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135 episodes
- Brian and Murdock try their best to untangle the complicated authorship of "Wild Horses" and the friendships, romances, and concert tragedies that swirl around its creation and legacy.
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SHOW NOTES:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marianne_Faithfull
Dunbar Guardian interview: https://iorr.org/talk/read.php?1,1190416
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wild_Horses_(Rolling_Stones_song)
Collection of article quotes about “Wild Horses”: https://timeisonourside.com/SOWildH.html
https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/flying-burrito-brothers-gram-parsons-rolling-stones-wild-horses-1158844/
https://tidal.com/magazine/article/pamela-des-barres-remembers-gram-parsons-and-wild-horses/1-41316
Gram talking about hearing “Wild Horses”: https://youtu.be/ABtba2TYpr8?si=JiVIcbVsP_EP1SrI
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Altamont_Free_Concert
https://graminternational.wordpress.com/2013/05/18/gram-wrote-wild-horses/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sticky_Fingers
https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/its-all-still-up-in-the-air-234718/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Burrito_Deluxe
https://addsomemusictoyourdayblog.wordpress.com/2023/05/03/grievous-angel-by-gram-parsons/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saturation_70
https://www.facebook.com/GramParsons/posts/the-story-of-a-groundbreaking-lost-1970-dystopian-sci-fi-movie-about-environment/1604092901078198/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michelle_Phillips
https://www.miaminewtimes.com/music/altamont-revisited-6356969/
https://www.criterion.com/current/posts/104-gimme-shelter-the-true-adventures-of-altamont?srsltid=AfmBOoryqBh55XkhP3s2OPZ9QVaJOnNsru0iR2RzmRk5XQ9DXI0G7njk
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stanley_Booth
Stanley Booth interview: https://www.furious.com/perfect/gramparsons/booth.html
https://deadline.com/2023/10/saturation-70-gram-parsons-sci-fi-film-1235583551/
https://faroutmagazine.co.uk/why-keith-richards-mick-jagger-disagree-on-wild-horses-meaning/
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- Brian and Murdock combine a couple of requests by examining the ascent of Talking Heads, the man at the center of that band, and the hired guitar player whose fairy tale ascent almost (maybe?) included becoming the new lead singer.
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SHOW NOTES:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jars_of_Clay_(album)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adrian_Belew
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frippertronics
Belew interview about Frank Zappa meeting: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vUobcHb4VGc
Belew’s story about meeting Bowie: https://www.facebook.com/AdrianBelew/photos/in-case-you-dont-get-this-joke-heres-the-storyin-1978-i-did-my-first-tour-of-eur/10151801111629995/
https://musicaficionado.blog/2020/02/20/adrian-belew-part-1-1976-1980
https://musicaficionado.blog/2020/03/18/adrian-belew-part-2-1981-1984-king-crimson/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Talking_Heads:_77
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Psycho_Killer
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Remain_in_Light
https://thepopbreak.com/2023/03/03/adrian-belew-of-talking-heads-on-remain-in-light-the-album-the-tour/
https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/500-greatest-albums-talking-heads-remain-in-light-1059453/
The Music Radar piece:
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/music/articles/caught-middle-band-drama-adrian-114435737.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tina_Weymouth
https://www.insidehook.com/music/chris-frantzs-talking-heads-tina-weymouth-remain-in-love
Byrne conversation about autistism: https://youtu.be/vtX6emk6U5k?si=SwGEcDuxq8uOSa9_
https://tedtockscovers.wordpress.com/2022/05/14/life-during-the-wartime-an-apocalyptic-punk-funk-merge-musicislife-tedtockscovers-talkingheads-felakuti-thestaplesingers-stevemarriott-widespreadpanic/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fela_Kuti
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- Brian and Murdock dig through the history of musical parody to find the path taken by Alfred Matthew Yankovic to go from aspiring architect to godfather of laugh-out-loud lyrical tom-foolery.
