Available Episodes

5 of 92
  • '60 Songs' Returns May 17!
    Join Rob as he explores more iconic songs from the ’90s with even more special guests starting May 17. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    0:30
  • "A Roller Skating Jam Named ‘Saturdays'"—De La Soul
    Rob dives into De La Soul’s least favorite song to perform, the impact of the rap group, Trugoy the Dove’s passing, and more when looking back at “A Roller Skating Jam Named ‘Saturdays’” with some assistance from Open Mike Eagle on the back end. Host: Rob Harvilla  Guest: Open Mike Eagle Producers: Jonathan Kermah and Justin Sayles Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    2/22/2023
    1:33:50
  • “Torn”—Natalie Imbruglia
    Rob looks back at his days in a band while diving into cover songs and Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn.” Later, he is joined by Sophie B. Hawkins to discuss her hit “Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover” as well as “Torn.” Host: Rob Harvilla Guest: Sophie B. Hawkins Producers: Justin Sayles and Jonathan Kermah Additional Production Support: Chloe Clark Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    2/15/2023
    1:19:49
  • “Macarena”—Los del Rio
    Rob looks back at the meteoric rise of “Macarena” and the song’s ability to get politicians to make a fool of themselves. Host: Rob Harvilla Guest: Leila Cobo Producers: Justin Sayles and Jonathan Kermah Additional Production Support: Chloe Clark Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    2/8/2023
    1:15:38
  • “Basket Case”—Green Day
    Rob looks back at the first band he ever interviewed in his hometown while diving into Green Day’s rise to stardom.Host: Rob Harvilla Guest: Hanif Abdurraqib Producer: Justin Sayles Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah Additional Production Support: Abou Kamara Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    2/1/2023
    1:24:12

About 60 Songs That Explain the '90s

The 1990s were a turning point in music: with the increasingly connected world enabling an unprecedented coalescence of various styles and genres, the decade featured the rapid evolution of sonic artistry — and subsequently shaped the soundscape of eras that followed. Listen along as The Ringer’s preeminent music critic Rob Harvilla curates and explores 60 iconic songs from the ‘90s that define the decade.
