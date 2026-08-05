Fiction Writing Made Easy with Savannah Gilbo | How to Write a Novel & Writing Advice

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275 episodes
- Struggling to make forward progress in your novel? This free guide will help you identify what's really slowing you down and find a clearer path forward. Click here to grab yours for free!
FREE QUIZ: Take this 30-second quiz to get a custom action plan that'll help you move from stuck writer to published author!
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- If you keep working on your novel but never seem to get closer to “The End,” these five novel writing myths may explain why—and show you what to do differently.
If you've been working on the same novel for months (or years), you've probably wondered why you still can't seem to finish it. Maybe you've blamed your schedule, your motivation, or your talent. Or maybe you've started to wonder if you're just not cut out for this. But what if the real reason you're stuck is none of those things?
In this episode, I'm walking through the five most common novel writing myths I see holding writers back, and what's actually true instead. You'll see why getting stuck usually isn't a time, talent, or idea problem, it's a process problem, and why that's genuinely good news.
You'll hear me talk about things like:
[02:00] Why more time, motivation, and discipline almost never fix the real problem, and the one thing that actually makes the time you have useful.
[04:39] The difference between learning that moves your story forward and learning that's quietly become a way of avoiding the page.
[07:57] Why beautiful writing and good storytelling aren't the same thing, and which one actually gets a first draft finished.
[11:14] The trap of trying to get every part of your story right on the first pass, and how to build a novel in layers instead.
[15:13] What getting stuck is actually telling you, and why it's information you can use, not a verdict on you or your idea.
Whether you've been blaming your schedule, buying another craft book, or quietly wondering if you're cut out for this, this episode will help you see your stuck points differently, as something you can actually solve, one decision at a time.
🔗 Links mentioned in this episode:
Get on the Notes to Novel waitlist.
Ep. 203 - Why Writing Advice Is Keeping You Stuck (& What to Do Instead)
Ep. 207 - What Agents & Readers Want: How to Write a Story That Works
⭐ Follow & Review
If you loved this episode, please take a moment to follow the show and leave a review on Apple Podcasts! Your review will help other writers find this podcast and get the insights they need to finish their books. Thanks for tuning in to The Fiction Writing Made Easy Podcast! See you next week!
Struggling to make forward progress in your novel? This free guide will help you identify what's really slowing you down and find a clearer path forward. Click here to grab yours for free!
FREE QUIZ: Take this 30-second quiz to get a custom action plan that'll help you move from stuck writer to published author!
Support the show
- Stuck writing your novel? Wherever your draft stalls out—chapter one, 20,000 words, the messy middle—that spot isn't random. It's a clue that tells you exactly what your story is missing.
Almost every writer who gets stuck while drafting a novel assumes the same thing: that hitting a wall means something about them. That they're not disciplined enough, they're not a "real" writer, or they simply don't have what it takes to finish a book.
But getting stuck isn't a verdict on you as a writer. In fact, it's valuable information you can use to your advantage. Because the exact place where you lose momentum may just reveal the missing piece in your story's foundation. And the good news is that those gaps are fixable.
In this episode, I'm breaking down the three most common places writers get stuck while drafting a novel, what each one reveals about your story, and how to fix the underlying issue so you can move forward without anything holding you back.
You'll hear me talk about things like:
[00:54] Why getting stuck doesn't mean you're a bad writer (and how your stall gives you valuable information about your story).
[02:27] Why writers get stuck in chapter one and how to tell when you have a situation instead of a fully developed story.
[05:16] The real reason many writers hit a wall around 20,000 words (and the missing piece that keeps Act 1 from moving into Act 2).
[08:32] Why the messy middle feels impossible to write when your antagonist isn't creating enough pressure and conflict.
[13:42] How Stefanie, Cheryl, and Gina found the missing pieces in their stories, broke through their sticking points, and went on to finish and publish their novels.
