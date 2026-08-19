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Rock N Roll Story Guys

Gamut Podcast Network
MusicMusic History
Rock N Roll Story Guys
Latest episode

135 episodes

  • Rock N Roll Story Guys

    The Rolling Stones vs Gram Parsons

    08/19/2026 | 41 mins.
    Brian and Murdock try their best to untangle the complicated authorship of "Wild Horses" and the friendships, romances, and concert tragedies that swirl around its creation and legacy.
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    SHOW NOTES:
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marianne_Faithfull
    Dunbar Guardian interview: https://iorr.org/talk/read.php?1,1190416
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wild_Horses_(Rolling_Stones_song)
    Collection of article quotes about “Wild Horses”: https://timeisonourside.com/SOWildH.html
    https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/flying-burrito-brothers-gram-parsons-rolling-stones-wild-horses-1158844/
    https://tidal.com/magazine/article/pamela-des-barres-remembers-gram-parsons-and-wild-horses/1-41316
    Gram talking about hearing “Wild Horses”: https://youtu.be/ABtba2TYpr8?si=JiVIcbVsP_EP1SrI
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Altamont_Free_Concert
    https://graminternational.wordpress.com/2013/05/18/gram-wrote-wild-horses/
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sticky_Fingers
    https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/its-all-still-up-in-the-air-234718/
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Burrito_Deluxe
    https://addsomemusictoyourdayblog.wordpress.com/2023/05/03/grievous-angel-by-gram-parsons/
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saturation_70
    https://www.facebook.com/GramParsons/posts/the-story-of-a-groundbreaking-lost-1970-dystopian-sci-fi-movie-about-environment/1604092901078198/
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michelle_Phillips
    https://www.miaminewtimes.com/music/altamont-revisited-6356969/
    https://www.criterion.com/current/posts/104-gimme-shelter-the-true-adventures-of-altamont?srsltid=AfmBOoryqBh55XkhP3s2OPZ9QVaJOnNsru0iR2RzmRk5XQ9DXI0G7njk
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stanley_Booth
    Stanley Booth interview: https://www.furious.com/perfect/gramparsons/booth.html
    https://deadline.com/2023/10/saturation-70-gram-parsons-sci-fi-film-1235583551/
    https://faroutmagazine.co.uk/why-keith-richards-mick-jagger-disagree-on-wild-horses-meaning/
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Rock N Roll Story Guys

    Talking Heads vs David Byrne

    08/12/2026 | 45 mins.
    Brian and Murdock combine a couple of requests by examining the ascent of Talking Heads, the man at the center of that band, and the hired guitar player whose fairy tale ascent almost (maybe?) included becoming the new lead singer.
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    SHOW NOTES:
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jars_of_Clay_(album)
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adrian_Belew
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frippertronics
    Belew interview about Frank Zappa meeting: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vUobcHb4VGc
    Belew’s story about meeting Bowie: https://www.facebook.com/AdrianBelew/photos/in-case-you-dont-get-this-joke-heres-the-storyin-1978-i-did-my-first-tour-of-eur/10151801111629995/
    https://musicaficionado.blog/2020/02/20/adrian-belew-part-1-1976-1980
    https://musicaficionado.blog/2020/03/18/adrian-belew-part-2-1981-1984-king-crimson/
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Talking_Heads:_77
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Psycho_Killer
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Remain_in_Light
    https://thepopbreak.com/2023/03/03/adrian-belew-of-talking-heads-on-remain-in-light-the-album-the-tour/
    https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/500-greatest-albums-talking-heads-remain-in-light-1059453/
    The Music Radar piece:
    https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/music/articles/caught-middle-band-drama-adrian-114435737.html
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tina_Weymouth
    https://www.insidehook.com/music/chris-frantzs-talking-heads-tina-weymouth-remain-in-love
    Byrne conversation about autistism: https://youtu.be/vtX6emk6U5k?si=SwGEcDuxq8uOSa9_
    https://tedtockscovers.wordpress.com/2022/05/14/life-during-the-wartime-an-apocalyptic-punk-funk-merge-musicislife-tedtockscovers-talkingheads-felakuti-thestaplesingers-stevemarriott-widespreadpanic/
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fela_Kuti
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Rock N Roll Story Guys

