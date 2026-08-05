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176 episodes
- Fresh off a flight to take a seat at the Dish table.
Jamie-Lee O’Donnell is an Irish actor known for her roles in Screws, Leonard & Hungry Paul, and Derry Girls as the iconic Michelle Mallon. Jamie-Lee jetted in from Barcelona to be with Nick and Angela for lunchtime skewers, and a catch up about film, TV and fashion projects galore.
Fuelled by energy drinks after an early flight, Jamie-Lee brings no shortage of strong food opinions to the table. She loves her meals to be sharp and sexy, but not wiggly, and feels passionately about crisp toasties and a chicken box after a night out at ‘le pub’.
Angela responds to her list of likes and dislikes with a Spanish-influenced meal for Jamie-Lee. Starting with gildas three ways before tuna grill-das, served with a tomato & cucumber salad with mint & whipped feta, and a side of sweet and smokey Cornish potatoes. We begin with a glass of Campo Viejo Rioja Tempranillo Red Wine, while the main is paired with a bottle of Fleur d'Azur Luberon Rosé by the Waitrose wine experts.
Jamie-Lee can be seen at the Goodwood Revival, which takes place from 18-20 September. She’s appearing on the Style Stage to talk about her passion for fashion and the importance of costume across her variety of roles. Tickets for the weekend are on sale right now. We also chat about Jamie-Lee’s role in the upcoming movie Girl Group, directed by Rebel Wilson, and find out about a haircut that proves to be a real talking point.
You can watch full episodes of Dish on YouTube and on Spotify.
All recipes from this podcast can be found at waitrose.com/dishrecipes
The grill-das recipe was created for Waitrose by Helen Graves.
The recipe for the tomato & cucumber salad with mint & whipped feta was created for Waitrose by Georgina Hayden.
A transcript for this episode can be found at waitrose.com/dish
If you want to get in touch with us about anything at all, contact dish@waitrose.co.uk
Dish from Waitrose is made by Cold Glass Productions
00:00 - Welcome & a Tom Holland de-brief!
01:55 - Today’s guest
02:10 - Angela’s rock ‘n’ roll night in Barcelona!
04:48 - It’s padrón pepper season!
06:31 - Jamie-Lee O’Donnell fresh from Barcelona!
11:35 - A Rioja cheers!
12:32 - Tapas starters
12:58 - Crisp toasties, wriggly food & goodbye gluten!
16:50 - Jamie-Lee’s food likes!
18:02 - A Derry chicken box?
18:59 - Spanish meal times & food favourites
21:09 - Jamie-Lee’s former corner shop!
22:14 - Food is served!
23:29 - Wine pairing
23:34- Top tips?!
25:49 - Goodwood Revival & adapting to new roles
28:19 - Girl Group & impressive wigs
31:55 - The Derry Girls love lives on!
34:49 - The many doppelgangers of Jamie-Lee
36:42 - Fast food quiz
39:28 - End of the show question
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- Is he our new co-host now?!
We return to the table with Tom Holland for another instalment of Dish, as the actor shares stories from his big summer on cinema screens. After focusing on The Odyssey in Part 1, we switch from Greek armour to spandex and chat about Spider-Man: Brand New Day, out now in UK cinemas.
After first being cast at the age of 18, Tom returns as Peter Parker for a fourth time alongside stars including Zendaya, Jon Bernthal and Sadie Sink. The production was shot in locations across the UK, including London and Glasgow, bringing city traffic to a standstill, as Angela can verify!
Luckily Tom has saved room for more food, and we continue our feast with a serving of spicy pork & pineapple skewers and a village Greek salad, which is a Georgina Hayden recipe. The meal is served with a side of garlic and rosemary potatoes, and the wine pairing is a bottle of Isula Mea Syrah-Sciaccarellu Rosé IGP Ile de Beauté.
Tom is a family guy, and we get to hear all about his brother Sam, a chef who makes fantastic food and isn’t afraid to boss Tom about in the kitchen. There’s an end of the show challenge to impress Angela, and we finally get to hear what Tom’s favourite kitchen utensil is.
You can watch full episodes of Dish on YouTube and on Spotify.
All recipes from this podcast can be found at waitrose.com/dishrecipes
The recipe for the village Greek salad was created for Waitrose by Georgina Hayden.