Getting stuck isn't proof that you're not meant to write your book. It's a sign that your story is asking you to strengthen something underneath the surface. And when you know what's missing, you can go back, build the foundation, and move forward with a story that can actually support a full-length novel.
🔗 Links mentioned in this episode:
Get on the Notes To Novel Waitlist
Ep. 206 - Student Spotlight: How Gina Elizabeth Went From Stuck to Publishing Two Books in Just One Year
Ep. 189 - Student Spotlight: From First Draft to Published Novel at 72 With Cheryl Arko
Ep. 71 - Student Spotlight: How She Wrote a Novel in 6 Months (and Landed an Agent 10 Months Later) with Stefanie Medrek
⭐ Follow & Review
If you loved this episode, please take a moment to follow the show and leave a review on Apple Podcasts! Your review will help other writers find this podcast and get the insights they need to finish their books. Thanks for tuning in to The Fiction Writing Made Easy Podcast! See you next week!
Struggling to make forward progress in your novel? This free guide will help you identify what's really slowing you down and find a clearer path forward. Click here to grab yours for free!
FREE QUIZ: Take this 30-second quiz to get a custom action plan that'll help you move from stuck writer to published author!
Support the show
- Everyone tells you to just start writing. Nobody tells you when. And if you keep starting your novel and stalling out a few chapters in, that missing piece might be exactly why.
“Just start writing” is one of the most common pieces of writing advice out there, and for some writers, it's exactly what they need to hear. But if you're a brand-new writer who's still figuring out your story, following this advice too soon can leave you stuck, overwhelmed, and wondering why your first draft keeps falling apart.
In this episode, I'm breaking down why "just start writing" isn't bad advice—it's just incomplete. You'll learn when this advice helps, when it hurts, and how to tell if your story foundation is strong enough to draft with confidence rather than guesswork.
You'll hear me talk about things like:
[01:20] Why "just start writing" works for some writers but quietly sabotages others before they ever finish a first draft.
[02:19] The two very different ways new writers get stuck and how to tell which one sounds most like you.
[05:01] The difference between productive story development and fear disguised as endless preparation.
[06:20] The foundational story elements you need before drafting, so every writing session feels purposeful rather than overwhelming.
[09:42] How to know when you've planned enough and it's finally time to stop preparing and start writing.
Whether you've been rewriting the same opening chapter, abandoning more drafts than you can count, or "getting ready" to write for months, this episode will help you understand how to build enough story clarity to draft with direction instead of confusion. Because the goal isn't to choose between planning forever and drafting blindly—it's knowing when you've built the foundation your story needs so you can finally finish your novel.
🔗 Links mentioned in this episode:
Get on the Notes to Novel Waitlist
Ep. 203 - Why Writing Advice Is Keeping You Stuck (And What to Do Instead)
Ep. 225 - Madi: From Zero Drafts to Dream Agent While Raising 4 Kids
Ep. 228 - How Poornika Finished Her First Draft in 88 Days
Ep. 239 - How J.J. Henley Finished Her First Draft in 8 Months
⭐ Follow & Review
If you loved this episode, please take a moment to follow the show and leave a review on Apple Podcasts! Your review will help other writers find this podcast and get the insights they need to finish their books. Thanks for tuning in to The Fiction Writing Made Easy Podcast! See you next week!
Struggling to make forward progress in your novel? This free guide will help you identify what's really slowing you down and find a clearer path forward. Click here to grab yours for free!
FREE QUIZ: Take this 30-second quiz to get a custom action plan that'll help you move from stuck writer to published author!
Support the show
#255. Student Spotlight: How Grace Draven Learned to Write Faster (Without Sacrificing Quality)07/07/2026 | 41 mins.Can a lifelong discovery writer write faster and embrace structure without losing the magic? Bestselling author Grace Draven wrote 62,000 words in 21 days and says absolutely.
