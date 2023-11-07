Ep. 346 Curating Climate Conversations with Ayana Elizabeth Johnson
This week, we're joined by marine biologist and author Ayana Elizabeth Johnson to discuss her new book, What If We Get It Right? Visions of Climate Futurism. Ayana shares her approach to curating a wide range of ideas and solutions for climate action, including her climate action Venn diagram. We also explore why profit hasn't been enough to drive progress and how American culture creates unique obstacles to tackling the climate crisis.The Stacks Book Club pick for November is Luster by Raven Leilani. We will discuss the book on November 27th with Justine Kay returning as our guest.
1:05:07
Ep. 345 The Fear of Vulnerability with Jason Reynolds
This week, #1 New York Times bestselling author Jason Reynolds joins us to discuss his latest book, Twenty-Four Seconds from Now . . .: A Love Story. Jason shares why he chose to tell the story of a young Black boy on the brink of a life-changing moment and reflects on vulnerability, intimacy, and the power of connecting with audiences. We also explore Jason's unique approach to storytelling and what it means to see yourself within the literary canon.The Stacks Book Club pick for November is Luster by Raven Leilani. We will discuss the book on November 27th with Justine Kay returning as our guest.
1:05:24
Ep. 344 Unstable Attachment to Realism with Justine Kay
This week, we're joined by Justine Kay, one of the hosts of the reality TV show podcast, 2 Black Girls, 1 Rose. We talk about our thoughts and feelings around optimism in the face of political anxieties and how reading has shaped our thinking about what is possible. We also dive into Justine's newfound love of romance novels and revisit some of our favorite reality TV memories.The Stacks Book Club pick for November is Luster by Raven Leilani. We will discuss the book on November 27th with Justine Kay returning as our guest.
1:01:41
Ep. 343 The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead — The Stacks Book Club (Franklin Leonard)
It's The Stacks Book Club Day, and we're diving into The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead. Franklin Leonard returns as our guest to examine this powerful novel set in a brutal Jim Crow-era reform school. In today's conversation, we discuss the ways Nickel Academy serves as a metaphor for America, exploring themes of good versus evil and the resilience required to confront systemic injustice.There are spoilers on today's episode.Be sure to listen to the end of today's episode to find out what our November book club pick will be.
1:08:53
Ep. 342 Evangelizing Abortion Rights with Jessica Valenti
Author and activist Jessica Valenti joins The Stacks to discuss her latest book, Abortion: Our Bodies, Their Lies, and the Truths We Use to Win. In today's conversation, we explore why the left struggles to effectively talk about abortion and the impact of abortion bans on maternal healthcare. Jessica explains the significance of "states' rights" in this debate, why she believes compromise around abortion is impossible, and how her Abortion, Every Day newsletter differs from the book.The Stacks Book Club pick for October is The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead. We will discuss the book on October 30th with Franklin Leonard returning as our guest.
The Stacks is your one stop shop to talk books and reading. Guests will join the host, Traci Thomas for lively discussions about books and the ways they have shaped their lives, and they way we all understand culture, race, politics, and more. The last Wednesday of each month Traci and guest will break down a book in detail as part of The Stacks Book Club. Make sure to check the website www.thestackspodcast.com for more details, including upcoming The Stacks Book Club picks.