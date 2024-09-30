Alice Hoffman's Prequel to The Diary of Anne Frank

The Master Craftsman Alice Hoffman invents the world of Anne Frank before the war. On this week's episode of You Are What You Read, we are joined by the great Alice Hoffman for a conversation about her new book, When We Flew Away, a story exploring the details of Anne Frank's life before the worst happened to her. Alice is also the author of over thirty novels including The Dovekeepers, Magic Lessons, The Book of Magic, and Practical Magic, which was adapted to the blockbuster film starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman and directed by Griffin Dunne (you can listen to our conversation with Griffin here on You Are What You Read). This episode highlights the research and the heart that goes into every Alice Hoffman book, and the importance of honoring our histories.