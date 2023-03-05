Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Available Episodes

5 of 39
  • Dame Prue Leith, Jeremy Lee’s spring salmagundi and herby rack of lamb
    It’s Coronation week and Nick and Angela are joined by food royalty, Dame Prue Leith. Prue Leith, DBE is an octogenarian with no intention of slowing down. Her illustrious career in food includes restaurants, cookery schools, writing and TV. She has published eight novels, a memoir, and fourteen cookbooks. Her latest, Bliss on Toast, was published in 2022. Best known as a judge on the Great British Bake Off, last year she also presented a gardening programme, Prue’s Great Garden Plot, with her husband, and this year will judge the American equivalent of Bake Off. Dame Prue has also been a judge on The Great British Menu and My Kitchen Rules. Angela prepares an incredible spread with a little help from a friend, Jeremy Lee’s spring salmagundi (Jersey Royals, asparagus, broad beans, and perfectly boiled eggs) with herby rack of lamb. Nick mixes a delicious cocktail - a King's Coronation Royale, specially created for Waitrose Food magazine by The Ritz - and our trio also enjoy a Gabriel Meffre Organic Côtes du Rhône.  This episode is a culinary feast for the ears as Angela and Dame Prue share their cooking tips and tricks, including how to make the perfect quiche Lorraine and how they like to run their kitchens, and Dame Prue recalls the challenges she overcame to claim her Michelin star. Just so you know, our podcast might contain the occasional mild swear word or adult theme. All recipes from this cast can be found at waitrose.com/dishrecipes A transcript for this episode can be found at waitrose.com/dish We can’t all have a Michelin star chef in the kitchen, but you can ask Angela for help. Send your dilemmas to [email protected] and she’ll try to answer in a future episode. Dish is a S:E Creative Studio production for Waitrose & Partners. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    37:02
  • Rick Edwards & Emer Kenny, five-spice duck with stir fried cucumber & cashews
    Nick and Angela are joined by hilarious husband and wife duo, Rick Edwards and Emer Kenny. Rick Edwards graduated with a Natural Science degree from Cambridge University but soon changed tack in favour of a job in TV. Rick presented T4 with Nick for four years and then hosted Tool Academy on E4. He can now be found waking up the nation on the BBC Radio 5 Live breakfast show with Rachel Burden. Emer Kenny began her working life as an actor with a flair for screenwriting. In 2011, she was selected for the BBC Writers Academy, where she trained to write for programmes such as EastEnders, Casualty, Holby City and Doctors. Emer has been writing and starring in Karen Pirie, a detective drama on ITV and starring in The Curse which you can find on All4. Angela prepares a succulent, five-spice duck dish with stir fried cucumber and cashews for her guests and Nick pours a delicious Cave de Turckheim Gewurztraminer. Our foursome tackle many topics of conversation including sharing meals at restaurants, interviewing Hollywood stars like Julia Roberts and Mariah Carey and how Rick and Emer fell in love, at a bus stop. Just so you know, our podcast might contain the occasional mild swear word or adult theme. All recipes from this podcast can be found at waitrose.com/dishrecipes A transcript for this episode can be found at waitrose.com/dish We can’t all have a Michelin star chef in the kitchen, but you can ask Angela for help. Send your dilemmas to [email protected] and she’ll try to answer in a future episode. Dish is a S:E Creative Studio production for Waitrose & Partners. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/26/2023
    31:39
  • Adam Hills, sticky pork ribs and a spicy cabbage salad.
    Nick and Angela are joined by Aussie comedian and BBQ King, Adam Hills, MBE. Adam Hills began performing comedy at 19, toured ten solo shows internationally and presented several TV shows in Australia before he made the move to the UK. In 2012, he was asked to front The Last Leg with Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe, a show created to run alongside the London Paralympics coverage on Channel 4. The programme was such a hit with viewers that it quickly became a permanent fixture. Adam is a real foodie and recently opened a restaurant with former Nobu head chef, Scott Hallsworth; Freak Scene is a ‘Pan-Asian punk’ eatery in Parsons Green. Angela prepares some sticky pork ribs for our guest (which he adores) and a tasty spicy cabbage salad. As Adam has taken a break from the booze, Nick prepares an alcohol-free cocktail, a Cucumber Collins. Should you wish to pair this meal with a wine, Waitrose recommends Dr Loosen Ürziger Würzgarten Riesling Kabinett. In conversation, Adam shares why he can’t say no to Russell Crowe, the challenges of presenting a live TV show from his garage in Sydney and his new kids book Murder at the Movies, which is out now. Just so you know, our podcast might contain the occasional mild swear word or adult theme. All recipes from this podcast can be found at waitrose.com/dishrecipes A transcript for this episode can be found at waitrose.com/dish We can’t all have a Michelin star chef in the kitchen, but you can ask Angela for help. Send your dilemmas to [email protected] and she’ll try to answer in a future episode. Dish is a S:E Creative Studio production for Waitrose & Partners. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/19/2023
