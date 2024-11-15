"Think" by Aretha Franklin [Recast]

Let's go back, let's go back, let's go way on back to that time Aretha Franklin recorded one of her best songs.On this episode, Kirk dives into two different versions of Franklin's classic tune "Think." First it's the laid back groove and roomy mix of the 1968 original, then it's time to fast-forward 12 years for the juiced-up arrangement she recorded with the Blues Brothers band in 1980.It's a story of how different production techniques, arrangements, and tempos can lead to two very different—but equally excellent—versions of the same song. We've done Dancing Queen, we've covered the band Queen, so it feels like it's past time for the Queen of Soul. NOTE: This episode is best enjoyed along with four fried chickens and a Coke.Band/Artist: Aretha FranklinAlbum: Aretha Now, 1968 and The Blues Brothers: Original Soundtrack, 1980Composed by: Aretha Franklin and Teddy WhiteListen/Buy (Original): Apple Music | Amazon | SpotifyListen/Buy (Blues Brothers): Apple Music | Amazon | Spotify------ALSO FEATURED/DISCUSSED:"Respect" by Otis Redding, performed by Aretha Franklin on I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You, 1967"She Didn't Cut Me Loose" by Curtis Selgado from Soul Shot, 2012Wesley Morris's excellent 2018 NYT obituary: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/08/16/arts/music/respect-aretha-franklin-death.htmlFranklin's scene from The Blues Brothers: https://www.youtube.com?v=HLbPv6yIvBU (you should really just watch the whole movie)OUTRO SOLOIST: Galen ClarkThis episode's outro soloist is the one and only Galen Clark. Galen plays keyboard and organ and acts as bandleader for the soul jazz group Trio Subtonic; you can find playing regularly around Portland, Oregon and occasionally on tour. Find more information at their website, https://www.triosubtonic.net.----LINKS-----RECAST RECOMMENDATION: "Party!!" by Ryokuoushoku Shakai from Party!! - EP, 2024, and "Unmei" by Sumika from Unmei e.p., 2024, as well as the show Delicious in Dungeon on Netflix