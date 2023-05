Jeffrey Toobin and Jane Mayer

The definitive account of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing and the tragic legacy of Timothy McVeigh, leading to the January 6 insurrection, comes from jourrnalist Jeffrey Toobin (The Nine: Inside the Secret World of the Supreme Court,The Run of His Life: The People vs. O.J. Simpson). In Homegrown: Timothy McVeigh and the Rise of Right Wing Extremism, Toobin has combed nearly a million previously unreleased tapes, photographs, and documents, including detailed communications between McVeigh and his lawyers, as well as interviews with such key figures as Bill Clinton. Jane Mayer talks to Toobin about how McVeigh’s principles and tactics have flourished, reaching an apotheosis on January 6 when hundreds of rioters stormed the Capitol, and how the story can serve as a warning for the future. The last few minutes of this program are an excerpt from a 2017 appearance by actor, filmmaker, and author Tom Hanks, who will appear later this spring to discuss his debut novel. filmmaker, and author Tom Hanks, who will appear later this spring to discuss his debut novel, The Making of Another Motion Picture Masterpiece.