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SHOW NOTES:
Used in this episode: Bach “Peasant Cantata”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Parody_music
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Parody_mass
https://interlude.hk/bach-makes-joke-peasant-cantata/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spike_Jones
https://www.npr.org/templates/story/story.php?storyId=122018506
https://ket.pbslearningmedia.org/resource/mozart-to-weird-al-the-evolution-of-parody-video/sound-field/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hello_MuddahHelloFadduh_(A_Letter_from_Camp)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stan_Freberg
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tom_Lehrer
https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/644173/dr-demento-ruled-radio
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dr._Demento
Full 1991 episode of the Dr Demento show: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cdnb8Z9IxmQ
Full 1986 episode of the Dr Demento show: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbYcPmo9d2w
https://www.yahoo.com/news/meet-dr-demento-man-discovered-weird-al-fish-heads-222028433.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/%22Weird_Al%22_Yankovic
Belvedere Cruisin’ – Weird Al demo - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwaY5Ibz83w
https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/75056/9-musicians-who-refused-let-weird-al-yankovic-parody-their-songs
https://melmagazine.com/en-us/story/alex-melton-youtube-pop-punk-covers
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- When a certain VIP letter writer gets their attention, Brian and Murdock explore the story behind the band who beat out the Beatles for the Grammy and then mostly fell apart.
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SHOW NOTES:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BloodSweat%26_Tears
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Blues_Project
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Al_Kooper
https://americansongwriter.com/how-al-kooper-snuck-his-way-onto-one-of-bob-dylans-most-iconic-tracks/
https://www.facebook.com/VEGASROCKSMAG/photos/my-al-kooper-story-i-just-saw-the-bob-dylan-movie-a-complete-unknown-with-%F0%9D%91%BB%F0%9D%92%8A%F0%9D%92%8E%F0%9D%92%90%F0%9D%92%95%F0%9D%92%89/1339807444127523/
https://medium.com/the-riff/the-greatest-songs-of-the-1960s-that-no-one-has-ever-heard-ad27628ca5c2
https://thestrangebrew.co.uk/interviews/al-kooper/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maynard_Ferguson
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Child_Is_Father_to_the_Man
http://www.rdrop.com/users/rickert/al.html
https://forbassplayersonly.com/jim-fielder/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Simon_(music_producer)
https://www.listeningsessions.ca/p/what-happened-before-what-happened
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Clayton-Thomas
https://bestclassicbands.com/david-clayton-thomas-interview-blood-sweat-tears-6-18-19/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ronnie_Hawkins
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BloodSweatTears(BloodSweatTearsalbum)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/What_the_Hell_Happened_to_BloodSweat%26_Tears%3F
What The Hell Happened to Blood, Sweat, & Tears documentary: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CGPWNSJT?lv=shuf&channelId=500&plpRedirect=mhFallback
Winds of Change podcast: https://crooked.com/podcast-series/wind-of-change/
Library of Congress on Cultural Diplomacy https://www.loc.gov/exhibits/hope-for-america/cultural-diplomacy.html
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- Brian and Murdock attempt to answer the long-asked question: "What the hell happened to that other guy from Wham!?"
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SHOW NOTES:
The 2019 book: https://www.amazon.com/Wham-George-Michael-Me-Memoir/dp/1524745316
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Michael
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andrew_Ridgeley
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wham!
Wham! In China documentary: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4IJZkarC5tM
https://www.portablepress.com/blog/2014/06/the-hard-luck-of-andrew-ridgeley-wham/
https://the-race.com/junior/the-messy-racing-career-of-an-ex-wham-superstar/
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdf/10.1111/j.1468-2230.1995.tb02047.x
https://www.popmatters.com/72510-andrew-ridgeley-an-appreciation-2496033339.html
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ska
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wham_Rap(EnjoyWhat_You_Do)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John%27s_Children
http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/entertainment/4379399.stm
2019 This Morning interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2BbVxKxWgBs
1985 Smash Hits interview: https://gmforever.com/andrew-ridgeley-on-what-the-papers-say-smash-hits-1985/
1985 Chartbeat interview: https://gmforever.com/andrew-ridgeley-interview-with-chartbeat-magazine-1985/
“Flame” by Andrew Ridgeley - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yryqr2RXFEE&list=PL0il5YCZewTYOAt67OZib3vQnII3BeYSk&index=6
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About Rock N Roll Story Guys
Rock N Roll Story Guys features two best friends discussing (and maybe setting straight) the rumor, innuendo and hidden details that surround some of the biggest bands and songs in rock n roll history.Podcast website
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