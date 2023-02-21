Fiction Writing Made Easy with Savannah Gilbo | How to Write a Novel & Writing Advice

How to Choose the Best Point of View for Your Story
In today's episode, I'm going to walk you through how to choose the best point of view and tense for your story. Here's a preview of what's included: [01:35] Point of view is the lens through which your story is told. It's whose eyes the reader will experience your story through.[01:56] In first person point of view, your protagonist is the narrator. They're telling the story in their own words, from their own perspective, and filtering things through their own worldview and biases.[04:50] In second person point of view, the writer makes the reader the protagonist in the story, speaking directly to "you" as the story unfolds.[06:03] In third person omniscient point of view, the story is told from a god-like, all knowing perspective, by a narrator who doesn't have a role in the story. [09:20] In third person limited point of view, the story is told from a distance following the perspective of one POV character per scene. It's similar to first person POV, but told from a bit more of a distance.[13:30] If you're writing from multiple perspectives, make sure they're connected in some way. They can be in a relationship together, have their fates tied together, or face a common form of conflict.[16:39] Key points and episode recap.