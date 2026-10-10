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129 episodes
Edge Note: What if your mind understands the trauma, but your body is still surviving it?10/10/2026 | 30 mins.You can understand your patterns. You can know where they came from. You can spend years learning the language of trauma and healing, and still find your body reacting as if the danger never ended.
In this Edge Note episode of Notes From the Edge, Lisa Lacy sits down with registered somatic movement therapist and educator Katy Slany for a conversation about somatic therapy, nervous system regulation, embodied healing, and why insight alone does not always create lasting change.
Katy explains why trauma is a whole-body experience, what people actually mean when they talk about “regulating the nervous system,” and how learning to tolerate and understand our physical sensations can change the way we respond to anxiety, fear, relationships, and the world around us. She also shares her own healing journey and how survival, illness, isolation, and the fear of connection became deeply intertwined.
This conversation is ultimately about something bigger than regulation. It is about recovering choice, autonomy, and the ability to listen to the wisdom of your own body.
In this episode:
• Why understanding trauma intellectually may not change the body’s response
• What nervous system regulation actually means and why it is often oversimplified
• How somatic work can help us reconnect with sensations we have learned to avoid
• Why healing is not a destination, but a changing relationship with our experiences
• How inherited beliefs, survival patterns, and conditioning can disconnect us from our autonomy and power
Connect with Katy Slany:
Katy Slany | Transformative Somatic Education
Connect with Lisa Lacy Inside the Edge:
https://www.lisalacy.com/inside-the-edge
What did you perform in order to survive?
Welcome to the Edge.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
What if it's still not enough? Achievement Addiction, Human Performance & Finding Meaning with Dr. Jack Groppel10/10/2026 | 45 mins.What happens when you achieve everything you thought you wanted and discover it still doesn’t feel like enough?
Dr. Jack Groppel is a pioneering sports scientist and co-founder of the Human Performance Institute whose work reveals a powerful truth: peak performance and a meaningful life are not necessarily the same thing.
In this conversation, Jack and Lisa explore how achievement can become addictive, why our need for approval can hide underneath ambition, and what decades of studying elite human performance taught him about energy, recovery, and fulfillment. Jack also shares how adopting his son and climbing Mount Kilimanjaro together ultimately forced him to reconsider his definitions of strength, fatherhood, success, and what matters most.
In this episode:
Human performance and sports science
Achievement addiction and overachievement
The need for approval and people pleasing
Burnout, energy management, and recovery
Fatherhood and adoption
Leadership and high performance
Purpose, meaning, and fulfillment
Mount Kilimanjaro and Mountains Within
Redefining success
Learn more about Dr. Jack Groppel and Mountains Within:
https://jackgroppel.net
Explore more from Lisa Lacy Inside the Edge:
Inside The Edge — Lisa Lacy
What did you perform in order to survive?
Welcome to the Edge.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
What If Pushing Through Is the Problem? Burnout, Autoimmunity & Healing with Kristen Renee Appleby10/09/2026 | 40 mins.What happens when the thing that made you successful, your ability to push through, perform, achieve, and keep going, becomes the very thing your body can no longer sustain?
In this episode of Notes From the Edge, Lisa Lacy sits down with author, transformational coach, and founder of The Rebuild Collective, Kristen Renee Appleby, for a conversation about burnout, autoimmune illness, the mind-body connection, and what it really means to rebuild your life from the foundation up.
Kristen spent years searching for answers while navigating autoimmune illness, chronic inflammation, demanding work, financial stress, emotional suppression, and the expectation that she should simply keep functioning. Eventually, she began questioning whether all of those pieces were actually separate.
We talk about what happens when achievement becomes intertwined with survival, why changing a protocol without changing the environment may not be enough, and how our relationships with work, money, emotions, purpose, and ourselves can influence the way we experience our lives.
This conversation isn’t about abandoning ambition. It’s about asking whether the life you’re building actually has a foundation strong enough to hold it.
In this episode:
• How burnout and high-achiever survival patterns can hide behind capability and success
• Autoimmune illness, chronic inflammation, emotional suppression, and the mind-body connection
• Workplace stress, unhealthy environments, and what happens when pushing through stops working
• Financial stress, money wounds, limiting beliefs, and the connection between physical and financial wellness
• Kristen’s Healthy Foundation approach to rebuilding self-trust, authenticity, purpose, and a life that doesn’t require abandoning ambition
Connect with Kristen Renee Appleby:
https://www.kristenreneerebuilding.com
Connect with Lisa | Inside the Edge:
https://www.lisalacy.com/inside-the-edge
What did you perform in order to survive?
Welcome to the Edge.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
What If Being Capable Doesn’t Mean You’re Okay? Chronic Illness & Survival with Jenna Schutt10/08/2026 | 48 mins.What happens when the strength everyone sees is actually survival mode?
Jenna Schutt, former cardiac registered nurse and stem cell transplant survivor, joins Lisa Lacy for a deeply human conversation about chronic illness, faith, fear, motherhood, and what happens when being incredibly capable convinces everyone around you that you must be okay.
Diagnosed with a rare, incurable disease at 30 while raising two children still in diapers, Jenna endured ten rounds of chemotherapy, serious medical complications, a stem cell transplant, and ongoing graft-versus-host disease. But this conversation goes beyond what happened medically. Jenna and Lisa explore the identity shift from nurse to patient, grieving the life you thought you would have, learning to listen to your body, and recognizing when strength has become a performance.
In this episode:
Chronic illness and survival mode
Performing strength while struggling internally
Fear, faith and emotional resilience
Motherhood during a medical crisis
Grief, identity and uncertainty after diagnosis
Stem cell transplant and graft-versus-host disease
Why being capable does not mean being okay
Learning that rest is medicine
The Joy Reflex and retraining your response to fear
Connect with Jenna Schutt:
https://www.jennaschutt.com/
Connect with Lisa Lacy Inside the Edge:
https://www.lisalacy.com/inside-the-edge
What did you perform in order to survive?
Welcome to the Edge.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- What happens when your mind creates a reality so convincing that everyone else can tell you it isn’t real, and you still know what you saw, heard, felt, and lived?
In this Special Edition of Notes From the Edge, Lisa Lacy opens up about living with Bipolar I Disorder, Borderline Personality Disorder, and Complex PTSD, including what psychosis actually felt like from inside of it.
“The Psychotic Trifecta” is Lisa’s personal description of the collision of these conditions, not a clinical term. Bipolar I can include psychosis, while BPD and CPTSD can involve dissociation, hypervigilance, emotional dysregulation, and disturbances in how we experience ourselves and other people.
This is not a clinical lecture.
This is what it feels like to live it.
Lisa also talks candidly about spending much of her life running on mania, why mania can masquerade as extraordinary productivity, and what happened when menopause brought a kind of depression she had never experienced before.
In this Special Edition:
• What Bipolar I mania and psychosis can actually feel like from the inside
• Why Bipolar I and Borderline Personality Disorder are often confused, but are fundamentally different
• How CPTSD, hypervigilance, dissociation, and trauma responses can overlap with both
• Why being highly functional does not necessarily mean someone is mentally well
• What Lisa has learned about reality-checking, treatment, self-awareness, and recognizing when her own mind may not be a reliable narrator
Mental illness does not remove intelligence.
Psychosis does not make someone stupid.
Trauma does not make someone weak.
And a diagnosis does not erase the human being living underneath it.
Connect with Lisa Inside the Edge:
https://www.lisalacy.com/inside-the-edge
What did you perform in order to survive?
Welcome to the Edge.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Notes from the Edge
Notes From the Edge is where polished stories end and the truth begins. Hosted by writer, trauma educator, executive advisor, and author Lisa Lacy, this globally ranked podcast explores survival, identity, trauma, addiction, recovery, leadership, relationships, and reinvention through raw, deeply human conversations. No scripts. No small talk. Just the stories we were taught to hide, the roles we performed to survive, and the truths that set us free. What did you perform in order to survive? Welcome to the edge. www.lisalacy.comPodcast website
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