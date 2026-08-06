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Poured Over

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Poured Over
Latest episode

735 episodes

  • Poured Over

    Colson Whitehead on COOL MACHINE

    08/06/2026 | 47 mins.
    The final installment in the vibrant Harlem trilogy, Cool Machine by Colson Whitehead is a portrait of New York in transition during the 1980s. Colson joined us live at B&N Union Square to talk about the evolution of his career, ghost stories, researching the perfect coffee table and New York nostalgia with host Miwa Messer.
    This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.                    
    New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.
    Featured Books:
    Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead
    Crook Manifesto by Colson Whitehead
    Cool Machine by Colson Whitehead
    The Intuitionist by Colson Whitehead
    The Odyssey by Homer
    Ulysses by James Joyce
    Night Shift by Stephen King
    The Colossus of New York by Colson Whitehead
    The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead
    The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead
    The Noble Hustle by Colson Whitehead
    The Bonfire of the Vanities by Tom Wolfe
    Bright Lights, Big City by Jay McInerney
    Apex Hides the Hurt by Colson Whitehead
    Zone One by Colson Whitehead
    The Taking of Pelham One Two Three by John Godey
    The Living Dead by George A. Romero and Daniel Kraus
    The New York Trilogy by Paul Aster
    John Henry Days by Colson Whitehead
    Sag Harbor by Colson Whitehead
    The Hunter by Richard Stark
  • Poured Over

    Stacey Yu on KITTEN

    08/04/2026 | 43 mins.
    Kitten by Stacey Yu is a darkly funny modern love story from a debut novelist. Stacey joins us to talk about character, repression, coming of age, relationships, animals and more with cohost Jenna Seery. 
    This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.                    
    New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.
    Featured Books (Episode):
    Kitten by Stacey Yu
    Tuck Everlasting by Natalie Babbitt
    The Friend by Sigrid Nunez
    Intermezzo by Sally Rooney
    All About Love by bell hooks
    Hot Milk by Deborah Levy
    My Baby's First Birthday by Jenny Zhang
    Lost Cat by Mary Gatskill
    Featured Books (TBR Top Off):
    Kitten by Stacey Yu
    The Friend by Sigrid Nunez
    Fruit Fly by Josh Silver
  • Poured Over

    Alison Espach on THE WEDDING PEOPLE

    08/01/2026 | 53 mins.
    The Wedding People by Alison Espach is a tender, wise and witty story following a luxe wedding at the Cornwell Inn. Alison joins us to talk about character, middle age, liminal spaces, relationships and more with cohost Brenda Allison. 
    This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Brenda Allison and mixed by Harry Liang.                    
    New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.
    Featured Books:
    The Wedding People by Alison Espach
    Notes on Your Sudden Disappearance by Alison Espach
    Mrs. Dalloway by Virginia Woolf
    Jane Eyre by Charlotte Bronte
    Heart the Lover by Lily King
  • Poured Over

    Jenny Jackson on THE SHAMPOO EFFECT

    07/30/2026 | 55 mins.
    The Shampoo Effect by Jenny Jackson is a hilarious tale of old friends, new lovers and the pressures they face. Jenny joined us live at B&N Upper West Side to talk about small-town gossip, parenting, invisible labor, friendships, editing and more with cohost Brenda Allison. 
    This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Brenda Allison and mixed by Harry Liang.                    
    New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.
    Featured Books (Episode):
    The Shampoo Effect by Jenny Jackson
    Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson
    Couples by John Updike
    Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke
    Make Nice by Ryan Effgen
    On the Calculation of Volume, Book I by Solvej Balle
    Early Morning Riser by Katherine Heiny
    Sorrow and Bliss by Meg Mason
    Girls in White Dresses by Jennifer Close
    Marrying the Ketchups by Jennifer Close

    Featured Books (TBR Top Off):
    The Shampoo Effect by Jenny Jackson
    Sunburn by Chloe Michelle Howarth
    Salty by Kate Myers
  • Poured Over

    Emilee Hackney on ALL THAT'S UNSEEN

    07/28/2026 | 42 mins.
    All That's Unseen by Emilee Hackney is a triumphant memoir of hope, home and reinvention. Emilee joins us to talk about growing up in Appalachia, faith, shame, craft and more with host Miwa Messer. 
    This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.                    
    New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.
    Featured Books (Episode):
    All That's Unseen: An Appalachian Memoir by Emilee Hackney
    Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover
    Shiner by Amy Jo Burns
    The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong
    Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail by Cheryl Strayed
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About Poured Over
Poured Over is a show for readers who pore over details, obsess over sentences and ideas and stories and characters; readers who ask a lot of questions, just like Poured Over's host, Miwa Messer, a career bookseller who's always reading. Follow us here for surprising riffs, candid conversations, a few laughs, and lots of great book recommendations from big name authors and authors on their way to being big names. New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional bonus episodes on Saturdays).
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