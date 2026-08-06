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735 episodes
- The final installment in the vibrant Harlem trilogy, Cool Machine by Colson Whitehead is a portrait of New York in transition during the 1980s. Colson joined us live at B&N Union Square to talk about the evolution of his career, ghost stories, researching the perfect coffee table and New York nostalgia with host Miwa Messer.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.
New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.
Featured Books:
Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead
Crook Manifesto by Colson Whitehead
Cool Machine by Colson Whitehead
The Intuitionist by Colson Whitehead
The Odyssey by Homer
Ulysses by James Joyce
Night Shift by Stephen King
The Colossus of New York by Colson Whitehead
The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead
The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead
The Noble Hustle by Colson Whitehead
The Bonfire of the Vanities by Tom Wolfe
Bright Lights, Big City by Jay McInerney
Apex Hides the Hurt by Colson Whitehead
Zone One by Colson Whitehead
The Taking of Pelham One Two Three by John Godey
The Living Dead by George A. Romero and Daniel Kraus
The New York Trilogy by Paul Aster
John Henry Days by Colson Whitehead
Sag Harbor by Colson Whitehead
The Hunter by Richard Stark
- Kitten by Stacey Yu is a darkly funny modern love story from a debut novelist. Stacey joins us to talk about character, repression, coming of age, relationships, animals and more with cohost Jenna Seery.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.
New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.
Featured Books (Episode):
Kitten by Stacey Yu
Tuck Everlasting by Natalie Babbitt
The Friend by Sigrid Nunez
Intermezzo by Sally Rooney
All About Love by bell hooks
Hot Milk by Deborah Levy
My Baby's First Birthday by Jenny Zhang
Lost Cat by Mary Gatskill
Featured Books (TBR Top Off):
Kitten by Stacey Yu
The Friend by Sigrid Nunez
Fruit Fly by Josh Silver
- The Wedding People by Alison Espach is a tender, wise and witty story following a luxe wedding at the Cornwell Inn. Alison joins us to talk about character, middle age, liminal spaces, relationships and more with cohost Brenda Allison.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Brenda Allison and mixed by Harry Liang.
New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.
Featured Books:
The Wedding People by Alison Espach
Notes on Your Sudden Disappearance by Alison Espach
Mrs. Dalloway by Virginia Woolf
Jane Eyre by Charlotte Bronte
Heart the Lover by Lily King
- The Shampoo Effect by Jenny Jackson is a hilarious tale of old friends, new lovers and the pressures they face. Jenny joined us live at B&N Upper West Side to talk about small-town gossip, parenting, invisible labor, friendships, editing and more with cohost Brenda Allison.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Brenda Allison and mixed by Harry Liang.
New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.
Featured Books (Episode):
The Shampoo Effect by Jenny Jackson
Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson
Couples by John Updike
Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke
Make Nice by Ryan Effgen
On the Calculation of Volume, Book I by Solvej Balle
Early Morning Riser by Katherine Heiny
Sorrow and Bliss by Meg Mason
Girls in White Dresses by Jennifer Close
Marrying the Ketchups by Jennifer Close
Featured Books (TBR Top Off):
The Shampoo Effect by Jenny Jackson
Sunburn by Chloe Michelle Howarth
Salty by Kate Myers
- All That's Unseen by Emilee Hackney is a triumphant memoir of hope, home and reinvention. Emilee joins us to talk about growing up in Appalachia, faith, shame, craft and more with host Miwa Messer.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.
New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.
Featured Books (Episode):
All That's Unseen: An Appalachian Memoir by Emilee Hackney
Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover
Shiner by Amy Jo Burns
The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong
Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail by Cheryl Strayed
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About Poured Over
Poured Over is a show for readers who pore over details, obsess over sentences and ideas and stories and characters; readers who ask a lot of questions, just like Poured Over's host, Miwa Messer, a career bookseller who's always reading. Follow us here for surprising riffs, candid conversations, a few laughs, and lots of great book recommendations from big name authors and authors on their way to being big names. New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional bonus episodes on Saturdays).Podcast website
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Poured Over
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