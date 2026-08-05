The Odyssey star joins us for a skewer voyage.



We’re delighted to host Tom Holland once again. His appearance on our Christmas 2024 special is written in Dish lore, so we jumped at the chance for a reunion ahead of a huge summer for the British actor. And that time came after England’s early morning World Cup victory over Mexico. Guess who of our trio stayed up for it?



Released a few weeks apart, Tom is in two global blockbusters certain to dominate cinema screens. First up is The Odyssey, as part of an all-star cast including Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson. The film, directed by Christopher Nolan, delivers the Homer epic at scale, shooting on IMAX cameras in locations across the world.



The Odyssey is out now, ahead of Tom’s second summer film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day: and that’s the focus of Part 2 of our chat, released next week on 29 July.



We love Tom Holland, the summer edition, and our free-flowing conversation moves from filming with Lionel Messi, to meme-worthy red carpet poses, and an inside perspective on the challenge of Hot Ones.



Alongside a menu of summery skewers and salads, Angela’s sights are set on pigs in blankets redemption, after burning them for Tom when they last met. Can our super chef deliver a perfectly cooked, sticky starter? Stay tuned to find out...



The pigs are the warm-up ahead of padrón pepper and halloumi skewers using the Ottolenghi sweet & smokey seasoning. It’s served with an asparagus, pea & mint salad with lamb’s lettuce and lemon and chive dressing, a recipe by Ellie Curshen. For this meal, the Waitrose wine experts have suggested a pairing of Isula Mea Syrah-Sciaccarellu Rosé IGP Ile de Beauté.



You can watch full episodes of Dish on YouTube and on Spotify.



All recipes from this podcast can be found at waitrose.com/dishrecipes



The recipe for the asparagus, pea & mint salad with lamb’s lettuce and lemon and chive dressing was created for Waitrose by @ellypear.



A transcript for this episode can be found at waitrose.com/dish



If you want to get in touch with us about anything at all, contact dish@waitrose.co.uk



Dish from Waitrose is made by Cold Glass Productions



0:00 Welcome & today’s returning guest!



03:27 Bin Day Soup returns!



05:36 Tom Holland is back!



06:21 Shandy cheers & World Cup de-brief



07:15 Catching up & bad hair days



09:36 Those pigs in blankets…



10:28 The lamb’s lettuce love continues!



11:35 How’s press life?



12:40 A 19-month roundup!



14:23 From Lionel Messi to pigs in blankets redemption!



19:38 A new chapter in Tom’s 30s



22:35 Tom loves a barbecue!



24:37 Stunts & barbecues!



28:20 Skewers & salad are served!



32:45 Wine pairing



33:10 Hot Ones is hardcore!



35:29 Hours before Odyssey premiere!



36:40 Premiere pose?



37:29 Meeting Christopher Nolan



39:43 Making an epic!



40:30 Shooting on IMAX



43:44 ‘Most likely to’ Odyssey cast



46:17 Still to come…



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