Who Really Was James Beard?

Before the James Beard Awards, there was the man himself. Beard was the first celebrity chef of the TV era, preaching home cooking and fresh, local food even as frozen TV dinners gained popularity. But he also had to navigate the complexities of being a closeted gay man in a time when the kitchen was considered a place for women. Dan talks with food writer John Birdsall, author of the Beard biography The Man Who Ate Too Much, which traces Beard's life from his start at queer cocktail parties in 1930s New York, to his winks to the queer audience as he became more famous. Eventually he needed to change his public persona into a professorial bachelor, too obsessed with food to have time for a wife. As we hear, even today, James Beard remains one of the most misunderstood people in the food world.John has a new book coming out this spring called What Is Queer Food? How We Served a Revolution — you can pre-order it now.This episode originally aired on October 12, 2020, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, and Tomeka Weatherspoon. It was edited by Tracey Samuelson and mixed by Jared O'Connell. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Nora Ritchie, Jared O'Connell, and Giulia Leo. Publishing by Shantel Holder and transcription by Emily Nguyen.Transcript available at www.sporkful.com.