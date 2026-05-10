About 89.3 KPCC

About 89.3 KPCC

About 89.3 KPCC

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89.3 KPCC is a public radio station based in Pasadena, California. The station is known for its in-depth coverage of the latest local and national news, as well as providing a diverse range of programming including culture, arts, science, and more. KPCC is a member station of National Public Radio (NPR) and an affiliate of Public Radio International (PRI) and American Public Media (APM) .



The station's programming includes locally produced news shows, such as "Take Two" which focuses on Southern California's news, culture and entertainment and "The Frame" which covers the arts, culture and entertainment. Additionally, KPCC also offers popular NPR programs such as "Morning Edition", "All Things Considered" and "Fresh Air" which provide the audience with a national and international perspective on current events, culture, arts and more.



KPCC is also dedicated to providing a diverse range of programming, with shows such as "The Science Show" which covers the latest science news and discoveries, "The Loh Down on Science" which is a humorous and informative take on science and "Off-Ramp" which covers all things culture and lifestyle in the Southern California area.



The station is also dedicated to being an important resource for the community, with a focus on education and community engagement. It offers an extensive schedule of educational programming for children, adults, and teachers, and regularly hosts community events and fundraisers.



KPCC is easily accessible via online streaming and mobile app, allowing the audience to tune in and listen to the station's programming wherever they are. The station's website also provides additional resources and information such as past shows, podcasts, and live streaming.

