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255 episodes
“Everybody’s Crazy.” Stop Pretending You’re Not: with Savannah James + April McDaniel08/06/2026 | 1h 14 mins.Some friendships don't just change your life…they change who you become. In one of Savannah James and April McDaniel's most candid conversations yet, they join Danielle Robay to talk about the friendship that became the foundation for their businesses, their hit podcast Everybody's Crazy, and the lives they've built. Savannah opens up about finding her voice after years behind the scenes and the realities of life in the public eye, while April reflects on grief, leadership, and resilience. Together, they explore authenticity in the age of social media, what it means to find a "friend soulmate," and why everyone—from CEOs to celebrities—is carrying around their own version of "crazy." In this episode, they discuss:
Why the strongest friendships feel effortless.
Why Savannah James stayed quiet for years—and why she's finally finding her voice
The friendship that changed both Savannah James and April McDaniel's lives
The truth about being married to LeBron James for more than two decades
What people get wrong about Savannah James
Savannah’s best advice for basketball wives
The surprising reason social media doesn't interest either of them
Why confidence is built—not born
How grief reshaped April McDaniel's life, leadership, and ambition
The hidden pressures young women are putting on themselves today
Friendship soulmates and how to know you've found one
Why "Everybody's Crazy" became more than just a podcast title
The biggest misconceptions about success, CEO life, and having it all
How to stop losing yourself inside a relationship
Building businesses with purpose: Reframe Beauty, Crown + Conquer, and Everybody's Crazy
Why therapy, self-awareness, and intentional growth changed everything
Dating red flags, friendship red flags, and the "sassy men" debate
Why authenticity always outlasts performance
The lesson Savannah hopes her daughter learns by watching her + how motherhood transformed Savannah's confidence and sense of self.
The philosophy that keeps both women grounded through fame, loss, and success
Make sure to watch Everybody’s Crazy here.
Follow April on Instagram here.
Follow Savannah on Instagram here.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
The Secret to a Long Career? Have More Fun. Lessons From Stephen Colbert’s Head Writer Ariel Dumas07/30/2026 | 48 mins.Ariel Dumas spent more than a decade helping shape one of America's most iconic late-night shows, earning 13 Emmy nominations as Head Writer of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Colbert Report. In this episode, she takes Danielle inside the end of an era following the show’s official end in May. Ariel shares what it was really like writing alongside Stephen Colbert, and why the friendships, not the job title, are what mattered most. If you've ever had to let go of something you loved, this episode is for you. Ariel also shares:
Why she believes the best careers are built on joy.
What it was really like inside Stephen Colbert's writers' room and the standards that made it one of television's best.
The leadership lesson Stephen Colbert taught Ariel that completely changed her confidence.
How to overcome imposter syndrome and start taking up more space at work.
Why the end of The Late Show offers a lesson everyone can apply to their own career.
The career advice that landed Ariel her first television writing opportunity (hint: it started with a thank-you note).
Why failing constantly is one of the most important skills for creative success.
Her thoughts on women in late night, and why she dislikes the phrase "women in comedy."
What makes great comedy fundamentally human, and why AI can't replace it.
Inside Second City, the comedy institution that launched generations of legendary comedians, including Stephen Colbert and Steve Carrell.
Why podcasts may be the future of late night television.
The surprising leadership qualities that made Stephen Colbert one of the best bosses Ariel has ever had.
Why it's never too late to pursue your dream career, and the surprising path that led Ariel to comedy writing.
The simple mindset shift that helped Ariel stop waiting for permission and start taking herself seriously.
The question that could change how you think about ambition: What if the secret to a great career isn't working harder, but having more fun?
Ariel’s Book recommendation: Slaughterhouse-Five
Follow Ariel Dumas on Instagram
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- Can heartbreak change who you are forever? Or is the real challenge making sure it doesn't? In this episode of QUESTION EVERYTHING, Danielle sits down with writer, storyteller, and Love Island USA: Aftersun host Tefi Pessoa for an unforgettable conversation about heartbreak, healing, and the version of yourself you lose after being hurt. Most people think heartbreak is about grieving another person. Tefi argues it's often about grieving the person you were before they broke your trust, the version of yourself that loved easily, believed people, and wasn't afraid to hope. Together, Danielle and Tefi explore how to move through heartbreak without becoming cynical, why protecting your tenderness matters more than protecting your pride, and how to heal without losing yourself in the process.
