5/3/2023
0:30
"A Roller Skating Jam Named ‘Saturdays'"—De La Soul
Rob dives into De La Soul’s least favorite song to perform, the impact of the rap group, Trugoy the Dove’s passing, and more when looking back at “A Roller Skating Jam Named ‘Saturdays’” with some assistance from Open Mike Eagle on the back end.
Host: Rob Harvilla
Guest: Open Mike Eagle
Producers: Jonathan Kermah and Justin Sayles
2/22/2023
1:33:50
“Torn”—Natalie Imbruglia
Rob looks back at his days in a band while diving into cover songs and Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn.” Later, he is joined by Sophie B. Hawkins to discuss her hit “Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover” as well as “Torn.”
Host: Rob Harvilla
Guest: Sophie B. Hawkins
Producers: Justin Sayles and Jonathan Kermah
Additional Production Support: Chloe Clark
2/15/2023
1:19:49
“Macarena”—Los del Rio
Rob looks back at the meteoric rise of “Macarena” and the song’s ability to get politicians to make a fool of themselves.
Host: Rob Harvilla
Guest: Leila Cobo
Producers: Justin Sayles and Jonathan Kermah
Additional Production Support: Chloe Clark
2/8/2023
1:15:38
“Basket Case”—Green Day
Rob looks back at the first band he ever interviewed in his hometown while diving into Green Day's rise to stardom.

Host: Rob Harvilla
Guest: Hanif Abdurraqib
Producer: Justin Sayles
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Additional Production Support: Abou Kamara
The 1990s were a turning point in music: with the increasingly connected world enabling an unprecedented coalescence of various styles and genres, the decade featured the rapid evolution of sonic artistry — and subsequently shaped the soundscape of eras that followed. Listen along as The Ringer’s preeminent music critic Rob Harvilla curates and explores 60 iconic songs from the ‘90s that define the decade.