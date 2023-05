Alex Jones, puttanesca and a Chianti

Angela and Nick are joined by national treasure, Alex Jones. Alex Jones' route to The One Show couch was far from linear. She began her career by getting fired, twice, but returned to work unphased, prompting the production company to suggest a screen test. Alex aced that and having found her niche, was soon presenting a dating show in Magaluf. Alex joined The One Show in 2010 and appeared on Strictly the following year. She has interviewed stars like Kate Winslet, the Rock and astronaut Buzz Aldrin, who was memorable for many reasons. Alex has also taken part in two incredible Sport Relief challenges, including Hell on the High Seas, which saw six celebrities sail a racing yacht one thousand miles around the UK. As Alex loves Italian food and is married to an ex-chef, Angela decides to do what she does best, pasta. She prepares puttanesca and reveals how she guarantees a delicious flavour, every time. Nick pours the wine, a No.1 Chianti Classico Riserva Piccini and for dessert, the trio enjoy a tarte aux fruits. This episode is a giggle from start to finish as Alex reveals what happened when she drove a bus down the M40 with Chris Evans, why she is NOT a baker and why Lionel Richie got more than he bargained for, the day they met. Catch Alex Jones on Reunion Hotel on BBC 2 and the BBC iPlayer. Just so you know, our podcast might contain the occasional mild swear word or adult theme. All recipes from this podcast can be found at waitrose.com/dishrecipes A transcript for this episode can be found at waitrose.com/dish We can't all have a Michelin star chef in the kitchen, but you can ask Angela for help. Send your dilemmas to [email protected] and she'll try to answer in a future episode. Dish is a S:E Creative Studio production for Waitrose & Partners.