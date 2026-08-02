Eddie Huang has found success in a dizzying variety of fields, including law, comedy, food, and literature. In his 2013 memoir - Fresh Off The Boat - Huang described a tumultuous childhood as the son of Taiwanese immigrants, and a colorful path to forming his own identity – making his way through numerous subcultures and career paths – from law to fashion, comedy and now restaurants. Fresh Off The Boat was made into an ABC sitcom, but Huang stepped down as the series producer, disappointed by what he felt was a sanitized version of his life story.

On June 24, 2026, Eddie Huang came to the Sydney Goldstein Theater in San Francisco to talk to comedian, writer, and broadcaster W. Kamau Bell about the challenges that decision brought him – from financial consequences to being scorned by Hollywood – and the profound reasons for making it, including a belief in the value of bringing trauma out into the open. The two also discussed Huang’s new novel, a romantic comedy called Come Undone.