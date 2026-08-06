Ariel Dumas spent more than a decade helping shape one of America's most iconic late-night shows, earning 13 Emmy nominations as Head Writer of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Colbert Report. In this episode, she takes Danielle inside the end of an era following the show’s official end in May. Ariel shares what it was really like writing alongside Stephen Colbert, and why the friendships, not the job title, are what mattered most. If you've ever had to let go of something you loved, this episode is for you. Ariel also shares:

Why she believes the best careers are built on joy.

What it was really like inside Stephen Colbert's writers' room and the standards that made it one of television's best.

The leadership lesson Stephen Colbert taught Ariel that completely changed her confidence.

How to overcome imposter syndrome and start taking up more space at work.

Why the end of The Late Show offers a lesson everyone can apply to their own career.

The career advice that landed Ariel her first television writing opportunity (hint: it started with a thank-you note).

Why failing constantly is one of the most important skills for creative success.

Her thoughts on women in late night, and why she dislikes the phrase "women in comedy."

What makes great comedy fundamentally human, and why AI can't replace it.

Inside Second City, the comedy institution that launched generations of legendary comedians, including Stephen Colbert and Steve Carrell.

Why podcasts may be the future of late night television.

The surprising leadership qualities that made Stephen Colbert one of the best bosses Ariel has ever had.

Why it's never too late to pursue your dream career, and the surprising path that led Ariel to comedy writing.

The simple mindset shift that helped Ariel stop waiting for permission and start taking herself seriously.

The question that could change how you think about ambition: What if the secret to a great career isn't working harder, but having more fun?

Ariel’s Book recommendation: Slaughterhouse-Five

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