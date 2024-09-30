Beloved children's book author, Kate DiCamillo, joins us on this week's episode of You Are What You Read with her latest New York Times bestseller, The Hotel Balzaar. Kate is the author of Because of Winn-Dixie (a Newbery Honor book), The Tiger Rising (a National Book Award finalist), and The Tale of Despereaux (a Newbery Medal Winner). She recently completed a series of early chapter books about a pig named Mercy Watson. The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane was the winner of the Boston Globe–Horn Book Award. In this conversation, we get to know Kate, revisit her childhood filled with books, and examine her process developing some of the greatest characters of our time.
A poem a day by the great Billy Collins
On this week’s episode of You Are What You Read, we are in conversation with the great American poet Billy Collins with his all-new book of poetry, Water, Water. Billy served as Poet Laureate of the United States from 2001 to 2003 and as New York State Poet from 2004 to 2006. In 2016, he was inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Billy is a former distinguished Professor at Lehman College of the City University of New York.
Kwame Alexander: Changing the World One Story at a Time
Poet, educator, Emmy-winning producer and #1 New York Times bestselling author of 41 books, Kwame Alexander, joins us this week on You Are What You Read for a conversation about his brilliant children’s book, An American Story. Kwame’s titles include Becoming Muhammad Ali (which he co-authored with James Patterson), Rebound, (which was shortlisted for the prestigious UK Carnegie Medal), and The Undefeated (a National Book Award nominee, recipient of the Newbery Honor, and a Caldecott Medal-winning picture book illustrated by Kadir Nelson). Kwame is also the Emmy Award- winning Executive Producer, Showrunner, and Writer of The Crossover TV series, based on his Newbery-Medal winning novel of the same name.
Alice Hoffman's Prequel to The Diary of Anne Frank
The Master Craftsman Alice Hoffman invents the world of Anne Frank before the war. On this week’s episode of You Are What You Read, we are joined by the great Alice Hoffman for a conversation about her new book, When We Flew Away, a story exploring the details of Anne Frank’s life before the worst happened to her. Alice is also the author of over thirty novels including The Dovekeepers, Magic Lessons, The Book of Magic, and Practical Magic, which was adapted to the blockbuster film starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman and directed by Griffin Dunne (you can listen to our conversation with Griffin here on You Are What You Read). This episode highlights the research and the heart that goes into every Alice Hoffman book, and the importance of honoring our histories.
Maggie O'Farrell... exquisite storyteller
Maggie dives into her process in writing the global bestseller, Hamnet, the story of William Shakespeare's son in the times in which they lived. In illuminating prose and superb storytelling, she takes us into the world of a centuries-old story that has impact today. O'Farrell is an international superstar who makes the most historical of stories come alive in the moment. Hamnet was the winner of the Women’s Prize for Fiction and the National Book Critics Circle Award Winner.
Adriana Trigiani is The New York Times best selling author of 20 books in fiction and nonfiction, award-winning filmmaker, and the host of the blockbuster Facebook Live show, "Adriana ink". For five years, her online conversations have reached a loyal audience of 2.1 million readers. With the "You Are What You Read" podcast, Adriana goes one-on-one in deep, surprising, and humorous conversations with the great cultural figures of our time about the books that built their souls.