Jazz Radio – 984 Stations with Genre Jazz

Radio Swiss Jazz
Berne, Switzerland / Blues, Jazz, Chillout
Deutschlandfunk
Cologne, Germany / Classical, Jazz
FIP
Paris, France / Jazz, World, Film & Musical
Smoothjazz.com Global Radio
Monterey Bay, USA / Jazz
Whisperings Solo Piano Radio
Eugene, USA / Classical, Jazz
Smooth Jazz Florida
Cocoa Beach, USA / Jazz
101 Smooth Jazz Mellow Mix
London, United Kingdom / Chillout, Jazz, Easy Listening
TSF Jazz
Paris, France / Jazz
Smooth Jazz Tampa Bay
Tampa, USA / Funk, Jazz
Sublime FM
Utrecht, Netherlands / Jazz
1.FM - Adore Jazz
Zug, Switzerland / Jazz
Jazz Radio - Lounge
Paris, France / Jazz, Chillout, Soul
Jazz FM UK
United Kingdom / Blues, Jazz, Soul
CROOZE.fm - The Original
Antwerp, Belgium / Chillout, Jazz, R'n'B
Deutschlandfunk Kultur
Berlin, Germany / Classical, Jazz, Pop
Jazz Radio - Blues
Paris, France / Blues, Jazz
1940s Radio
Bristol, United Kingdom / Jazz, Swing, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s
SwissGroove
Zurich, Switzerland / Funk, Jazz, Chillout
KCSM Jazz 91.1
San Mateo, USA / Jazz
Jazz Radio - Funk
Paris, France / Jazz, Funk
BR-KLASSIK
Munich, Germany / Classical, Jazz
CHILLIN' I Soulside Radio
Paris, France / Chillout, Jazz, Soul, Easy Listening
WGBH 89.7 FM
Boston, USA / Classical, Jazz, News-Talk
Ö1
Vienna, Austria / Classical, World, Jazz
Bay Smooth Jazz
Miami, USA / Jazz
Chérie Zen
Paris, France / Chanson, Pop, Jazz, Chillout
Swissradio.ch Classical
Küsnacht, Switzerland / Classical, Jazz
WLRN-FM 91.3 FM
Miami FL, USA / Jazz
the wave
Berlin NH, Germany / Chillout, Pop, Jazz
Jazz Radio - Soul
Paris, France / Jazz, Soul
WMKV 89.3 FM
Cincinnati, USA / Jazz, Oldies, Swing
Martini Lounge Radio - iRadioPhilly
Philadelphia, USA / Oldies, Jazz
KKJZ - KJAZZ 88.1 FM
Los Angeles, USA / Blues, Jazz, Swing
Bayern 2 Süd
Munich, Germany / Jazz, German Folklore, World
Jazz Light
France / Jazz, World
DELUXE EASY
Munich, Germany / Easy Listening, Jazz, Soul
Milano Lounge
Milan, Italy / Chillout, Ambient, Jazz
Jazz Radio - Black Music
Paris, France / Funk, Jazz, Soul
Crooner Radio
Rancho Mirage, USA / Jazz
Bremen Zwei
Bremen, Germany / Classical, Jazz, Pop, Soul
WUSF 89.7 FM
Tampa FL, USA / Jazz
WBGO Jazz88 FM
Newark, USA / Jazz
Cool Jazz Florida
Coconut Creek, USA / Jazz
Radio Dismuke
USA / 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Jazz, Swing
Jazz Radio
Troyes, France / Blues, Funk, Jazz
Bossa Jazz Brasil
Santos, Brazil / Jazz, Bossa Nova
101 Smooth Jazz
Scottsdale AZ, USA / Jazz, Easy Listening
Radio Sing Sing Bis
Saint-Coulomb, France / Pop, Electro, Jazz
Costa Del Mar – Smooth Sax
Ibiza, Spain / Chillout, Ambient, Jazz
BBC Radio 3
London, United Kingdom / Classical, Jazz, World

Bringing more swing onto the radio

From New Orleans jazz, dixieland, bebop, smooth jazz, latin jazz, cool jazz, hard bop, free jazz, avant-garde jazz to jazz fusion - jazz and all of its diverse subgenres can be recognized by the swing. Originating in New Orleans, jazz soon spread to Chicago, New York and beyond, while continually developing further as a genre from the early 20th century to the present day.

The instruments behind the unique sound of jazz are the drums, the piano, the trumpet, the trombone, the clarinet, the tuba, the bass and most typically, the saxophone.

Miles Davis, also known as The Prince of Darkness, is considered one of the most influential jazz artists of the second half of the 20th century. He was part of both the bebop revolution and a key figure defining various recognized styles such as cool jazz, hard bop, jazz rock and modal jazz. During his musical career he combined with many other jazz greats including John Coltrane and Herbie Hancock in his band the Miles Davis Quintet. His musical masterpieces made him a jazz legend, celebrated to this day.

However, jazz is not only a thing of the past. Artists such as Michael Bublé have managed to combine jazz with mainstream music, following in the footsteps of influential American jazz and traditional pop singer Frank Sinatra for example, in doing so making it accessible for a larger audience. All of his albums have so far been extremely successful.

With its distinctive and wonderful sound, Jazz was able to maintain its popularity for decades and still has a large following to this day. Enjoy the classic sound of jazz, with our extensive collection of the best jazz radio stations around, on radio.net.