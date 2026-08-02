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424 episodes
- Yotam Ottolenghi is a celebrated chef and bestselling cookbook author whose newest book, Simple Too, comes out in October 2026. He is the restaurateur and chef-patron of six London-based Ottolenghi delis, as well as the NOPI and ROVI restaurants. Ottolenghi has been a weekly columnist for The Guardian (UK) for over sixteen years and is a regular contributor to The New York Times. His commitment to the championing of vegetables, as well as ingredients once seen as “exotic”, has led to what some call “The Ottolenghi Effect.” On February 23, 2026. Yotam Ottolenghi came to the Sydney Goldstein Theater to childhood stories, recipes, and insights into his groundbreaking approach to cuisine – as well as audience confessions about their culinary disasters.
- Eddie Huang has found success in a dizzying variety of fields, including law, comedy, food, and literature. In his 2013 memoir - Fresh Off The Boat - Huang described a tumultuous childhood as the son of Taiwanese immigrants, and a colorful path to forming his own identity – making his way through numerous subcultures and career paths – from law to fashion, comedy and now restaurants. Fresh Off The Boat was made into an ABC sitcom, but Huang stepped down as the series producer, disappointed by what he felt was a sanitized version of his life story.
On June 24, 2026, Eddie Huang came to the Sydney Goldstein Theater in San Francisco to talk to comedian, writer, and broadcaster W. Kamau Bell about the challenges that decision brought him – from financial consequences to being scorned by Hollywood – and the profound reasons for making it, including a belief in the value of bringing trauma out into the open. The two also discussed Huang’s new novel, a romantic comedy called Come Undone.
- This week, our guest is Bella Freud, clothing designer and host of Fashion Neurosis, a conversation podcast about the connection between clothes and identity. It features an unconventional set-up: guests lie on a couch, and Freud asks questions from a nearby chair, out of their view – in the manner of her great-grandfather, the legendary psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud. The interviews with actors, writers, fashion icons and other artists delve deep into emotions and memories. On June 15, 2026, Bella Freud came to the Sydney Goldstein Theater in San Francisco to talk to writer Rachel Kushner about how she got her start in fashion, some of her favorite episodes of Fashion Neurosis, and her family, including her father, painter Lucian Freud.
- This week, our guest is David Szalay. His novel – Flesh – was winner of the 2025 Man Booker Prize. The story begins in Hungary, and it stays close to a protagonist who moves somewhat aimlessly through life, rarely exhibiting any self-reflection. Szalay says that he wanted to write a character whose experience of the world is entirely physical, not psychological. Critics and fellow writers like Zadie Smith have praised the book for its minimalist style and stark portrait of masculinity.
On April 28, 2026, Szalay came to the Sydney Goldstein Theater in San Francisco to talk to Rita Bullwinkel, author of the novel Headshot and the story collection Belly Up.
- This week, our guest is Elizabeth Pryor – a professor of history at Smith College, whose work focuses on the histories of race and slavery in the United States. Pryor’s memoir, Something We Said: Richard Pryor, a Notorious Word, and Me, is about growing up as the Black Jewish daughter of comedian Richard Pryor. It also traces the painful evolution of the N-word from the era of slavery to today – including how her father used it in the 1970s.
On June 1, 2026, Elizabeth Pryor came to the Sydney Goldstein Theater in San Francisco for an expansive talk with journalist Shereen Marisol Meraji about her childhood, and the significance of this six-letter word in American politics, history, and culture.
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About City Arts & Lectures
Since 1980, City Arts & Lectures has presented onstage conversations with outstanding figures in literature, politics, criticism, science, and the performing arts, offering the most diverse perspectives about ideas and values. City Arts & Lectures programs can be heard on more than 130 public radio stations across the country and wherever you get your podcasts. The broadcasts are co-produced with KQED 88.5 FM in San Francisco. Visit CITYARTS.NET for more info.Podcast website
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