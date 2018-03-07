About Service95 Book Club With Dua Lipa

Welcome to the Service95 Book Club With Dua Lipa. Join Dua each month as she takes you into the world of a book she has loved – and talks to the writer who brought it to life. Expect reads that will make you laugh, cry, and even change the way you think. There are no rules when it comes to the books Dua chooses. Here, she shares her favourite reads straight from her bookshelf with you. Throughout each month, we’ll also be opening up the Service95 Book Club archive, so you can listen to even more of the thought-provoking, funny and insightful conversations Dua has had with her favourite authors over the past couple of years. Whether you read a book a week or haven’t finished one in a year, there's something for everyone here. We can't wait for you to join us. Find out more @service95bookclub