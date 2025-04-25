SCOTUS Oral Arguments and Opinions

Mahmoud v. Taylor | Case No. 24-297 | Date Argued: 4/22/25

Respondent Montgomery County Board of Education requires elementary school teachers to read their students storybooks celebrating gender transitions, Pride parades, and same-sex playground romance. The storybooks were chosen to disrupt "cisnormativity" and "either/or thinking" among students. The Board's own principals objected that the curriculum was "not appropriate for the intended age group," presented gender ideology as "fact," "sham[ed]" students with contrary opinions, and was "dismissive of religious beliefs." The Board initially allowed parents to opt their kids out- but then reversed course, saying that no opt-outs would be permitted and that parents would not even be notified when the storybooks were read. Petitioners filed suit, not challenging the curriculum, but arguing that compelling their elementary-age children to participate in instruction contrary to their parents' religious convictions violated the Free Exercise Clause. Construing Wisconsin v. Yoder, the Fourth Circuit found no free-exercise burden because no one was forced "to change their religious beliefs or conduct." The question presented is: Do public schools burden parents' religious exercise when they compel elementary school children to participate in instruction on gender and sexuality against their parents' religious convictions and with-out notice or opportunity to opt out?Timestamp00:00 Introduction00:05 Petitioner Opening Statement02:06 Petitioner Free for All Questions Begin18:38 Petitioner Sequential Questions Begin53:39 Petitioner Questions End, Government Opening Statement54:43 Government Free for All Questions Begin 1:04:21 Government Sequential Questions Begin01:22:12 Government Questions End, Respondent Opening Statement01:24:02 Respondent Free for All Questions Begin01:52:42 Respondent Sequential Questions Begin2:25:55 Respondent Questions End, Petitioner Rebuttal Begins