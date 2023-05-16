Poured Over is a show for readers who pore over details, obsess over sentences and ideas and stories and characters; readers who ask a lot of questions, just li... More
R.F. Kuang on YELLOWFACE
“I've become increasingly cynical about the industry's ability to change itself and how it deals with representation and marginalization.” R.F. Kuang’s new novel, Yellowface, tackles cultural appropriation, the challenges of the world of publishing and what it means to be a writer with a wit all her own. Kuang joins us to talk about what lead her to writing this novel, who gets to tell our stories, publishing her first literary fiction novel and more live at Barnes & Noble Union Square with Poured Over host, Miwa Messer. This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Executive Producer Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang. New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app. Featured Books (Episode): Yellowface by R.F. Kuang Babel by R.F. Kuang The Grace of Kings by Ken Liu Jade City by Fonda Lee
5/25/2023
50:14
Brandon Taylor on THE LATE AMERICANS
“I am a firm believer in consequences.” Brandon Taylor’s new novel, The Late Americans, finds a group of young people at a crossroads and follows as they face uncertainty and confront decisions that will affect the trajectory of their lives. Taylor joins us to discuss connections between his previous works, his love of revision and rewriting, starting a new career journey and more with Poured Over host Miwa Messer. We end this episode with TBR Topoff book recommendations from Marc and Jamie. This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Executive Producer Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang. Follow us here for New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays). Featured Books (Episode): The Late Americans by Brandon Taylor Filthy Animals by Brandon Taylor Real Life by Brandon Taylor The American by Henry James Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld Featured Books (TBR Topoff): Ohio by Stephen Markley All This Could Be Different by Sarah Thankam Mathews
5/23/2023
58:07
Katy Hessel on THE STORY OF ART WITHOUT MEN
“In 1649, Artemisia Gentileschi wrote, ‘I'll show you what a woman can do.’” In The Story of Art Without Men, Katy Hessel recounts the legacy of the women that have shaped the history of art — largely without recognition. Hessel joins us to talk about how she started this massive project, what surprised her while writing, some of the women that inspire her and more with guest host Allie Ludlow. We end this episode with TBR Topoff book recommendations from Madyson and Jamie. This episode of Poured Over was produced and hosted by Allie Ludlow and mixed by Harry Liang. Poured Over is brought to you by Executive Producer Miwa Messer and the booksellers of Barnes & Noble. New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app. Featured Books (Episode): The Story of Art Without Men by Katy Hessel The Story of Art by E.H. Gombrich Featured Books (TBR Topoff): How To Suppress Women’s Writing by Joanna Russ Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists? By Linda Nochlin
5/20/2023
45:27
Samantha Irby on QUIETLY HOSTILE
Few people are as funny as Samantha Irby, and her new collection of essays, Quietly Hostile, proves it. Irby joins us to talk about representation in media, the importance of paperback books, writing for television and more with Poured Over host, Miwa Messer. We end this episode with TBR Topoff book recommendations from Madyson and Jamie. This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Executive Producer Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang. New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app. Featured Books (Episode): Quietly Hostile by Samantha Irby Meaty by Samantha Irby Wow, No Thank You by Samantha Irby Featured Books (TBR Topoff): Dear Girls by Ali Wong Sorry I’m Late, I Didn’t Want to Come by Jessica Pan
5/18/2023
1:18:07
Emma Cline on THE GUEST
Emma Cline, author of the The Girls, returns with her propulsive new novel, The Guest. This is the story of a singular young woman — a con artist drifting through Long Island’s high society in the heat of summer. Cline joins us to talk about trauma math, reasons to write complicated characters, how this book was influenced by John Cheever and more with Poured Over host, Miwa Messer. We end this episode with TBR Topoff book recommendations from Marc and Jamie. This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Executive Producer Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang. New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app. Featured Books (Episode): The Guest by Emma Cline The Girls by Emma Cline Daddy by Emma Cline The Stories of John Cheever by John Cheever Featured Books (TBR Topoff): Bitter Orange by Claire Fuller The Talented Mr. Ripley by Patricia Highsmith
