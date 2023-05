TikTok Interior Design Trends | What We Think

In this episode, we are going to debunk some TikTok interior design trends. If you're a regular user of TikTok, you may notice there are some micro trends happening in the interior design space online of these teenagers who talk really fast and are emphatically opinionated on these trends. We're just here today to talk about what these "micro trends" are in interiors and whether we agree or not, such as chopping your pillows, whether fluffy beds are in or out, if colored sheets are in or out, and what you should do in regards to artwork in your home. Cottage core and dark academia 3:00The dark kitchen is coming back again 11:00Polished chrome and silver 15:50Mass-produced art 19:20Chopping your pillows 20:45White fluffy beds 22:20Colored sheets 23:20Cottage core style bedrooms 24:55Kitchens 27:00Dealing in absolutes 32:50Marble veining in countertops 34:10Living rooms 38:10"I think if you love design, you should for sure figure out who you are and what color, or if you're a stain grade, where you are in the stain grade. I will say we're gonna start seeing the wood floors really warm up. We've been in this white oak moment for a really long time, so if they're still gonna stick with oaks I think they'll warm up, but I think walnut is always going to be your everlasting in the middle choice where you'll never regret it. You do it 10 years from now, 20 years from now, 30 years from now, you're never going to regret walnut." 31:13