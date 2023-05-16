Katy Hessel on THE STORY OF ART WITHOUT MEN

“In 1649, Artemisia Gentileschi wrote, ‘I'll show you what a woman can do.’” In The Story of Art Without Men, Katy Hessel recounts the legacy of the women that have shaped the history of art — largely without recognition. Hessel joins us to talk about how she started this massive project, what surprised her while writing, some of the women that inspire her and more with guest host Allie Ludlow. We end this episode with TBR Topoff book recommendations from Madyson and Jamie. This episode of Poured Over was produced and hosted by Allie Ludlow and mixed by Harry Liang. Poured Over is brought to you by Executive Producer Miwa Messer and the booksellers of Barnes & Noble. New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app. Featured Books (Episode): The Story of Art Without Men by Katy Hessel The Story of Art by E.H. Gombrich Featured Books (TBR Topoff): How To Suppress Women’s Writing by Joanna Russ Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists? By Linda Nochlin