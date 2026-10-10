What happens when your mind creates a reality so convincing that everyone else can tell you it isn’t real, and you still know what you saw, heard, felt, and lived?

In this Special Edition of Notes From the Edge, Lisa Lacy opens up about living with Bipolar I Disorder, Borderline Personality Disorder, and Complex PTSD, including what psychosis actually felt like from inside of it.

“The Psychotic Trifecta” is Lisa’s personal description of the collision of these conditions, not a clinical term. Bipolar I can include psychosis, while BPD and CPTSD can involve dissociation, hypervigilance, emotional dysregulation, and disturbances in how we experience ourselves and other people.

This is not a clinical lecture.

This is what it feels like to live it.

Lisa also talks candidly about spending much of her life running on mania, why mania can masquerade as extraordinary productivity, and what happened when menopause brought a kind of depression she had never experienced before.

In this Special Edition:

• What Bipolar I mania and psychosis can actually feel like from the inside

• Why Bipolar I and Borderline Personality Disorder are often confused, but are fundamentally different

• How CPTSD, hypervigilance, dissociation, and trauma responses can overlap with both

• Why being highly functional does not necessarily mean someone is mentally well

• What Lisa has learned about reality-checking, treatment, self-awareness, and recognizing when her own mind may not be a reliable narrator

Mental illness does not remove intelligence.

Psychosis does not make someone stupid.

Trauma does not make someone weak.

And a diagnosis does not erase the human being living underneath it.

Connect with Lisa Inside the Edge:

https://www.lisalacy.com/inside-the-edge

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