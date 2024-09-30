488 - Is MGP in Trouble and Who Has Asinine Prices? on Bourbon Community Roundtable #100

It's BCR100 and we look at how the last decade of bourbon has changed and what we've learned. Then we discuss the implications of MGP rolling back production. We wrap up the show talking about what producers we feel price accordingly but it quickly changes to those that are pricing aggressively. Show Notes: 00:00-The Lamb Diet and Bourbon Rituals 01:46-Celebrating 100 Episodes of Bourbon Pursuit 02:56-Whiskey Experimentation: The Debate on Oak Cubes 05:40-Reflections on a Decade of Bourbon 16:08-The Evolution of Bourbon Consumers 28:18-MGP's Market Shift and Future Directions 40:56-Exploring the Unique Distillery Experience 43:11-The Impact of MGP on the Whiskey Industry 46:01-Brand vs. Whiskey: What Drives Consumer Choices? 57:26-Pricing Strategies in the Whiskey Market 01:10:39-Celebrating Community and Connection in Bourbon Support this podcast on Patreon