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386 episodes
- A beautiful kitchen starts with thoughtful planning—not just beautiful finishes. In this episode of the Dear Alice Interior Design Podcast, we're breaking down the essential decisions that create a kitchen that's both highly functional and timeless.
From designing an efficient kitchen layout and organizing cabinetry to selecting countertops, backsplashes, lighting, appliances, and hardware, we walk through the details we consider on every custom kitchen project. We also share our favorite materials, discuss where to invest your budget, and explain the common kitchen remodeling mistakes that can affect how your space looks and functions for years to come.
Whether you're planning a kitchen renovation, building a custom home, or simply gathering ideas for your dream kitchen, this episode is packed with practical interior design advice to help you create a kitchen that works beautifully for everyday living.
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- What happens when the Alice Lane team gets to interview the hosts? In this special behind-the-scenes episode of the Dear Alice Interior Design Podcast, our employees ask the questions they've always wanted answered, leading to one of our most personal and entertaining conversations yet.
We talk about the design projects that changed how we approach interiors, how we know when a room is truly finished, the paint colors we're loving, our funniest installation stories, and what we'd do differently if we were building Alice Lane from scratch today. Along the way, we answer unexpected questions, share personal memories, and give listeners an inside look at the people, culture, and creativity behind our interior design studio.
If you've ever wanted to know the stories behind Alice Lane or get to know the hosts beyond the design advice, this episode is for you. Expect candid conversations, practical design insights, and plenty of laughs along the way.
Shop Alice Lane: https://alicelanehome.com/
Sign up for our Insider Rewards Program: https://alicelanehome.com/pages/insider-program
Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/alicelanehome & https://instagram.com/alicelaneinteriors
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AliceLaneHome/
Go to https://cozyearth.com/pages/dearalice for 20% off your Cozy Earth order!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Building a custom home is one of the biggest investments you'll ever make, and the right builder can make all the difference. In this episode of the Dear Alice Interior Design Podcast, we're joined by luxury custom home builder Erin Stetzer to talk about what really happens behind the scenes of a successful build.
With more than 25 years of experience building high-end homes alongside leading architects and interior designers, Erin shares how to establish a realistic budget, avoid common construction pitfalls, know where to invest your money, and build a strong partnership between your builder and designer. We also discuss the overlooked details that elevate a home, trends she believes won't stand the test of time, and her best advice for anyone planning a custom home today.
Whether you're building from the ground up, remodeling your forever home, or simply love timeless design, this conversation offers practical insights that will help you approach your project with confidence.
Shop Alice Lane: https://alicelanehome.com/
Sign up for our Insider Rewards Program: https://alicelanehome.com/pages/insider-program
Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/alicelanehome & https://instagram.com/alicelaneinteriors
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AliceLaneHome/
Go to https://cozyearth.com/pages/dearalice for 20% off your Cozy Earth order!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- From oversized sectionals to undersized rugs, some furniture mistakes can make even the most beautiful home feel awkward. In this episode, we're sharing the biggest furniture buying mistakes we see homeowners make from choosing the wrong scale, seat height, and table proportions to falling for trendy pieces that don't function well in real life. Whether you're furnishing a new home, redesigning a living room, or investing in high-end furniture, these expert interior design tips will help you avoid costly mistakes.
Shop Alice Lane: https://alicelanehome.com/
Sign up for our Insider Rewards Program: https://alicelanehome.com/pages/insider-program
Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/alicelanehome & https://instagram.com/alicelaneinteriors
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AliceLaneHome/
Go to https://cozyearth.com/pages/dearalice for 20% off your Cozy Earth order!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Window treatments can make or break a room but with so many options, where do you start? In this episode, we break down everything you need to know about custom window treatments, including the difference between drapery, curtains, Roman shades, and café curtains, how to choose the right fabrics and pleat styles, and the hardware details that instantly elevate a space. We also tackle challenging window situations, sharing expert interior design tips to help you create beautiful, functional, and timeless window treatments in every room of your home.
Shop Alice Lane: https://alicelanehome.com/
Sign up for our Insider Rewards Program: https://alicelanehome.com/pages/insider-program
Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/alicelanehome & https://instagram.com/alicelaneinteriors
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AliceLaneHome/
Go to https://cozyearth.com/pages/dearalice for 20% off your Cozy Earth order!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Dear Alice | Interior Design
Dear Alice is an Interior Design podcast brought to you by Jessica Bennett and Suzanne Hall, the spunky geniuses behind Alice Lane Interior Design. These two ladies break down the highest end of the design and interior fashion world through their beautiful lifestyle approach with a heaping dose of wit and taste.Podcast website
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