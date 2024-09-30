Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsArtsBourbon Pursuit
Listen to Bourbon Pursuit in the App
Listen to Bourbon Pursuit in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Bourbon Pursuit

Podcast Bourbon Pursuit
Bourbon Pursuit
The Official Podcast of Bourbon! The best in news, reviews and interviews with people making the bourbon whiskey industry happen. Join hosts Kenny Coleman, Ryan...
More
ArtsFoodLeisureHobbies

Available Episodes

5 of 934
  • Whiskey Quickie: King of Kentucky Bourbon Review
    On this Whiskey Quickie by Bourbon Pursuit, we review King of Kentucky Bourbon. This 16 year old bourbon is 130.4 proof and $350 MSRP. Let us know what you think. Cheers!DISCLAIMER: The whiskey in this review was provided to us at no cost courtesy of the spirit producer. We were not compensated by the spirit producer for this review. This is our honest opinion based on what we tasted. Please drink responsibly.
    --------  
    4:57
  • Behind The Pursuit: The Mellwood Legacy Collection
    Subscribe to Behind The Pursuit: From Bourbon to Brand Building on the history surrounding Mellwood that we dove into on Episode 66, today we are talking about the upcoming Mellwood Legacy Collection release which pays homage to the historic Mellwood Distillery. We recap a bit of the history of the distillery, the creative process behind the new labels, and the unique offerings of the Derby Town and Old Anvil labels. The conversation also touches on the current state of the whiskey market and the opportunities for independent bottlers. While a press release isn't out yet on these, we wanted to give you a peek behind the curtain of what to expect. We hit on: An overview of the Mellwood Distillery history and reasoning behind the Mellwood Legacy Collection The new labels kicking off the Mellwood Legacy Collection How the blending approached is different from Pursuit United The estimated launch date of the Mellwood Legacy Collection and much more. Be sure to visit pursuitspirits.com and click on Visit Us to book a tasting or barrel selection experience. For questions or topic requests on upcoming episodes, email us at [email protected].
    --------  
    43:53
  • 488 - Is MGP in Trouble and Who Has Asinine Prices? on Bourbon Community Roundtable #100
    It's BCR100 and we look at how the last decade of bourbon has changed and what we've learned. Then we discuss the implications of MGP rolling back production. We wrap up the show talking about what producers we feel price accordingly but it quickly changes to those that are pricing aggressively. Show Notes: 00:00-The Lamb Diet and Bourbon Rituals 01:46-Celebrating 100 Episodes of Bourbon Pursuit 02:56-Whiskey Experimentation: The Debate on Oak Cubes 05:40-Reflections on a Decade of Bourbon 16:08-The Evolution of Bourbon Consumers 28:18-MGP's Market Shift and Future Directions 40:56-Exploring the Unique Distillery Experience 43:11-The Impact of MGP on the Whiskey Industry 46:01-Brand vs. Whiskey: What Drives Consumer Choices? 57:26-Pricing Strategies in the Whiskey Market 01:10:39-Celebrating Community and Connection in Bourbon Support this podcast on Patreon
    --------  
    1:30:29
  • Whiskey Quickie: SirDavis Whisky Review
    On this Whiskey Quickie by Bourbon Pursuit, we review SirDavis Whisky. This non-age stated whiskey is 88 proof and $90 MSRP. Let us know what you think. Cheers!DISCLAIMER: The whiskey in this review was provided to us at no cost courtesy of the spirit producer. We were not compensated by the spirit producer for this review. This is our honest opinion based on what we tasted. Please drink responsibly.
    --------  
    6:07
  • TWiB: A Brief History of Alcohol and Election Day, MGP Pulls Back on Distilling, Wyoming Whiskey Queen of the Tetons
    It's This Week in Bourbon for November 8th 2024. A brief history of alcohol and Election Day, MGP pulls back on distilling, and Wyoming Whiskey proudly introduces Queen of the Tetons.Show Notes: brief history of alcohol and Election Day MGP pulls back on distilling Old Grand-Dad 16 years Wyoming Whiskey Queen of the Tetons Stock Exchange Club of Los Angeles Saints Alley Nobleman Support this podcast on Patreon
    --------  
    25:48

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About Bourbon Pursuit

The Official Podcast of Bourbon! The best in news, reviews and interviews with people making the bourbon whiskey industry happen. Join hosts Kenny Coleman, Ryan Cecil, and Fred Minnick as they talk with prominent guests and provide insight on American whiskey 3 times a week. Catch all new episodes every Thursday with special Whiskey Quickie reviews on Tuesday and get caught up on bourbon news with This Week in Bourbon on Friday.
Podcast website

Listen to Bourbon Pursuit, The Moth and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/20/2024 - 10:59:32 PM