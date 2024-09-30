On this Whiskey Quickie by Bourbon Pursuit, we review King of Kentucky Bourbon. This 16 year old bourbon is 130.4 proof and $350 MSRP. Let us know what you think. Cheers!DISCLAIMER: The whiskey in this review was provided to us at no cost courtesy of the spirit producer. We were not compensated by the spirit producer for this review. This is our honest opinion based on what we tasted. Please drink responsibly.
--------
4:57
Behind The Pursuit: The Mellwood Legacy Collection
Building on the history surrounding Mellwood that we dove into on Episode 66, today we are talking about the upcoming Mellwood Legacy Collection release which pays homage to the historic Mellwood Distillery. We recap a bit of the history of the distillery, the creative process behind the new labels, and the unique offerings of the Derby Town and Old Anvil labels. The conversation also touches on the current state of the whiskey market and the opportunities for independent bottlers. While a press release isn't out yet on these, we wanted to give you a peek behind the curtain of what to expect.
We hit on:
An overview of the Mellwood Distillery history and reasoning behind the Mellwood Legacy Collection
The new labels kicking off the Mellwood Legacy Collection
How the blending approached is different from Pursuit United
The estimated launch date of the Mellwood Legacy Collection
and much more.
Be sure to visit pursuitspirits.com and click on Visit Us to book a tasting or barrel selection experience. For questions or topic requests on upcoming episodes, email us at [email protected].
--------
43:53
488 - Is MGP in Trouble and Who Has Asinine Prices? on Bourbon Community Roundtable #100
It's BCR100 and we look at how the last decade of bourbon has changed and what we've learned. Then we discuss the implications of MGP rolling back production. We wrap up the show talking about what producers we feel price accordingly but it quickly changes to those that are pricing aggressively.
Show Notes:
00:00-The Lamb Diet and Bourbon Rituals
01:46-Celebrating 100 Episodes of Bourbon Pursuit
02:56-Whiskey Experimentation: The Debate on Oak Cubes
05:40-Reflections on a Decade of Bourbon
16:08-The Evolution of Bourbon Consumers
28:18-MGP's Market Shift and Future Directions
40:56-Exploring the Unique Distillery Experience
43:11-The Impact of MGP on the Whiskey Industry
46:01-Brand vs. Whiskey: What Drives Consumer Choices?
57:26-Pricing Strategies in the Whiskey Market
01:10:39-Celebrating Community and Connection in Bourbon
--------
1:30:29
Whiskey Quickie: SirDavis Whisky Review
On this Whiskey Quickie by Bourbon Pursuit, we review SirDavis Whisky. This non-age stated whiskey is 88 proof and $90 MSRP. Let us know what you think. Cheers!DISCLAIMER: The whiskey in this review was provided to us at no cost courtesy of the spirit producer. We were not compensated by the spirit producer for this review. This is our honest opinion based on what we tasted. Please drink responsibly.
--------
6:07
TWiB: A Brief History of Alcohol and Election Day, MGP Pulls Back on Distilling, Wyoming Whiskey Queen of the Tetons
It's This Week in Bourbon for November 8th 2024. A brief history of alcohol and Election Day, MGP pulls back on distilling, and Wyoming Whiskey proudly introduces Queen of the Tetons.Show Notes:
brief history of alcohol and Election Day
MGP pulls back on distilling
Old Grand-Dad 16 years
Wyoming Whiskey Queen of the Tetons
Stock Exchange Club of Los Angeles
Saints Alley Nobleman
The Official Podcast of Bourbon! The best in news, reviews and interviews with people making the bourbon whiskey industry happen. Join hosts Kenny Coleman, Ryan Cecil, and Fred Minnick as they talk with prominent guests and provide insight on American whiskey 3 times a week. Catch all new episodes every Thursday with special Whiskey Quickie reviews on Tuesday and get caught up on bourbon news with This Week in Bourbon on Friday.