Healthy But Human

Callie Jardine
Grab your oat milk latte and take a hot girl walk with Callie Jardine, your new healthy but human bestie. In her podcast, Callie shares relatable moments and st... More
Grab your oat milk latte and take a hot girl walk with Callie Jardine, your new healthy but human bestie. In her podcast, Callie shares relatable moments and st... More

  • healthy but navigating friendship in your 20s ft. Lily Rakow
    Ever wonder how to navigate your 20s and create friendships after college? In today's very relatable episode, I chat with Lily Rakow, my friend and founder of the 80/20 podcast, on her experience with adulting, specifically in the post-grad friendship department. We also dive into how to shift your career when it doesn't feel aligned, mental health struggles, setting boundaries and decluttering your personal space! Hope you love this podcast episode and it helps you. :) xx, CalP.S. Join my Cycle Syncing Pilates Program hereI hope this helps, and if it does make sure to leave a 5-star rating and tag me on IG listening @healthybuthumanpod!! <3Connect with Lily: IG - @lilyrakowPodcast - @80/20Let's be besties:Pilates Studio - Sweaty StudioPodcast Instagram - @healthybuthumanpodTikTok - @imsweatyandiknowitLifestyle Instagram - @imsweatyandiknowitPilates Instagram - @sweatystudioYouTube - @calliejardinePinterest - @imsweatyandiknowitJoin our community group chat here!If you love this pod, give it a 5-star rating and tag me in your IG story @healthybuthumanpod!! <3Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/healthy-but-human/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    5/3/2023
    50:09
  • healthy but dealing with summer body scaries (body image & confidence tips)
    In this week's episode, I share some of my best tips for overcoming "summer body scaries" to feel good in your body and glow with that hot girl confidence! For most of my life, body image has been a huge struggle, causing me to go down many harmful paths restrictive fad diets, weight obsession and body shaming. No one deserves to live with this defeating feeling, so I hope this episode fills you with the love your bod deserves and confidence to strut your stuff in your bikini this summer! If you love this pod, give it a 5-star rating and tag me in your IG story @healthybuthumanpod!! <3Get my FREE Cycle Syncing starter guide here!ILY XX CALLet's be besties:Pilates Studio - Sweaty StudioLemon8 - @calliejardinePodcast Instagram - @healthybuthumanpodTikTok - @imsweatyandiknowitLifestyle Instagram - @imsweatyandiknowitPilates Instagram - @sweatystudioYouTube - @calliejardinePinterest - @imsweatyandiknowitJoin our community group chat here!If you love this pod, give it a 5-star rating and tag me in your IG story @healthybuthumanpod!! <3Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/healthy-but-human/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/26/2023
    23:48
  • healthy but overcoming imposter syndrome and self-doubt
    in this week's episode, we chat about how to overcome imposter syndrome once and for all! I share my story of how I became a fitness instructor in college majorly struggling with self-doubt + constructive criticism and how I got to where I am today, running my 6-figure Pilates studio with thousands of members around the world.If you love this pod, give it a 5-star rating and tag me in your IG story @healthybuthumanpod!! <3Get my FREE Pilates starter guide here!ILY XX CALP.S. Join my 4-Week Pilates Program here!Let's be besties:Pilates Studio - Sweaty StudioLemon8 - @calliejardinePodcast Instagram - @healthybuthumanpodTikTok - @imsweatyandiknowitLifestyle Instagram - @imsweatyandiknowitPilates Instagram - @sweatystudioYouTube - @calliejardinePinterest - @imsweatyandiknowitJoin our community group chat here!If you love this pod, give it a 5-star rating and tag me in your IG story @healthybuthumanpod!! <3Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/healthy-but-human/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/19/2023
    26:47
  • healthy but boosting your confidence (5-step plan to improve body image)
    in this week's solo episode, I share my 5-step plan to help you learn to love your body and boost your confidence! We chat about how to accept yourself, navigate weight fluctuations and how to stop caring about what people think about you.If you love this pod, give it a 5-star rating and tag me in your IG story @healthybuthumanpod!! <3Get my FREE Pilates starter guide here!ILY XX CALP.S. Join my 4-Week Pilates Program here!Let's be besties:Pilates Studio - Sweaty StudioLemon8 - @calliejardinePodcast Instagram - @healthybuthumanpodTikTok - @imsweatyandiknowitLifestyle Instagram - @imsweatyandiknowitPilates Instagram - @sweatystudioYouTube - @calliejardinePinterest - @imsweatyandiknowitJoin our community group chat here!If you love this pod, give it a 5-star rating and tag me in your IG story @healthybuthumanpod!! <3Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/healthy-but-human/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/12/2023
    33:27
  • healthy but growing closer to God (my testimony)
    BONUS episode for you just in time for Easter! I'm sharing my testimony and how I grew close to God after falling out of my faith for 4 years. NGL I'm nervous to open up this much BUT I trust that my story will help someone who needs to hear it. :)ILY xx CalP.S. Join my Spring Growth Pilates Program hereI hope this helps, and if it does make sure to leave a 5-star rating and tag me on IG listening @healthybuthumanpod!! <3Let's be besties:Pilates Studio - Sweaty StudioPodcast Instagram - @healthybuthumanpodTikTok - @imsweatyandiknowitLifestyle Instagram - @imsweatyandiknowitPilates Instagram - @sweatystudioYouTube - @calliejardinePinterest - @imsweatyandiknowitJoin our community group chat here!If you love this pod, give it a 5-star rating and tag me in your IG story @healthybuthumanpod!! <3Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/healthy-but-human/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/7/2023
    56:06

More Health & Fitness podcasts

About Healthy But Human

Grab your oat milk latte and take a hot girl walk with Callie Jardine, your new healthy but human bestie. In her podcast, Callie shares relatable moments and struggles, showing you that you don&#39;t have to live a perfectly aesthetic Pinterest life, always be motivated, and never party to still be your best self. If you&#39;re looking for actually realistic advice in your health &amp; wellness journey, this podcast is for you, my queen. Callie&#39;s podcast originally started as a blog called &#34;I&#39;m Sweaty And I Know It&#34; in 2019. 

If you love this podcast, make sure to give it a 5-star rating and tag me listening in your IG story @healthybuthumanpod!! &lt;3

Get my FREE Pilates starter guide here!

ILY XX CAL

P.S. Try my affirmations Pilates studio for 14 days FREE here!

Let&#39;s be besties:

Pilates Studio - Sweaty Studio

Podcast Instagram - @healthybuthumanpod

TikTok - @imsweatyandiknowit

Lifestyle Instagram - @imsweatyandiknowit

Pilates Instagram - @sweatystudio

YouTube - @calliejardine

Pinterest - @imsweatyandiknowit

Join our community group chat here!

If you love this pod, give it a 5-star rating and tag me in your IG story @healthybuthumanpod!! &lt;3

Podcast website

