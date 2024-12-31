The Disco, Funky and Soulful House Sessions

Happy New Year! I'm sticking this mix out a little early to allow a blast on NYE if you've picked it up in time. Expect, Disco, Soulful, Latin, House and more!
59:59
The Best of the House Session 2024 (Part One)
Hey! It's that time of the year. Here is the first part of my mix of the best tunes of the year. You will find part 2 on Dec 27th via the House Finesse Podcast Episode 252. I hope you enjoy! Happy Holidays!! x
1:50:31
The December House Session 2024
Hey! It's nearly Xmas?! Where's the time gone? Here is an all over the place mix of new and old, I really hope you enjoy it!
1:40:57
The November House Session 2024
Hey everyone! Here's a new mix for November! I hope you like!
1:29:58
The October House Session 2024
I appreciate your patience with the delay in putting this out! Here is a new mix of some classics alongside a whole range of new bits across the House spectrum. Enjoy!