Fiction Writing Made Easy with Savannah Gilbo | How to Write a Novel & Writing Advice

Stuck writing your novel? Wherever your draft stalls out—chapter one, 20,000 words, the messy middle—that spot isn't random. It's a clue that tells you exactly what your story is missing.

Almost every writer who gets stuck while drafting a novel assumes the same thing: that hitting a wall means something about them. That they're not disciplined enough, they're not a "real" writer, or they simply don't have what it takes to finish a book.

But getting stuck isn't a verdict on you as a writer. In fact, it's valuable information you can use to your advantage. Because the exact place where you lose momentum may just reveal the missing piece in your story's foundation. And the good news is that those gaps are fixable.

In this episode, I'm breaking down the three most common places writers get stuck while drafting a novel, what each one reveals about your story, and how to fix the underlying issue so you can move forward without anything holding you back.

You'll hear me talk about things like:

[00:54] Why getting stuck doesn't mean you're a bad writer (and how your stall gives you valuable information about your story).

[02:27] Why writers get stuck in chapter one and how to tell when you have a situation instead of a fully developed story.

[05:16] The real reason many writers hit a wall around 20,000 words (and the missing piece that keeps Act 1 from moving into Act 2).

[08:32] Why the messy middle feels impossible to write when your antagonist isn't creating enough pressure and conflict.

[13:42] How Stefanie, Cheryl, and Gina found the missing pieces in their stories, broke through their sticking points, and went on to finish and publish their novels.

Getting stuck isn't proof that you're not meant to write your book. It's a sign that your story is asking you to strengthen something underneath the surface. And when you know what's missing, you can go back, build the foundation, and move forward with a story that can actually support a full-length novel.

🔗 Links mentioned in this episode:

Get on the Notes To Novel Waitlist

Ep. 206 - Student Spotlight: How Gina Elizabeth Went From Stuck to Publishing Two Books in Just One Year

Ep. 189 - Student Spotlight: From First Draft to Published Novel at 72 With Cheryl Arko

Ep. 71 - Student Spotlight: How She Wrote a Novel in 6 Months (and Landed an Agent 10 Months Later) with Stefanie Medrek

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