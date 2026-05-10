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Jazz radio – Listen to 1,254 Jazz radio stations online

undefined WUSF 89.7 FM

WUSF 89.7 FM

Tampa FL, Jazz
undefined 101 Smooth Jazz Mellow Mix

101 Smooth Jazz Mellow Mix

London, Chillout, Easy Listening, Jazz
undefined The 1920 Network

The 1920 Network

Chesterpeak, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Blues, Jazz
undefined WJZA Smooth Jazz

WJZA Smooth Jazz

Atlanta, Easy Listening, Jazz
undefined Jazz Radio - Piano Jazz

Jazz Radio - Piano Jazz

Paris, Instrumental, Jazz
undefined WMKV 89.3 FM

WMKV 89.3 FM

Cincinnati, Oldies, Swing, Jazz
undefined 101 Smooth Jazz

101 Smooth Jazz

Scottsdale AZ, Easy Listening, Jazz
undefined WPFW 89.3 FM

WPFW 89.3 FM

Washington D.C., Talk, Blues, Jazz
undefined Radio Swiss Jazz

Radio Swiss Jazz

Basel, Blues, Chillout, Jazz
undefined Smooth Jazz Florida

Smooth Jazz Florida

Cocoa Beach, Jazz
undefined Costa Del Mar – Smooth Jazz

Costa Del Mar – Smooth Jazz

Ibiza, Ambient, Chillout, Jazz
undefined Exclusively Frank Sinatra

Exclusively Frank Sinatra

Dubai, Jazz
undefined WCLK - The Jazz of The City 91.9 FM

WCLK - The Jazz of The City 91.9 FM

Atlanta, Jazz
undefined GregRadio 1650

GregRadio 1650

Sacramento, Easy Listening, 60s, Lounge, Jazz
undefined KCSM Jazz 91.1

KCSM Jazz 91.1

San Mateo, Jazz
undefined The Great American Songbook Radio Station

The Great American Songbook Radio Station

New York City, Easy Listening, Jazz, Pop
undefined WDCB - 90.0 FM

WDCB - 90.0 FM

Wheaton, Jazz
undefined Smooth Jazz Lounge

Smooth Jazz Lounge

Paris, Easy Listening, Jazz
undefined WNCU - 90.7 FM

WNCU - 90.7 FM

Durham NC, Jazz
undefined KKJZ - KJAZZ 88.1 FM

KKJZ - KJAZZ 88.1 FM

Los Angeles, Swing, Blues, Jazz
undefined Smooth

Smooth

San Francisco, Jazz
undefined Whisperings Solo Piano Radio

Whisperings Solo Piano Radio

Eugene, Classical, Jazz
undefined WAJH Jazz Hall Radio

WAJH Jazz Hall Radio

Birmingham, Jazz
undefined WKCR 89.9 NY

WKCR 89.9 NY

New York City, Jazz
undefined KMHD - Jazz Radio 89.1 FM

KMHD - Jazz Radio 89.1 FM

Gresham, Jazz
undefined WSIE 88.7 FM The Sound

WSIE 88.7 FM The Sound

Edwardsville IL, Jazz
undefined Fusion 101

Fusion 101

Toronto, Rock, Jazz
undefined KNKX 88.5

KNKX 88.5

Seattle, Blues, Jazz
undefined WEAA Morgan State University Radio 88.9 FM

WEAA Morgan State University Radio 88.9 FM

Baltimore, Jazz
undefined WMOT Roots Radio 89.5

WMOT Roots Radio 89.5

Murfreesboro TN, Country, Blues, Jazz
undefined CD 101.9 Smooth Jazz New York

CD 101.9 Smooth Jazz New York

New York City, Jazz
undefined jazzrockfusion

jazzrockfusion

Kiel, Jazz
undefined KJLU - The Public Radio Voice Of Lincoln University 88.9 FM

KJLU - The Public Radio Voice Of Lincoln University 88.9 FM

Jefferson City MO, Jazz
undefined Cool Jazz Florida

Cool Jazz Florida

Coconut Creek, Jazz
undefined FIP

FIP

Paris, Film & Musical, Jazz
undefined Stumble In The Dark Radio

Stumble In The Dark Radio

St. Louis MO, Rock, 70s, Classic Rock, Jazz
undefined WRTI 90.1 FM HD2 Jazz

WRTI 90.1 FM HD2 Jazz

Philadelphia, Jazz
undefined BBC Radio 3

BBC Radio 3

London, Classical, Jazz
undefined VPR Classical

VPR Classical

Colchester, Classical, Jazz
undefined Radio Tele Radical Fm

Radio Tele Radical Fm

Kissimmee, Blues, Jazz
undefined CBFX Ici Musique Montreal 100.7 FM

CBFX Ici Musique Montreal 100.7 FM

Montreal, Classical, Jazz, Pop
undefined WNJR.Global

WNJR.Global

New York City, Soul, Jazz, R'n'B, Indie
undefined MAJIC 97,5 - 107.5

MAJIC 97,5 - 107.5

Atlanta, Soul, Jazz, R'n'B

Bringing more swing onto the radio

From New Orleans jazz, dixieland, bebop, smooth jazz, latin jazz, cool jazz, hard bop, free jazz, avant-garde jazz to jazz fusion - jazz and all of its diverse subgenres can be recognized by the swing. Originating in New Orleans, jazz soon spread to Chicago, New York and beyond, while continually developing further as a genre from the early 20th century to the present day.

The instruments behind the unique sound of jazz are the drums, the piano, the trumpet, the trombone, the clarinet, the tuba, the bass and most typically, the saxophone.

Miles Davis, also known as The Prince of Darkness, is considered one of the most influential jazz artists of the second half of the 20th century. He was part of both the bebop revolution and a key figure defining various recognized styles such as cool jazz, hard bop, jazz rock and modal jazz. During his musical career he combined with many other jazz greats including John Coltrane and Herbie Hancock in his band the Miles Davis Quintet. His musical masterpieces made him a jazz legend, celebrated to this day.

However, jazz is not only a thing of the past. Artists such as Michael Bublé have managed to combine jazz with mainstream music, following in the footsteps of influential American jazz and traditional pop singer Frank Sinatra for example, in doing so making it accessible for a larger audience. All of his albums have so far been extremely successful.

With its distinctive and wonderful sound, Jazz was able to maintain its popularity for decades and still has a large following to this day. Enjoy the classic sound of jazz, with our extensive collection of the best jazz radio stations around, on radio.net.

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