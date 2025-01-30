Powered by RND
Reading Smut

Brea Grant, Mallory O’Meara
Reading Smut is a show about spicy books and the people who love them! Join hosts Brea Grant and Mallory O'Meara as they explore the world of romance and erotic...
ArtsBooksLeisureHobbies

  • Reading Smut - Coming on February 14!
    Reading Smut is a show about spicy books and the people who love them! Join hosts Brea Grant and Mallory O'Meara as they explore the world of romance and erotica. In each episode, they discuss a sexy title or dive into a hot topic from the world of horny literature. What’s so appealing about enemies to lovers? How come the smartest people you know are reading the dirtiest books? And why are readers so hot for fairies?Smut it up with us starting February 14!
About Reading Smut

Reading Smut is a show about spicy books and the people who love them! Join hosts Brea Grant and Mallory O'Meara as they explore the world of romance and erotica. In each episode, they discuss a sexy title or dive into a hot topic from the world of horny literature. What’s so appealing about enemies to lovers? How come the smartest people you know are reading the dirtiest books? And why are readers so hot for fairies? Smut it up with us every other Friday!
