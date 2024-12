Clapcast 486

Be a part of the journey and allow Claptone to transport you to a place of sonic delights, with a mix designed to enchant outside of the club. Follow our golden masked friend and be the first to hear the new editions of the CLAPCAST tale... 01. ANOTR, Kurtis Wells - 24 (Turn It Up) (Original Mix) [NOART]02. Monkey Safari - Go (Original Mix) [Good Vibes From Paradise]03. Frivolous Jackson - Had Some Problems (Original Mix) [iSH]04. Dam Swindle - Touch Me Again (Original Mix) [Heist]05. Tom Sawyer - White Horse (2024 Rework) [Retake]06. Dox - Jackie (Original Mix) [Maccabi]07. nimino - I Only Smoke When I Drink (Claptone Remix) (Extended Mix) [Counter]08. Frankey & Sandrino, Charlotte Riby - Love Complete (Original Mix) [Sum Over Histories]09. Kristin Velvet - The Funk Junk (Extended Mix) [Arms & Legs]10. LF SYSTEM - Meet Me In The Middle (Extended) [Ministry Of Sound]11. Low Steppa - Seshy Fodder (Extended Mix) [Simma Black]12. Sage Armstrong & Basura Boyz - DUHDUHDUH (Extended Mix) [Terminal Underground]13. Kyle Watson, Ero808 - Shapeshifter (Extended Mix) [No Context]14. Bart B More - The Bouncer (Extended Mix) [Box of Cats]15. Solardo - Take Me There (Extended Mix) [Ultra Records]