraq's Struggle for Democracy" in the Journal of Democracy.

Key Highlights
Introduction - 0:41
Is Iraq a Democracy - 3:37
Iraqi Social Cleavages - 9:20
Iraqi Consociationalism - 26:33
Challenges to Democracy in Iraq - 36:55

Key Links
"Iraq's Struggle for Democracy" in the Journal Democracy by Marsin Alshamary
Follow Marsin Alshamary on Twitter @MarsinRA
Learn more about Marsin Alshamary

Democracy Paradox Podcast
Steven Simon on American Foreign Policy in the Middle East including Iran and the Wars in Iraq
Larry Diamond on Supporting Democracy in the World and at Home
More Episodes from the Podcast
5/2/2023
50:31
Jamie Susskind Explains How to Use Republican Ideals to Govern Technology
The problem in both cases is not Zuckerberg or Musk, but the idea of a Zuckerberg or Musk. The idea that, simply by virtue of owning and controlling a particular technology, someone wields arbitrary or unaccountable power which can touch every aspect of our liberty and our democracy.Jamie Susskind

A full transcript is available at www.democracyparadox.com.

Jamie Susskind is an author and barrister. He has held fellowships at Cambridge and Harvard Universities. His work is at the crossroads of technology, politics, and law. His most recent book is The Digital Republic: On Freedom and Democracy in the 21st Century.

Key Highlights
Introduction - 0:44
Challenges of Digital Technology - 3:18
Artificial Intelligence - 20:09
A Digital Republic - 40:27
Possible Solutions - 43:42

Key Links
The Digital Republic: On Freedom and Democracy in the 21st Century by Jamie Susskind
Follow Jamie Susskind on Twitter @jamiesusskind
Learn more about Jamie Susskind

Democracy Paradox Podcast
Samuel Woolley on Bots, Artificial Intelligence, and Digital Propaganda
Ronald Deibert from Citizen Lab on Cyber Surveillance, Digital Subversion, and Transnational Repression
More Episodes from the Podcast
4/25/2023
48:16
James Goldgeier on NATO, its Enlargement, and its Future
Who would be a better ally than Ukrainians? These are people who are fighting so bravely and have shown so much resilience. That's what we should want in an ally.James Goldgeier

A full transcript is available at www.democracyparadox.com.

James Goldgeier is a a Professor of International Relations at American University. He is also a Visiting Scholar at Stanford University's Center on International Security and Cooperation and a Visiting Fellow at the Center on the United States and Europe at the Brookings Institution. Recently, he is the coeditor with Joshua Itzkowitz Shifrinson of a new book called Evaluating NATO Enlargement: From Cold War Victory to the Russia-Ukraine War.

Key Highlights
Introduction - 0:35
Purpose of NATO - 2:37
NATO Expansion - 16:00
NATO and Democratization - 22:41
Future of NATO - 32:42

Key Links
Evaluating NATO Enlargement: From Cold War Victory to the Russia-Ukraine War edited by James Goldgeier and Joshua R. Itzkowitz Shifrinson
Power and Purpose: U.S. Policy toward Russia After the Cold War by James Goldgeier and Michael McFaul
Learn more about James Goldgeier

Democracy Paradox Podcast
Robert Kagan Looks to American History to Explain Foreign Policy Today
Michael McFaul and Robert Person on Putin, Russia, and the War in Ukraine
More Episodes from the Podcast
4/18/2023
48:45
Steven Simon on American Foreign Policy in the Middle East including Iran and the Wars in Iraq
The Iraqis suffered so heavily and not just because of the 2003 war. The first war in 1991 inflicted terrible damage on Iraq and then the next 10 years of sanctions immiserated the populace and inflicted an especially punishing blow on Iraqi women and children.Steven Simon

A full transcript is available at www.democracyparadox.com.

Steven served on the National Security Council staff from 1994 to 1999 and again fro 2011 to 2012. Earlier he served in the State Department for fifteen years. He is currently a Robert E. Wilhelm Fellow at the MIT Center for International Studies and his most recent book is Grand Delusion: The Rise and Fall of American Ambition in the Middle East.

Key Highlights
Introduction - 0:43
Iran - 4:41
JCPOA - 22:58
The Iraq Wars - 27:19
Saudi Arabia - 32:57

Key Links
Grand Delusion: The Rise and Fall of American Ambition in the Middle East by Steven Simon
Learn more about Steven Simon
"America's Great Satan" By Daniel Benjamin and Steven Simon in Foreign Affairs

Democracy Paradox Podcast
Robert Kagan Looks to American History to Explain Foreign Policy Today
Zoltan Barany on the Ineffectiveness of the Gulf Militaries
More Episodes from the Podcast
4/11/2023
43:34
Larry Bartels Says Democracy Erodes from the Top
Democracy is a much more complicated thing than we often give it credit for and certainly speaking dichotomously about democracy being in crisis or not is an oversimplification.Larry Bartels

A full transcript is available at www.democracyparadox.com.

Larry Bartels is the May Werthan Shayne Chair of Public Policy and Social Science at Vanderbilt University and a Co-Director for the Center for the Study of Democratic Institutions. His new book is called Democracy Erodes from the Top: Leaders, Citizens, and the Challenge of Populism in Europe.

Key Highlights
Introduction - 0:34
A Crisis of Democracy? 3:02
Populism 23:20
Political Restraint - 37:49
What is Democracy? 44:51

Key Links
Democracy Erodes from the Top: Leaders, Citizens, and the Challenge of Populism in Europe by Larry Bartels
Democracy for Realists: Why Elections Do Not Produce Responsive Government by Christopher Achen and Larry Bartels
Center for the Study of Democratic Institutions

Democracy Paradox Podcast
Martin Wolf on the Crisis of Democratic Capitalism
Jason Brownlee Believes We Underestimate Democratic Resilience
More Episodes from the Podcast
Is it possible for a democracy to govern undemocratically? Can the people elect an undemocratic leader? Is it possible for democracy to bring about authoritarianism? And if so, what does this say about democracy? My name is Justin Kempf. Every week I talk to the brightest minds on subjects like international relations, political theory, and history to explore democracy from every conceivable angle. Topics like civil resistance, authoritarian successor parties, and the autocratic middle class challenge our ideas about democracy. Join me as we unravel new topics every week.