The final installment in the vibrant Harlem trilogy, Cool Machine by Colson Whitehead is a portrait of New York in transition during the 1980s. Colson joined us live at B&N Union Square to talk about the evolution of his career, ghost stories, researching the perfect coffee table and New York nostalgia with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books:

Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead

Crook Manifesto by Colson Whitehead

Cool Machine by Colson Whitehead

The Intuitionist by Colson Whitehead

The Odyssey by Homer

Ulysses by James Joyce

Night Shift by Stephen King

The Colossus of New York by Colson Whitehead

The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead

The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead

The Noble Hustle by Colson Whitehead

The Bonfire of the Vanities by Tom Wolfe

Bright Lights, Big City by Jay McInerney

Apex Hides the Hurt by Colson Whitehead

Zone One by Colson Whitehead

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three by John Godey

The Living Dead by George A. Romero and Daniel Kraus

The New York Trilogy by Paul Aster

John Henry Days by Colson Whitehead

Sag Harbor by Colson Whitehead

The Hunter by Richard Stark