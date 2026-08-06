What happens when the Alice Lane team gets to interview the hosts? In this special behind-the-scenes episode of the Dear Alice Interior Design Podcast, our employees ask the questions they've always wanted answered, leading to one of our most personal and entertaining conversations yet.



We talk about the design projects that changed how we approach interiors, how we know when a room is truly finished, the paint colors we're loving, our funniest installation stories, and what we'd do differently if we were building Alice Lane from scratch today. Along the way, we answer unexpected questions, share personal memories, and give listeners an inside look at the people, culture, and creativity behind our interior design studio.



If you've ever wanted to know the stories behind Alice Lane or get to know the hosts beyond the design advice, this episode is for you. Expect candid conversations, practical design insights, and plenty of laughs along the way.



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