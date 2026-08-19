When a certain VIP letter writer gets their attention, Brian and Murdock explore the story behind the band who beat out the Beatles for the Grammy and then mostly fell apart.

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SHOW NOTES:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BloodSweat%26_Tears

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Blues_Project

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Al_Kooper

https://americansongwriter.com/how-al-kooper-snuck-his-way-onto-one-of-bob-dylans-most-iconic-tracks/

https://www.facebook.com/VEGASROCKSMAG/photos/my-al-kooper-story-i-just-saw-the-bob-dylan-movie-a-complete-unknown-with-%F0%9D%91%BB%F0%9D%92%8A%F0%9D%92%8E%F0%9D%92%90%F0%9D%92%95%F0%9D%92%89/1339807444127523/

https://medium.com/the-riff/the-greatest-songs-of-the-1960s-that-no-one-has-ever-heard-ad27628ca5c2

https://thestrangebrew.co.uk/interviews/al-kooper/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maynard_Ferguson

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Child_Is_Father_to_the_Man

http://www.rdrop.com/users/rickert/al.html

https://forbassplayersonly.com/jim-fielder/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Simon_(music_producer)

https://www.listeningsessions.ca/p/what-happened-before-what-happened

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Clayton-Thomas

https://bestclassicbands.com/david-clayton-thomas-interview-blood-sweat-tears-6-18-19/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ronnie_Hawkins

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BloodSweatTears(BloodSweatTearsalbum)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/What_the_Hell_Happened_to_BloodSweat%26_Tears%3F

What The Hell Happened to Blood, Sweat, & Tears documentary: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CGPWNSJT?lv=shuf&channelId=500&plpRedirect=mhFallback

Winds of Change podcast: https://crooked.com/podcast-series/wind-of-change/

Library of Congress on Cultural Diplomacy https://www.loc.gov/exhibits/hope-for-america/cultural-diplomacy.html

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