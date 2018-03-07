Service95 Book Club With Dua Lipa

In this new podcast series, we’ll bring you both new interviews with authors of Dua’s Monthly Reads - books that make you laugh, cry, or rethink something you thought you knew - and dive back into the Service95 archives to hear conversations that are too good to miss.
A place that Dua will share her favourite reads from her bookshelf with you, let’s open the front cover and get started.
Get in touch:
📩 Email us - [email protected]
📲 Follow @service95bookclub on Instagram for updates
📚 Subscribe to the Service95 Book Club newsletter - introduced each month by Dua - at www.service95.com
And don’t forget to hit subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.