    Weird Al vs The Knack

    08/05/2026 | 37 mins.
    Brian and Murdock dig through the history of musical parody to find the path taken by Alfred Matthew Yankovic to go from aspiring architect to godfather of laugh-out-loud lyrical tom-foolery.
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    SHOW NOTES:
    Used in this episode: Bach “Peasant Cantata”
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Parody_music
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Parody_mass
    https://interlude.hk/bach-makes-joke-peasant-cantata/
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spike_Jones
    https://www.npr.org/templates/story/story.php?storyId=122018506
    https://ket.pbslearningmedia.org/resource/mozart-to-weird-al-the-evolution-of-parody-video/sound-field/
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hello_MuddahHelloFadduh_(A_Letter_from_Camp)
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stan_Freberg
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tom_Lehrer
    https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/644173/dr-demento-ruled-radio
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dr._Demento
    Full 1991 episode of the Dr Demento show: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cdnb8Z9IxmQ
    Full 1986 episode of the Dr Demento show: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbYcPmo9d2w
    https://www.yahoo.com/news/meet-dr-demento-man-discovered-weird-al-fish-heads-222028433.html
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/%22Weird_Al%22_Yankovic
    Belvedere Cruisin’ – Weird Al demo - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwaY5Ibz83w
    https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/75056/9-musicians-who-refused-let-weird-al-yankovic-parody-their-songs
    https://melmagazine.com/en-us/story/alex-melton-youtube-pop-punk-covers
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Rock N Roll Story Guys

    Blood, Sweat & Tears vs the government

    07/29/2026 | 42 mins.
    When a certain VIP letter writer gets their attention, Brian and Murdock explore the story behind the band who beat out the Beatles for the Grammy and then mostly fell apart.
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    SHOW NOTES:
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BloodSweat%26_Tears
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Blues_Project
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Al_Kooper
    https://americansongwriter.com/how-al-kooper-snuck-his-way-onto-one-of-bob-dylans-most-iconic-tracks/
    https://www.facebook.com/VEGASROCKSMAG/photos/my-al-kooper-story-i-just-saw-the-bob-dylan-movie-a-complete-unknown-with-%F0%9D%91%BB%F0%9D%92%8A%F0%9D%92%8E%F0%9D%92%90%F0%9D%92%95%F0%9D%92%89/1339807444127523/
    https://medium.com/the-riff/the-greatest-songs-of-the-1960s-that-no-one-has-ever-heard-ad27628ca5c2
    https://thestrangebrew.co.uk/interviews/al-kooper/
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maynard_Ferguson
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Child_Is_Father_to_the_Man
    http://www.rdrop.com/users/rickert/al.html
    https://forbassplayersonly.com/jim-fielder/
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Simon_(music_producer)
    https://www.listeningsessions.ca/p/what-happened-before-what-happened
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Clayton-Thomas
    https://bestclassicbands.com/david-clayton-thomas-interview-blood-sweat-tears-6-18-19/
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ronnie_Hawkins
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BloodSweatTears(BloodSweatTearsalbum)
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/What_the_Hell_Happened_to_BloodSweat%26_Tears%3F
    What The Hell Happened to Blood, Sweat, & Tears documentary: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CGPWNSJT?lv=shuf&channelId=500&plpRedirect=mhFallback
    Winds of Change podcast: https://crooked.com/podcast-series/wind-of-change/
    Library of Congress on Cultural Diplomacy https://www.loc.gov/exhibits/hope-for-america/cultural-diplomacy.html
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Rock N Roll Story Guys

    George Michael vs Andrew Ridgeley

    07/22/2026 | 46 mins.
    Brian and Murdock attempt to answer the long-asked question: "What the hell happened to that other guy from Wham!?"
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    SHOW NOTES:
    The 2019 book: https://www.amazon.com/Wham-George-Michael-Me-Memoir/dp/1524745316
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Michael
    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andrew_Ridgeley
    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wham!
    Wham! In China documentary: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4IJZkarC5tM
    https://www.portablepress.com/blog/2014/06/the-hard-luck-of-andrew-ridgeley-wham/
    https://the-race.com/junior/the-messy-racing-career-of-an-ex-wham-superstar/
    https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdf/10.1111/j.1468-2230.1995.tb02047.x
    https://www.popmatters.com/72510-andrew-ridgeley-an-appreciation-2496033339.html
    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ska
    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wham_Rap(EnjoyWhat_You_Do)
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John%27s_Children
    http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/entertainment/4379399.stm
    2019 This Morning interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2BbVxKxWgBs
    1985 Smash Hits interview: https://gmforever.com/andrew-ridgeley-on-what-the-papers-say-smash-hits-1985/
    1985 Chartbeat interview: https://gmforever.com/andrew-ridgeley-interview-with-chartbeat-magazine-1985/
    “Flame” by Andrew Ridgeley - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yryqr2RXFEE&list=PL0il5YCZewTYOAt67OZib3vQnII3BeYSk&index=6
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Rock N Roll Story Guys
Rock N Roll Story Guys features two best friends discussing (and maybe setting straight) the rumor, innuendo and hidden details that surround some of the biggest bands and songs in rock n roll history.
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