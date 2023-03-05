It’s Coronation week and Nick and Angela are joined by food royalty, Dame Prue Leith.
Prue Leith, DBE is an octogenarian with no intention of slowing down. Her illustrious career in food includes restaurants, cookery schools, writing and TV. She has published eight novels, a memoir, and fourteen cookbooks. Her latest, Bliss on Toast, was published in 2022.
Best known as a judge on the Great British Bake Off, last year she also presented a gardening programme, Prue’s Great Garden Plot, with her husband, and this year will judge the American equivalent of Bake Off. Dame Prue has also been a judge on The Great British Menu and My Kitchen Rules.
Angela prepares an incredible spread with a little help from a friend, Jeremy Lee’s spring salmagundi (Jersey Royals, asparagus, broad beans, and perfectly boiled eggs) with herby rack of lamb. Nick mixes a delicious cocktail - a King's Coronation Royale, specially created for Waitrose Food magazine by The Ritz - and our trio also enjoy a Gabriel Meffre Organic Côtes du Rhône.
This episode is a culinary feast for the ears as Angela and Dame Prue share their cooking tips and tricks, including how to make the perfect quiche Lorraine and how they like to run their kitchens, and Dame Prue recalls the challenges she overcame to claim her Michelin star.
Just so you know, our podcast might contain the occasional mild swear word or adult theme.
All recipes from this cast can be found at waitrose.com/dishrecipes
A transcript for this episode can be found at waitrose.com/dish
We can’t all have a Michelin star chef in the kitchen, but you can ask Angela for help. Send your dilemmas to [email protected]
and she’ll try to answer in a future episode.
Dish is a S:E Creative Studio production for Waitrose & Partners.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices