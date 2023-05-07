Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Rock N Roll Bedtime Stories in the App
Listen to Rock N Roll Bedtime Stories in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsMusic
Rock N Roll Bedtime Stories

Rock N Roll Bedtime Stories

Podcast Rock N Roll Bedtime Stories
Podcast Rock N Roll Bedtime Stories

Rock N Roll Bedtime Stories

Story Guys Productions
add
Rock N Roll Bedtime Stories exists to discuss (and maybe set straight) the rumor, innuendo and hidden details that surround some of your favorite bands and song...
More
MusicMusic HistoryHistory
Rock N Roll Bedtime Stories exists to discuss (and maybe set straight) the rumor, innuendo and hidden details that surround some of your favorite bands and song...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 239
  • BONUS – Mailbag: Robert Plant in a Tacoma
    The guys go through listener mail for more talk about rock stars in restaurants and rock stars in (terrible) movies.    
    7/7/2023
    15:38
  • Episode 153 – Suzanne Vega vs Tom’s Diner
    The guys trace the unlikely story of one of modern pop music's most enduring melodies - from folk singing exercise to it's place in streaming music history. This episode brought to you in part by Louder Than Life Music Festival. Louder Than Life America’s Biggest Rock Festival Louisville, KY September 21-24, 2023 Highland Festival Grounds At Kentucky Exposition Center Foo Fighters, Green Day, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, Godsmack, Pantera, Queens Of The Stone Age, Weezer, Limp Bizkit, Megadeth, Rancid, Turnstile & More General Admission And VIP Passes On Sale Now Starting At $10 Down Win Louder Than Life tickets by entering HERE! Support the show on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/rocknrollbedtimestories SHOW NOTES: “Seinfeld Theme” by Jonathan Wolff, “Tom’s Diner,” “Tom’s Diner (Reprise),” “Luka” by Suzanne Vega https://diffuser.fm/suzanne-vega-toms-diner/ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Suzanne_Vega https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fast_Folk https://folkways.si.edu/fast-folk-musical-magazine-vol-1-no-1/american-folk/music/album/smithsonian https://www.nytimes.com/1982/03/05/arts/greenwich-village-is-again-a-magnet-for-folk-singers.html https://www.brianrose.com/journal/2006/08/new-yorksuzanne-vega.html https://www.brianrose.com/hardy/hardy.htm https://www.highroadtouring.com/artists/suzanne-vega/ https://archive.nytimes.com/opinionator.blogs.nytimes.com/2008/09/23/toms-essay/ https://www.passionweiss.com/2021/02/02/1nce-again-suzanne-vega-toms-diner-dna-remix/ https://www.whosampled.com/Suzanne-Vega/Tom%27s-Diner/sampled/ https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/19727/how-toms-diner-tuned-mp3 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Karlheinz_Brandenburg
    7/5/2023
    44:56
  • Episode 152 – The Misfits vs San Francisco
    The guys do their best to earn their punk cred with a listener-requested deep dive on the life, times and dysfunction of Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only and The Misfits - and that one time they caused a riot and got asked to never come back... This episode brought to you in part by Louder Than Life Music Festival. Louder Than Life America’s Biggest Rock Festival Louisville, KY September 21-24, 2023 Highland Festival Grounds At Kentucky Exposition Center Foo Fighters, Green Day, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, Godsmack, Pantera, Queens Of The Stone Age, Weezer, Limp Bizkit, Megadeth, Rancid, Turnstile & More General Admission And VIP Passes On Sale Now Starting At $10 Down Win Louder Than Life tickets by entering HERE! Support the show on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/rocknrollbedtimestories SHOW NOTES: Songs in this episode: DREAMERS “Misfits T-Shirt”; Metallica “Crash Course in Brain Surgery”; Misfits “Horror Business”; Misfits “Some Kind of Hate”  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Misfits_(band) https://www.loudersound.com/features/misfits https://www.furious.com/perfect/misfits.html https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Glenn_Danzig https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cough/Cool The Crimson Ghost shorts: https://youtu.be/347pjR9A-pw https://www.grunge.com/1164098/the-feud-between-misfits-glenn-danzig-and-jerry-only-explained/ Gimme Something Better book: ​​https://www.amazon.com/Gimme-Something-Better-Progressive-Occasionally/dp/0143113801 Gimme Something excerpt: http://gimmesomethingbetter.com/excerpts/the-misfits-incident Misfits Timeline: https://www.misfitscentral.com/misfits/timeline.php https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/LGBT_culture_in_San_Francisco Clare Sears book: https://www.dukeupress.edu/arresting-dress  Google Group Discussion: https://groups.google.com/g/alt.music.misfits/c/BgnBZYQKj5Y?pli=1  
    6/28/2023
    53:01
  • BONUS – Mailbag: Curse words and Hobbits
    The guys answer listener letters about uses of the F-word, rock n roll inspirations, and fantasy literature as fuel for rock n roll prowess. This episode brought to you in part by Louder Than Life Music Festival. Louder Than Life America’s Biggest Rock Festival Louisville, KY September 21-24, 2023 Highland Festival Grounds At Kentucky Exposition Center Foo Fighters, Green Day, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, Godsmack, Pantera, Queens Of The Stone Age, Weezer, Limp Bizkit, Megadeth, Rancid, Turnstile & More General Admission And VIP Passes On Sale Now Starting At $10 Down Win Louder Than Life tickets by entering HERE! Support the show on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/rocknrollbedtimestories   SHOW NOTES: https://www.redbull.com/us-en/a-brief-history-of-swearing-in-music https://slate.com/human-interest/2016/06/a-history-of-swearing-in-music.html https://faroutmagazine.co.uk/every-led-zeppelin-song-inspired-by-j-r-r-tolkien/ https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/ramble-on-rockers-who-love-the-lord-of-the-rings-100787/
    6/23/2023
    28:42
  • Episode 151 – Thin Lizzy vs the drugs
    Brian and Murdock answer a listener letter that dives into the duel guitar soloing, drug-fueled brilliance, and lasting impact of Phil Lynnot and Thin Lizzy. This episode brought to you in part by Louder Than Life Music Festival. Louder Than Life America’s Biggest Rock Festival Louisville, KY September 21-24, 2023 Highland Festival Grounds At Kentucky Exposition Center Foo Fighters, Green Day, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, Godsmack, Pantera, Queens Of The Stone Age, Weezer, Limp Bizkit, Megadeth, Rancid, Turnstile & More General Admission And VIP Passes On Sale Now Starting At $10 Down Win Louder Than Life tickets by entering HERE! Support the show on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/rocknrollbedtimestories SHOW NOTES: Songs used in this episode: "The Boys are Back in Town" by Thin Lizzy Jacy’s thesis: https://digitalcommons.georgiasouthern.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1659&context=honors-theses https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jailbreak_(album) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phil_Lynott https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/real-life-stories/thin-lizzys-phil-lynott-wildman-7501874 https://www.telegraph.co.uk/music/artists/phil-lynott-addiction-destroyed-irelands-forgotten-rock-genius/ https://www.irishmirror.ie/whats-on/music/thin-lizzy-midge-ure-lifts-6257341 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Whiskey_in_the_Jar https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_House_of_the_Rising_Sun https://www.irishtimes.com/culture/music/thin-lizzy-members-on-the-band-s-rise-and-fall-heroin-was-the-worst-mistake-we-made-1.4397445 https://www.loudersound.com/news/phil-lynott-calmly-explaining-on-breakfast-tv-that-using-heroin-can-be-very-enjoyable-makes-for-heartbreaking-viewing https://faroutmagazine.co.uk/thin-lizzy-phil-lynott-death-story/ https://americansongwriter.com/producer-tony-visconti-opens-up-about-his-fears-surrounding-phil-lynotts-drug-use/ https://www.thefreelibrary.com/Phil+tried+to+bed+Paula+while+Bob+was+being+sick+in+the+bathroom%3B...-a0245843470 https://www.dublinlive.ie/news/dublin-news/phil-lynotts-most-controversial-moments-21358253 https://www.loudersound.com/news/phil-lynott-calmly-explaining-on-breakfast-tv-that-using-heroin-can-be-very-enjoyable-makes-for-heartbreaking-viewing
    6/21/2023
    43:43

More Music podcasts

About Rock N Roll Bedtime Stories

Rock N Roll Bedtime Stories exists to discuss (and maybe set straight) the rumor, innuendo and hidden details that surround some of your favorite bands and songs.
Podcast website

Listen to Rock N Roll Bedtime Stories, The Joe Budden Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Rock N Roll Bedtime Stories

Rock N Roll Bedtime Stories

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Rock N Roll Bedtime Stories: Podcasts in Family