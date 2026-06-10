About KCSM Jazz 91.1

About KCSM Jazz 91.1

About KCSM Jazz 91.1

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KCSM-FM is licensed to the San Mateo County Community College District and made its broadcast debut in 1964. It was originally established as a student broadcast training facility. Today, the station has a professional staff operating a full service radio station and continues to serve as a learning laboratory for students enrolled in the College of San Mateo Digital Media Department.

KCSM is the only station in the Bay Area with a 24-hour jazz format. Hosts of the various programs KCSM produces include veteran jazz musicians, educators, and seasoned jazz broadcasters who are often a combination of all three.