A transcript for this episode can be found at waitrose.com/dish
If you want to get in touch with us about anything at all, contact dish@waitrose.co.uk
Dish from Waitrose is made by Cold Glass Productions
00:00 - Tom Holland is back for seconds!
01:06 - From World Cup chat to a listener email
03:14 - It’s cherry season!
04:29 - Previously on Dish…
05:18 - It’s Tom Holland again!
06:11 - The realities of having a chef in the house
08:27 - A message from Sam Holland
09:58 - The Holland family favourite!
12:03 - Tom’s roast chicken saga…
12:47 - Tom Holland love!
13:22 - The death of the derby?!
15:32 - Food is served!
19:51 - A new Spider-Man!
22:19 - Film review from Dish HQ
24:45 - Filming locations
26:45 - Nick’s new golfing era?
28:39 - Fast food quiz
30:21 - End of the show question
31:55 - A meringue match!
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- The Odyssey star joins us for a skewer voyage.
We’re delighted to host Tom Holland once again. His appearance on our Christmas 2024 special is written in Dish lore, so we jumped at the chance for a reunion ahead of a huge summer for the British actor. And that time came after England’s early morning World Cup victory over Mexico. Guess who of our trio stayed up for it?
Released a few weeks apart, Tom is in two global blockbusters certain to dominate cinema screens. First up is The Odyssey, as part of an all-star cast including Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson. The film, directed by Christopher Nolan, delivers the Homer epic at scale, shooting on IMAX cameras in locations across the world.
The Odyssey is out now, ahead of Tom’s second summer film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day: and that’s the focus of Part 2 of our chat, released next week on 29 July.
We love Tom Holland, the summer edition, and our free-flowing conversation moves from filming with Lionel Messi, to meme-worthy red carpet poses, and an inside perspective on the challenge of Hot Ones.
Alongside a menu of summery skewers and salads, Angela’s sights are set on pigs in blankets redemption, after burning them for Tom when they last met. Can our super chef deliver a perfectly cooked, sticky starter? Stay tuned to find out...
The pigs are the warm-up ahead of padrón pepper and halloumi skewers using the Ottolenghi sweet & smokey seasoning. It’s served with an asparagus, pea & mint salad with lamb’s lettuce and lemon and chive dressing, a recipe by Ellie Curshen. For this meal, the Waitrose wine experts have suggested a pairing of Isula Mea Syrah-Sciaccarellu Rosé IGP Ile de Beauté.
You can watch full episodes of Dish on YouTube and on Spotify.
All recipes from this podcast can be found at waitrose.com/dishrecipes
The recipe for the asparagus, pea & mint salad with lamb’s lettuce and lemon and chive dressing was created for Waitrose by @ellypear.
A transcript for this episode can be found at waitrose.com/dish
If you want to get in touch with us about anything at all, contact dish@waitrose.co.uk
Dish from Waitrose is made by Cold Glass Productions
0:00 Welcome & today’s returning guest!
03:27 Bin Day Soup returns!
05:36 Tom Holland is back!
06:21 Shandy cheers & World Cup de-brief
07:15 Catching up & bad hair days
09:36 Those pigs in blankets…
10:28 The lamb’s lettuce love continues!
11:35 How’s press life?
12:40 A 19-month roundup!
14:23 From Lionel Messi to pigs in blankets redemption!
19:38 A new chapter in Tom’s 30s
22:35 Tom loves a barbecue!
24:37 Stunts & barbecues!
28:20 Skewers & salad are served!
32:45 Wine pairing
33:10 Hot Ones is hardcore!
35:29 Hours before Odyssey premiere!
36:40 Premiere pose?
37:29 Meeting Christopher Nolan
39:43 Making an epic!
40:30 Shooting on IMAX
43:44 ‘Most likely to’ Odyssey cast
46:17 Still to come…
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- Dish is on high alert as we’re joined by the ‘food shark’.
Fresh off a flight from New York, we’re delighted to welcome Simon Pegg. An English actor and comedian, Pegg is loved for his iconic TV and movie roles, be that TV sitcom Spaced, the Mission: Impossible franchise or The Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy (Shaun Of The Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World’s End), in which he stars alongside good pal Nick Frost, who we know as a great onion chopper.
Simon joins Nick and Angela to talk about the return of Channel 4’s The Undeclared War, which sees him resume his role as Danny Patrick, the Director of Operations at GCHQ. The tense technological thriller, which centres around the threat of cyber attacks and digital sabotage, is available to watch from 21 July.
