Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to pretty smart in the App
Listen to pretty smart in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsEducation
pretty smart

pretty smart

Podcast pretty smart
Podcast pretty smart

pretty smart

PRETTYSMART
add
PRETTYSMART is a love letter to women with something to say: those with bold thoughts and inquisitive minds. In thought-provoking conversations with some of tod...
More
EducationSelf-ImprovementBusiness
PRETTYSMART is a love letter to women with something to say: those with bold thoughts and inquisitive minds. In thought-provoking conversations with some of tod...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 127
  • Women’s Health Disparities + How to Advocate for Yourself: with Hitha Palepu
    Hitha Palepu is a proclaimed multi-hyphenate; she’s a mother, entrepreneur, content creator, investor, author, and speaker. As the CEO of Rhoshan Pharmaceuticals and partner in Adama Ventures, she is focused on empowering women to advocate for themselves when it comes to their health. Today she shares: Why women are not the priority in drug and therapy developments Why there is a hierarchy of where research dollars are spent How healthcare is more expensive for women Why women are more likely to die from a heart attack Why there is a disparity in healthcare between men and women How women can advocate for themselves How to identify medical gaslighting The unconventional way she developed her love for science and medicine How being a woman of color shapes her view on medicine and impacts clinical studies How to find a doctor or practice that works for you What gives her hope for the future How social media can actually benefit women Follow Hitha on Instagram @HithaPalepu and grab her book here! https://tinyurl.com/3s7p3pcc
    8/10/2023
    53:42
  • Memes, Mother and Dissecting Pop Culture with Evan Ross Katz
    Writer, Editor, Podcast Host, and most importantly, Sarah Michelle Gellar Historian, Evan Ross Katz has an unfiltered conversation about pop culture, internet culture, and of course celebrities! Today he dishes all about: What drew him to Hollywood The jobs not listed on his resume Standom and who he thinks has the most emphatic fandom How to write a great cold email Why he believes in protecting celebrities Why celebrity news culture is shifting His thoughts on internet culture What’s going down in his DMs He gives his candid thoughts on the etiquette of gossip, AI and its impact on culture, the performance of celebrity and Nepo babies He also reveals the surprising celebrity that loves to gossip, the celeb who blocked and unblocked him(!) and the person who influenced both of our careers Follow Evan on Instagram @evanrosskatz and check out his podcast Shut Up Evan!
    8/3/2023
    47:03
  • How AI Will Ignite a New Era with Sinead Bovell
    Sinead Bovell is a consultant turned model turned futurist who loves to talk tech. She founded Waye a community preparing everyone for the future of work and life with advanced technologies. Through meaningful conversations, Sinead is making waves and shifting the perspective on who should be talking tech and who should be listening. Today we all need to listen to this impactful conversation about our future with AI.  Sinead shares valuable insights covering many topics, including: How AI has been a part of our lives for decades AI and the future How AI is actually good for humanity Why AI is not all doom and gloom What concerns you should have when it comes to AI Why the people building AI systems need to have diverse backgrounds How many historical biases affect AI  The faults with AI Which jobs will be most impacted by AI The forthcoming creative boom How AI will free up your time How the nature of work is changing  Her shocking prediction for the future sentiment of social media Her thoughts on the future regulation of AI And so much more! Follow Sinead on Instagram @SineadBovell
    7/27/2023
    54:50
  • Making a Scene with Constance Wu
    Actress + author Constance Wu (“Crazy Rich Asians” and “Hustlers”) joins the podcast to have a raw and unfiltered conversation about the scenes that make up her life and the stories told in her memoir, “Making a Scene.” Today she shares: The unique way she hustled before landing her first life changing role in Crazy Rich Asians and ultimately, Hustlers. Sexual harassment on “Fresh Off the Boat” Her experience with rape  Why she’s not afraid to use her voice + what she hopes others will gain from her honesty What she felt when she met Brad Pitt How she felt she had to prove herself Why she was paranoid the first few years of “Fresh Off the Boat” The controversial tweets – and how her life changed for the worse and then for the better afterward Judging women and why it’s not our fault Who she was most nervous to send her book to Why she has empathy for her abusers Why you won’t ever see her in a Rolls Royce or NYFW show Her relationship with fame now Her relationship with faith Why she wants her daughter to read her memoir And a piece of breaking news! Becoming a mom of 2 Follow Constance on Instagram @ConstanceWu and grab her book here!
    7/21/2023
    44:31
  • VIVA: The Erotic Magazine That Helped Shape Feminism: with Jennifer Romolini
    Through the story of VIVA, an erotic magazine for women created by Bob Guccione (founder of the men’s magazine Penthouse), we are getting a history lesson today on FEMINISM! First wave, second wave, third wave, fourth wave? What does it all mean and where are we now? A little background: While VIVA was created by one of the most prominent figures in adult entertainment, it was staffed by female writers and editors and featured groundbreaking full-frontal male nudes, writing by feminist icons like Betty Friedan and profiles of literary legends like Maya Angelou. Its cover stars include Bianca Jagger and Shelley Duvall. Anna Wintour was even VIVA’s fashion editor at one point. But what is originally conceived as a high-end, progressive, sexual utopia for women… doesn't quite turn out that way. Jennifer Romolini is an award-winning writer, editor, and author of "Weird in a World That's Not: A Career Guide for Misfits" and the upcoming memoir, “Ambition Monster” (Atria Books, 2024). A longtime media executive, Romolini is the host of Crooked Media’s latest series “STIFFED”, which tells the true story of VIVA, one the first erotic magazines for women, and co-host of the “Everything is Fine” podcast with former Lucky Magazine editor-in-chief, Kim France. She started her career as a magazine fact checker working at Talk, Lucky, Glamour, Cosmo, and Allure. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, ELLE, Vogue, Fast Company, and many magazines that no longer exist. Follow Jennifer Listen to STIFFED (iHeartPodcasts + Crooked Media production) THANK YOU to our fantastic sponsor Green Chef: Use code prettysmart50 to get 50% off plus free shipping!! https://www.greenchef.com/
    7/20/2023
    56:47

More Education podcasts

About pretty smart

PRETTYSMART is a love letter to women with something to say: those with bold thoughts and inquisitive minds. In thought-provoking conversations with some of today’s most dynamic voices – from entrepreneurs and authors to politicians and celebrities – journalist Danielle Robay digs into the hearts, souls, and stories of people who put a new spin on Pretty. Each week, they tackle a new idea, and hold up a mirror to our culture, asking questions about what works for us and what we can work to change. No topic is off limits – come as you are and join Danielle every Thursday to feel pretty inspired, pretty seen, and best of all: Pretty Smart.
Podcast website

Listen to pretty smart, The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

pretty smart

pretty smart

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store