SCOTUS Oral Arguments and Opinions
SCOTUS Oral Arguments and Opinions
SCOTUS Oral Arguments and Opinions

SCOTUS Oral Arguments and Opinions
  • Diamond Alternative Energy, LLC v. EPA | Case No. 24-7 | Date Argued: 04/23/25
    Section 209(a) of the Clean Air Act generally preempts States from adopting emission standards for new motor vehicles. 42 U.S.C. § 7543(a). But under Section 209(b) of that Act, EPA may grant California and only California-a waiver from federal preemption to set its own vehicle-emission standards. Before granting a preemption waiver, EPA must find that California "need[s]" its own emission standards "to meet compelling and extraordinary conditions." Id. § 7543(b)(1)(B). In 2022, EPA granted California a waiver to set its own standards for greenhouse-gas emissions and to adopt a zero-emission-vehicle mandate, both expressly intended to address global climate change by reducing California vehicles' consumption of liquid fuel. Fuel producers challenged EPA's waiver as contrary to the text of Section 209(b). The D.C. Circuit rejected the challenge without reaching the merits, concluding that fuel producers' injuries were not redressable because they had not established that vacating EPA's waiver would have any effect on automakers. The questions presented are: 1. Whether a party may establish the redressability component of Article III standing by relying on the coercive and predictable effects of regulation on third parties. 2. Whether EPA's preemption waiver for California's greenhouse-gas emission standards and zero-emission- vehicle mandate is unlawful.
    1:04:53
  • Opinion Summary: Velazquez v. Bondi, Att'y Gen. | Date Decided: 4/22/25 | Case No. 23-929
    The question presented is: When a noncitizen's voluntary-departure period ends on a weekend or public holiday, is a motion to reopen filed the next business day sufficient to avoid the penalties for failure to depart?The Supreme Court held: Under §1229c(b)(2), a voluntary-departure deadline that falls on a weekend or legal holiday extends to the next business day.Please note that the opinion date is April 22, 2025.
    14:09
  • CIR v. Zuch | Case No. 24-416 | Date Argued: 4/22/25
    Whether a proceeding under 26 U.S.C. 6330 for a pre-deprivation determination about a levy proposed by the Internal Revenue Service to collect unpaid taxes becomes moot when there is no longer a live dispute over the proposed levy that gave rise to the proceeding.
    47:33
  • Mahmoud v. Taylor | Case No. 24-297 | Date Argued: 4/22/25
    Respondent Montgomery County Board of Education requires elementary school teachers to read their students storybooks celebrating gender transitions, Pride parades, and same-sex playground romance. The storybooks were chosen to disrupt "cisnormativity" and "either/or thinking" among students. The Board's own principals objected that the curriculum was "not appropriate for the intended age group," presented gender ideology as "fact," "sham[ed]" students with contrary opinions, and was "dismissive of religious beliefs." The Board initially allowed parents to opt their kids out- but then reversed course, saying that no opt-outs would be permitted and that parents would not even be notified when the storybooks were read. Petitioners filed suit, not challenging the curriculum, but arguing that compelling their elementary-age children to participate in instruction contrary to their parents' religious convictions violated the Free Exercise Clause. Construing Wisconsin v. Yoder, the Fourth Circuit found no free-exercise burden because no one was forced "to change their religious beliefs or conduct." The question presented is: Do public schools burden parents' religious exercise when they compel elementary school children to participate in instruction on gender and sexuality against their parents' religious convictions and with-out notice or opportunity to opt out?Timestamp00:00 Introduction00:05 Petitioner Opening Statement02:06 Petitioner Free for All Questions Begin18:38 Petitioner Sequential Questions Begin53:39 Petitioner Questions End, Government Opening Statement54:43 Government Free for All Questions Begin 1:04:21 Government Sequential Questions Begin01:22:12 Government Questions End, Respondent Opening Statement01:24:02 Respondent Free for All Questions Begin01:52:42 Respondent Sequential Questions Begin2:25:55 Respondent Questions End, Petitioner Rebuttal Begins
    2:29:20
  • Kennedy, Sec. of H&HS v. Braidwood Mgmt., Inc. | Case No. 24-316 | Date Argued: 4/21/25
    The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (Task Force), which sits within the Public Health Service of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), issues clinical recommendations for preventive medical services, such as screenings and medications to prevent serious diseases. Under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, Pub. L. No. 111 -148, 124 Stat. 119, health insurance issuers and group health plans must cover certain preventive services recommended by the Task Force without imposing any cost-sharing requirements on patients. 42 U.S.C. 300gg-13(a)(1). The question presented is as follows: Whether the court of appeals erred in holding that the structure of the Task Force violates the Appointments Clause, U.S. Const. Art. II, § 2, Cl. 2, and in declining to sever the statutory provision that it found to unduly insulate the Task Force from the HHS Secretary’s supervision.
About SCOTUS Oral Arguments and Opinions

Delve into the heart of American jurisprudence with SCOTUS Oral Arguments, your source for authentic recordings of Supreme Court of the United States oral arguments. This podcast serves as an invaluable archive and educational tool, offering lawyers, law students, academics, and engaged citizens the opportunity to study the nuances of legal strategy, judicial questioning, and constitutional interpretation. Here, you can explore the arguments that define legal precedent and understand the dynamics of the highest court in the land. In addition to oral arguments, I'm piloting Generative AI reads of summaries of SCOTUS opinions. The majority opinion comes from the SCOTUS syllabus. I wrote the concurring and dissenting summaries. As part of the piloting, I'm trying to minimize the mispronunciations. If you have any comments, questions, feedback, or ideas, please contact me at [email protected]. Enjoy!