Angela serves Andhra chintakaya chaap, a recipe for a rich and flavoursome lamb chop curry, created by Maunika Gowardhan. This is paired by the Waitrose wine experts with a bottle of Beaujolais Cuvée Des Vignerons Franc.
Nicknamed ‘the food shark’ by his family, due to his opportunistic approach to dinnertime, Simon is fantastic company. We hear about high-concept dining with Nick Frost, get the final word on eating scones, and Angela learns all about the Tom Cruise cake. We also discover Simon’s favourite moment from completing the ‘nerd trifecta’.
You can watch full episodes of Dish on YouTube and on Spotify.
All recipes from this podcast can be found at waitrose.com/dishrecipes
The recipe for Andhra chintakaya chaap was created for Waitrose by Maunika Gowardhan.
A transcript for this episode can be found at waitrose.com/dish
If you want to get in touch with us about anything at all, contact dish@waitrose.co.uk
Dish from Waitrose is made by Cold Glass Productions
00:00 Welcome!
00:41 Let’s chat Chef Whites
04:00 A moment for mustard powder!
05:19 Simon Pegg is here!
06:46 Fresh from NYC!
08:30 Simon’s food likes
11:15 The perfect way to cook a steak?
13:49 Beware of the food shark!
14:37 Simon’s food dislikes
16:25 Simon the barista!
18:49 The great scone debate!
20:23 Nick Frost appreciation
23:30 DJ Pegg!
25:16 Food is served!
27:53 Wine pairing
28:26 The Undeclared War is back!
30:55 The AI era
34:15 Time spent at GCHQ!
35:06 The Nerd Trifecta & the Star Wars set
36:50 Meeting Carrie Fisher & childhood crushes!
40:04 The scale of film productions
44:06 Tom Cruise cakes!
44:59 Fast food quiz
46:20 End of the show question
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- And shares her own secret recipe with Angela.
Sophie Willan is a three-time BAFTA winning comedian, actor, writer and author, and a very good friend of Dish. We first hosted Sophie for our debut live - and unrecorded - show in London. So, we just had to have her back and set everything to record this time round.
Sophie is best known for her hit show, Alma’s Not Normal, which has seen her win BAFTA after BAFTA. She’s also appeared in Ludwig and Small Prophets, and went down in Taskmaster folklore for her star turn on the show. She is on Dish to talk about her new job, hosting The Great British Sewing Bee alongside judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young, with the new series on the way very soon.
Sophie’s partner, Carniel Francis-Levy, is a chef, and the couplehad their first child, Elijah, last year. Over a glass of Waitrose Blueprint Prosecco, we chat about life as a new mum and hear about the benefits and challenges of living with a great cook.
Angela serves a comforting dish of perfectly cooked golden chicken, tomatoes & green beans, paired with a glass of Calvet Sancerre Rosé. But that’s not the end of the cooking, as Sophie demonstrates her favourite, and somewhat challenging, food combination for Angela’s verdict.
Welcome back Sophie. Do come again!
You can watch full episodes of Dish on YouTube and on Spotify.
All recipes from this podcast can be found at waitrose.com/dishrecipes
A transcript for this episode can be found at waitrose.com/dish
If you want to get in touch with us about anything at all, contact dish@waitrose.co.uk
Dish from Waitrose is made by Cold Glass Productions
00:00 Welcome!
02:47 It’s bean season!
04:49 Listener question
07:18 Sophie Willan is here!
08:34 New partners & mum life
11:32 Prosecco cheers!
12:58 Sophie’s food likes and dislikes
18:16 The struggle of a vanilla slice!
21:15 Creepy breakfast buffets?
24:47 Food is served!
25:55 Cooking at home?
29:24 Wine pairing
31:17 Writing a book & a new show!
33:58 The Great British Sewing Bee
36:59 Fast food quiz
38:50 End of the show question
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About Dish
Broadcaster Nick Grimshaw and Michelin star chef and restaurateur Angela Hartnett invite you to join their weekly dinner parties for hilarious, unfiltered chat. Guests like Gordon Ramsay, Dua Lipa, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Olivia Colman enjoy a Michelin star meal cooked by Angela, who shares insider tips and tricks to perfecting that signature dish or everyday dinner. As a seasoned conversationalist and raconteur, Nick serves the drinks and leads the dinner party for a deliciously fun watch and listen! Dish from Waitrose is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts.
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