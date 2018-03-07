Powered by RND
Service95 Book Club With Dua Lipa
Service95 Book Club With Dua Lipa

Arts Books Society & Culture
Service95 Book Club With Dua Lipa
  • Introducing Service95 Book Club With Dua Lipa
    In this new podcast series, we’ll bring you both new interviews with authors of Dua’s Monthly Reads - books that make you laugh, cry, or rethink something you thought you knew - and dive back into the Service95 archives to hear conversations that are too good to miss. A place that Dua will share her favourite reads from her bookshelf with you, let’s open the front cover and get started. Get in touch: 📩 Email us - [email protected] 📲 Follow @service95bookclub on Instagram for updates 📚 Subscribe to the Service95 Book Club newsletter - introduced each month by Dua - at www.service95.com And don’t forget to hit subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.
About Service95 Book Club With Dua Lipa

Welcome to the Service95 Book Club With Dua Lipa. Join Dua each month as she takes you into the world of a book she has loved – and talks to the writer who brought it to life. Expect reads that will make you laugh, cry, and even change the way you think. There are no rules when it comes to the books Dua chooses. Here, she shares her favourite reads straight from her bookshelf with you. Throughout each month, we’ll also be opening up the Service95 Book Club archive, so you can listen to even more of the thought-provoking, funny and insightful conversations Dua has had with her favourite authors over the past couple of years. Whether you read a book a week or haven’t finished one in a year, there's something for everyone here. We can't wait for you to join us. Find out more @service95bookclub
Arts Books Society & Culture

