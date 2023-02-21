Fiction Writing Made Easy with Savannah Gilbo | How to Write a Novel & Writing Advice

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Savannah Gilbo
How do I write a book? How do I create compelling characters that readers will love? How do I build a believable world for my story? What does it even mean to w... More
How do I write a book? How do I create compelling characters that readers will love? How do I build a believable world for my story? What does it even mean to w... More

  • How to Choose the Best Point of View for Your Story
    In today's episode, I'm going to walk you through how to choose the best point of view and tense for your story. Here's a preview of what's included: [01:35] Point of view is the lens through which your story is told. It's whose eyes the reader will experience your story through.[01:56] In first person point of view, your protagonist is the narrator. They're telling the story in their own words, from their own perspective, and filtering things through their own worldview and biases.[04:50] In second person point of view, the writer makes the reader the protagonist in the story, speaking directly to "you" as the story unfolds.[06:03] In third person omniscient point of view, the story is told from a god-like, all knowing perspective, by a narrator who doesn't have a role in the story. [09:20] In third person limited point of view, the story is told from a distance following the perspective of one POV character per scene. It's similar to first person POV, but told from a bit more of a distance.[13:30] If you're writing from multiple perspectives, make sure they're connected in some way. They can be in a relationship together, have their fates tied together, or face a common form of conflict.[16:39] Key points and episode recap.
    4/4/2023
    19:10
  • Student Spotlight: How She Used Short Stories to Hone Her Craft (and Publish Her Debut Novel) with Pauline Yates
    In today's episode, I'm sitting down with Pauline Yates to talk through how she used short stories to hone her craft and publish her debut novel. Here's a preview of what's included: [03:05] An introduction to Pauline Yates and her story, Memories Don't Lie.[03:55] How she used short stories to hone her craft and practice submitting her work to publishers (and spoiler alert: she's now published many of her short stories!)[13:45] Pauline's take on what it was like to work with me (and how there was one little thing I kept harping on—if you know me, you know it was scene structure)[18:40] How she develops her characters and "spends time" with them until she knows exactly what they'd do and how they'd behave in any given scenario[24:55] The aspect of writing Pauline struggles with the most—and spoiler alert: it's worldbuilding—plus, what's she learned about worldbuilding during revisions[37:25] A behind-the-scenes look at her experience querying over 30 agents before finally finding her dream publisher in her own (Australian) backyard[50:25] Final words of wisdom and advice from Pauline
    3/21/2023
    1:03:12
  • Perfectionism vs. Procrastination: What's REALLY Going On?
    In today's episode, I'm talking about how perfectionism is really just another form of procrastination. I also share some words of wisdom to help you get back on track and moving forward with your writing again. Here's a preview of what's included:[02:20] My two cents on how perfectionism and procrastination are linked and what to do if you find yourself stuck in a neverending loop of procrastination[05:25] A recent story about how I did an imperfect presentation (and got called out on it)—and how this relates back to your own writing journey[09:40] A mindset shift that will help you say goodbye to perfectionism and procrastination once and for all—trust me, you're going to love this!
    3/14/2023
    16:15
  • First Chapter Analysis: The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab
    In today's episode, we're taking a deep dive into the first chapter of The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab. Join me and fellow developmental editor, Abigail Perry, as we talk through the first chapter of this popular fantasy novel. Here's a preview of what we talk about:[03:45] A very quick summary of the first chapter[16:45] A macro analysis of the first chapter using 7 key questions from Paula Munier's book The Writer's Guide to Beginnings[26:55] A micro analysis of the scene within the chapter using the "5 Commandments of Storytelling" from The Story Grid[38:05] Final thoughts and episode recap
    2/28/2023
    39:22
  • A Week in the Life (7 Days Behind the Scenes with Savannah)
    In today's episode, I'm taking you behind-the-scenes with me throughout my entire week, and I'm going to share what I'm working on, what big projects I'm focused on right now, and basically, anything that happens during the week. I'm always curious as to how people set up their day and what they're working on and how they choose what they're going to actually work on that week. So, I thought you might be curious to know what I do all day as an editor and book coach—what I focus on and how I navigate through many, many, many action items. So, that's what this episode is all about. I hope you enjoy this peek behind-the-scenes!
    2/21/2023
    30:27

About Fiction Writing Made Easy

How do I write a book? How do I create compelling characters that readers will love? How do I build a believable world for my story? What does it even mean to write a story that works? Do you have any writing tips? These are just some of the big questions that developmental editor and book coach, Savannah Gilbo, digs into on the Fiction Writing Made Easy Podcast. Each week, Savannah shares actionable tools, tips, and strategies that will help you write, edit, and publish your book. So, whether you're brand new to writing, or a seasoned author looking to improve your craft, this podcast is for you!
