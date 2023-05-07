Episode 152 – The Misfits vs San Francisco

The guys do their best to earn their punk cred with a listener-requested deep dive on the life, times and dysfunction of Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only and The Misfits - and that one time they caused a riot and got asked to never come back... This episode brought to you in part by Louder Than Life Music Festival. Louder Than Life America's Biggest Rock Festival Louisville, KY September 21-24, 2023 Highland Festival Grounds At Kentucky Exposition Center Foo Fighters, Green Day, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, Godsmack, Pantera, Queens Of The Stone Age, Weezer, Limp Bizkit, Megadeth, Rancid, Turnstile & More General Admission And VIP Passes On Sale Now Starting At $10 Down Win Louder Than Life tickets by entering HERE! Support the show on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/rocknrollbedtimestories SHOW NOTES: Songs in this episode: DREAMERS "Misfits T-Shirt"; Metallica "Crash Course in Brain Surgery"; Misfits "Horror Business"; Misfits "Some Kind of Hate"