What she's learned from her own heartbreak.
Why love is still worth believing in after being hurt.
How to keep heartbreak from hardening your heart.
How she refuses to compromise who she is in relationships.
Why she turns to her "tribe" before ending a relationship.
What we're often really mourning after a breakup.
How to recognize the traits in someone that are unlikely to change.
When it's worth listening to friends who tell you, "You can do better."
What it's like navigating heartbreak in the public eye.
Why there's courage in choosing an ordinary, authentic life.
How men and women often experience heartbreak differently.
Tefi’s Book Recommendation: Fantastic Mr. Fox by Roald Dahl.
Follow Tefi on TikTok.
Listen to Tefi’s podcast Tefi Talks here,
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- What happens when the dream you've chased your whole life finally comes true... and you realize you've lost yourself along the way? Actress and director Jennifer Morrison (House, Once Upon a Time, How I Met Your Mother, This Is Us, Yellowjackets, The Night Agent, The Five-Star Weekend) joins Danielle for a conversation about craft, ambition, creativity, and the hidden cost of success. After decades in front of the camera, and now directing some of television's biggest series, Jennifer shares the mindset that transformed not only her career, but her life. In this episode, Jennifer shares:
Why success can quietly pull you away from yourself—and how she found her way back
What directing The Five-Star Weekend taught her about grief, friendship, and showing up for the people you love
Why meaningful friendships require intention—not just good intentions
Why actors should think like emotional athletes, and how criticism became coaching
Her directing philosophy: why preparation creates creative freedom and how to make audiences feel what characters are experiencing
How becoming a director made her a better actor
Behind the scenes of directing Yellowjackets, The Night Agent, and Peacock's The Five-Star Weekend
Her thoughts on the future of Hollywood, creator-led storytelling, and why the breakout film Obsession signals a shift in the industry
Why actresses like Jennifer Morrison, Greta Gerwig, and Regina King stepped behind the camera
How growing up in Chicago and Midwest values shaped her career
Her unique creative process for building unforgettable characters
Why women don't have to be just one thing: identity, authenticity, and embracing every version of yourself
The Artist's Way, motherhood, creative reinvention, and the unexpected cost of achieving your biggest dream
Lessons from House, curiosity, and the audition that almost never happened
Book Recommendation: East of Eden
Follow Jennifer Morrison on Instagram
Check out Jennifer's newest directorial project, The Five-Star Weekend on Peacock, starring Jennifer Garner, Regina Hall, Gemma Chan, D'Arcy Carden, Chloë Sevigny, and Timothy Olyphant.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- On the Waking Up with Ryan podcast, coach Ryan Weiss explores how the first five minutes of your day can shape everything that follows. Through short daily audio and video episodes (10–12 minutes), he delivers powerful "moments of awakening" designed to interrupt the inertia of fear, ego, and judgment, helping listeners reconnect with themselves before the noise and demands of the day take over. Blending wisdom, meditation, and practical insight, Waking Up with Ryan offers a daily ritual that grounds, inspires, and empowers listeners to move through life with greater intention. More than just a podcast, it is an ongoing exploration of self-discovery, presence, and what it truly means to remember who we are.
Listen here and subscribe to Waking Up With Ryan on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you get your podcasts!
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About QUESTION EVERYTHING
There are celebrity interviews, and there are life-changing conversations. On Question Everything, you get both. Journalist Danielle Robay has a rare gift: she makes people feel safe + seen enough to tell the truth. Every week, she draws out the stories the world's most fascinating people rarely get to tell– the heartbreaks, the risks, the controversies, the beliefs they had to unlearn to become who they are and every now and then, their thoughts on the Bravoverse. You'll come for their story. You'll leave rethinking your own. -------- Danielle is also the creator of the bestselling QUESTION EVERYTHING card game series, which has sparked connection in thousands of living rooms around the world, and the co-executive producer and host of Bookmarked by Reese's Book Club, alongside Reese Witherspoon. Dubbed "The Queen of Questions," she brings both heart and rigor to every conversation — a background in political science, a Gloria Steinem Fellowship, and a mentorship under Larry King, whose legacy of curiosity and connection she's carried forward across more than 8,000 hours of interviews with icons from Taylor Swift to Malala Yousafzai.Podcast website
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