In this episode, Grace shares how the tools and mindset shifts she picked up from The Fiction Writing Made Easy podcast helped her write faster, avoid massive rewrites, and finish one of her strongest books, The Moon Raven—drafting 62,000 words in just 21 days to hit a tight preorder deadline—and why that experience convinced her to join Notes to Novel.
After publishing more than 20 books and hitting the USA Today bestseller list five times, Grace explains why even experienced authors benefit from refining their process, and why structure isn't the creativity killer so many writers fear it is.
Whether you're a proud pantser, a frustrated discovery writer, or someone looking for a faster, more reliable way to finish your novel, this conversation shows what's possible when you pair your natural creative process with the right story structure tools that I teach in Notes to Novel.
Here's what we talk about:
[08:00] Why thinking in scenes instead of chapters completely changed Grace's writing process and helped her write more efficiently without sacrificing creativity.
[12:55] How Grace fast drafted 62,000 words in just 21 days, met a high-pressure preorder deadline, and still delivered a solid book.
[18:41] How structure became a safety net that let Grace write around interruptions and a demanding home life without losing her place (or her creativity).
[23:30] What happened when Grace her antagonist first (before fleshing out her protagonist)—and how this helped raise the stakes and eliminate unnecessary rewrites.
[29:38] How the tools from Notes to Novel gave Grace the confidence to commit to a delivery schedule with her new multi-book publishing deal.
If you've ever worried that outlining will make your writing feel formulaic or that your discovery writing process slows you down, this episode will show you how to write faster and build a process that leaves room for the magic instead of squeezing it out.
🔗 Links mentioned in this episode:
Get on the Notes To Novel Waitlist
The Moon Raven by Grace Draven
Grace Draven’s Website
Ep. 182 - Writing Romantasy: How to Balance Fantasy Elements and Romance in Your Novel
Ep. 224 - The Truth About Writing Faster: It's Not What You Think
⭐ Follow & Review
If you loved this episode, please take a moment to follow the show and leave a review on Apple Podcasts! Your review will help other writers find this podcast and get the insights they need to finish their books. Thanks for tuning in to The Fiction Writing Made Easy Podcast! See you next week!
Struggling to make forward progress in your novel? This free guide will help you identify what's really slowing you down and find a clearer path forward. Click here to grab yours for free!
FREE QUIZ: Take this 30-second quiz to get a custom action plan that'll help you move from stuck writer to published author!
Support the show
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About Fiction Writing Made Easy with Savannah Gilbo | How to Write a Novel & Writing Advice
Fiction Writing Made Easy is your go-to creative writing podcast for practical, no-fluff tips on how to write, edit, and publish a novel—from first draft to finished book.Hosted by developmental editor and book coach Savannah Gilbo, this show breaks down the fiction writing process into clear, actionable steps so you can finally make progress on your manuscript and write a novel you’re proud of.Whether you’re a first-time author, an aspiring novelist, or a seasoned writer looking to strengthen your craft, each episode will help you understand what makes a story work at the deepest level—so you can stop second-guessing your ideas and start building a stronger novel from the inside out.You’ll learn how to develop your premise, structure your plot, create compelling characters, write stronger scenes, world-build without infodumping, revise your draft, and navigate your publishing options with more clarity and confidence.If you’ve ever wondered things like...How do I write a novel if I’ve never done this before?What’s the best way to structure a story that works?How do I develop strong characters readers will care about?How do I build an immersive world without info-dumping?How do I write scenes that move the story forward?How do I edit my first draft?How do I know when my book is ready to publish?Should I pursue self-publishing or traditional publishing?…you’re in the right place.New episodes drop weekly to help you simplify the novel-writing process, strengthen your storytelling skills, and get your book into readers’ hands.—Popular Episode Topics Include: Fiction Writing Tips, Story Structure, Plotting a Novel, Character Development, Writing Stronger Scenes, World Building, Novel Revision, Story Development, How to Outline a Novel, Character Arcs, Genre Fiction, Editing a Novel, Fiction Writing Mistakes to Avoid, Revision Strategies, Writing AdvicePodcast website
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