    32:29
  • Alex Jones, puttanesca and a Chianti
    Angela and Nick are joined by national treasure, Alex Jones. Alex Jones’ route to The One Show couch was far from linear. She began her career by getting fired, twice, but returned to work unphased, prompting the production company to suggest a screen test. Alex aced that and having found her niche, was soon presenting a dating show in Magaluf. Alex joined The One Show in 2010 and appeared on Strictly the following year. She has interviewed stars like Kate Winslet, the Rock and astronaut Buzz Aldrin, who was memorable for many reasons. Alex has also taken part in two incredible Sport Relief challenges, including Hell on the High Seas, which saw six celebrities sail a racing yacht one thousand miles around the UK. As Alex loves Italian food and is married to an ex-chef, Angela decides to do what she does best, pasta. She prepares puttanesca and reveals how she guarantees a delicious flavour, every time. Nick pours the wine, a No.1 Chianti Classico Riserva Piccini and for dessert, the trio enjoy a tarte aux fruits. This episode is a giggle from start to finish as Alex reveals what happened when she drove a bus down the M40 with Chris Evans, why she is NOT a baker and why Lionel Richie got more than he bargained for, the day they met. Catch Alex Jones on Reunion Hotel on BBC 2 and the BBC iPlayer. Just so you know, our podcast might contain the occasional mild swear word or adult theme. All recipes from this podcast can be found at waitrose.com/dishrecipes A transcript for this episode can be found at waitrose.com/dish We can’t all have a Michelin star chef in the kitchen, but you can ask Angela for help. Send your dilemmas to [email protected] and she’ll try to answer in a future episode. Dish is a S:E Creative Studio production for Waitrose & Partners. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/10/2023
    38:37
  • Rob Delaney and a braised leg of lamb with mint, parsley & almond pesto
    Dish is back! Season three kicks off with US comedian, writer and author, Rob Delaney. Twitter launched Rob Delaney’s career in comedy and in 2012 he was named Funniest Person on Twitter by Comedy Central. In 2014, Rob and his wife Leah moved their family from Santa Monica to North London so he could co-write and co-star in Catastrophe with Sharon Horgan. The show ran for four series and the pair won a BAFTA for best comedy writer in 2016.  Sadly, not long after, Rob’s son Henry was diagnosed with a brain tumour and, at just two and a half, he died. In 2022, Rob released a memoir, A Heart that Works; a deeply moving depiction of the grief that Rob’s family and other families endure and the love that ultimately saves their lives. To mark Easter and a brand new season, Angela serves Rob a leg of lamb with a delicious mint, parsley and almond pesto, broccoli, green beans and new potatoes. The meal is paired with a Blueprint Rioja, Posadas Hisapanas. Rob discusses his passion for peanut butter, what Tom Cruise is like on set and why he’d rather get naked than cook dinner with his wife. A Heart that Works is available now and Rob Delaney stars in Mission Impossible 7, out this summer.   Just so you know, our podcast might contain the occasional mild swear word or adult theme. All recipes from this podcast can be found at waitrose.com/dishrecipes A transcript for this episode can be found at waitrose.com/dish We can’t all have a Michelin star chef in the kitchen, but you can ask Angela for help.  Send your dilemmas to [email protected] and she’ll try to answer in a future episode. Dish is a S:E Creative Studio production for Waitrose & Partners. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/5/2023
    30:59

More Arts podcasts

About Dish

Broadcaster Nick Grimshaw and Michelin star chef and restaurateur Angela Hartnett invite you to join their weekly dinner parties for more riotous fun and hilarious, unfiltered chat. Angela’s passion for good, honest food and the best ingredients shines through as she prepares more easy and delicious Waitrose recipes, sharing her tips and tricks with Nick and her audience. This series, Nick and Angela will be joined by Dame Prue Leith, radio presenters Scott Mills, Rick Edwards and his wife, actor and writer Emer Kenny, TV presenter Alex Jones, comedians Adam Hills, Aisling Bea, Nish Kumar and many more. Dish from Waitrose is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

