BONUS – Mailbag: Robert Plant in a Tacoma
The guys go through listener mail for more talk about rock stars in restaurants and rock stars in (terrible) movies.
7/7/2023
15:38
Episode 153 – Suzanne Vega vs Tom’s Diner
The guys trace the unlikely story of one of modern pop music's most enduring melodies - from folk singing exercise to it's place in streaming music history.
SHOW NOTES:
“Seinfeld Theme” by Jonathan Wolff, “Tom’s Diner,” “Tom’s Diner (Reprise),” “Luka” by Suzanne Vega
https://diffuser.fm/suzanne-vega-toms-diner/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Suzanne_Vega
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fast_Folk
https://folkways.si.edu/fast-folk-musical-magazine-vol-1-no-1/american-folk/music/album/smithsonian
https://www.nytimes.com/1982/03/05/arts/greenwich-village-is-again-a-magnet-for-folk-singers.html
https://www.brianrose.com/journal/2006/08/new-yorksuzanne-vega.html
https://www.brianrose.com/hardy/hardy.htm
https://www.highroadtouring.com/artists/suzanne-vega/
https://archive.nytimes.com/opinionator.blogs.nytimes.com/2008/09/23/toms-essay/
https://www.passionweiss.com/2021/02/02/1nce-again-suzanne-vega-toms-diner-dna-remix/
https://www.whosampled.com/Suzanne-Vega/Tom%27s-Diner/sampled/
https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/19727/how-toms-diner-tuned-mp3
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Karlheinz_Brandenburg
7/5/2023
44:56
Episode 152 – The Misfits vs San Francisco
The guys do their best to earn their punk cred with a listener-requested deep dive on the life, times and dysfunction of Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only and The Misfits - and that one time they caused a riot and got asked to never come back...
SHOW NOTES:
Songs in this episode: DREAMERS “Misfits T-Shirt”; Metallica “Crash Course in Brain Surgery”; Misfits “Horror Business”; Misfits “Some Kind of Hate”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Misfits_(band)
https://www.loudersound.com/features/misfits
https://www.furious.com/perfect/misfits.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Glenn_Danzig
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cough/Cool
The Crimson Ghost shorts: https://youtu.be/347pjR9A-pw
https://www.grunge.com/1164098/the-feud-between-misfits-glenn-danzig-and-jerry-only-explained/
Gimme Something Better book: https://www.amazon.com/Gimme-Something-Better-Progressive-Occasionally/dp/0143113801
Gimme Something excerpt: http://gimmesomethingbetter.com/excerpts/the-misfits-incident
Misfits Timeline: https://www.misfitscentral.com/misfits/timeline.php
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/LGBT_culture_in_San_Francisco
Clare Sears book: https://www.dukeupress.edu/arresting-dress
Google Group Discussion: https://groups.google.com/g/alt.music.misfits/c/BgnBZYQKj5Y?pli=1
6/28/2023
53:01
BONUS – Mailbag: Curse words and Hobbits
The guys answer listener letters about uses of the F-word, rock n roll inspirations, and fantasy literature as fuel for rock n roll prowess.
SHOW NOTES:
https://www.redbull.com/us-en/a-brief-history-of-swearing-in-music
https://slate.com/human-interest/2016/06/a-history-of-swearing-in-music.html
https://faroutmagazine.co.uk/every-led-zeppelin-song-inspired-by-j-r-r-tolkien/
https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/ramble-on-rockers-who-love-the-lord-of-the-rings-100787/
6/23/2023
28:42
Episode 151 – Thin Lizzy vs the drugs
Brian and Murdock answer a listener letter that dives into the duel guitar soloing, drug-fueled brilliance, and lasting impact of Phil Lynnot and Thin Lizzy.
SHOW NOTES:
Songs used in this episode: "The Boys are Back in Town" by Thin Lizzy
Jacy’s thesis: https://digitalcommons.georgiasouthern.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1659&context=honors-theses
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jailbreak_(album)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phil_Lynott
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/real-life-stories/thin-lizzys-phil-lynott-wildman-7501874
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/music/artists/phil-lynott-addiction-destroyed-irelands-forgotten-rock-genius/
https://www.irishmirror.ie/whats-on/music/thin-lizzy-midge-ure-lifts-6257341
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Whiskey_in_the_Jar
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_House_of_the_Rising_Sun
https://www.irishtimes.com/culture/music/thin-lizzy-members-on-the-band-s-rise-and-fall-heroin-was-the-worst-mistake-we-made-1.4397445
https://www.loudersound.com/news/phil-lynott-calmly-explaining-on-breakfast-tv-that-using-heroin-can-be-very-enjoyable-makes-for-heartbreaking-viewing
https://faroutmagazine.co.uk/thin-lizzy-phil-lynott-death-story/
https://americansongwriter.com/producer-tony-visconti-opens-up-about-his-fears-surrounding-phil-lynotts-drug-use/
https://www.thefreelibrary.com/Phil+tried+to+bed+Paula+while+Bob+was+being+sick+in+the+bathroom%3B...-a0245843470
https://www.dublinlive.ie/news/dublin-news/phil-lynotts-most-controversial-moments-21358253
https://www.loudersound.com/news/phil-lynott-calmly-explaining-on-breakfast-tv-that-using-heroin-can-be-very-enjoyable-makes-for-heartbreaking-viewing