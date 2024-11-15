It's time for the hardest rocking song ever written about sea life, as Kirk takes a deep dive into Heart's 1977 body-shaker "Barracuda."A deceptively complex song written around a deceptively straightforward riff, "Barracuda" opens the door for a discussion of the particulars of guitar tone, stompbox effects, the long history of the "galloping groove," why Ann Wilson's vocals rock as hard as they do, and a brief tribute to her sister Nancy's killer guitar chops.Band/Artist: HeartAlbum: Little Queen, 1977Composed by: Ann Wilson, Nancy Wilson, Roger Fisher, Michael DeRosierListen/Buy:Apple Music | Amazon | Spotify------ALSO FEATURED:"Pride and Joy" by Stevie Ray Vaughan"Make a Mistake with Me" by Brad Paisley"November Rain" by Guns 'n Roses feat. Slash"This Flight Tonight" as performed by Nazareth"Immigrant Song" by Led Zeppelin"William Tell Overture" by Gioachino Rossini"Crazy on You" by Heart"Black Dog" by Led ZeppelinA cool interview with Roger Fisher about creating his Barracuda guitar tone, as well as that "Alien Attack" sound: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CcQik5m0t9QA Wall Street Journal interview with the Wilsons about the process of writing the song: https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-rage-behind-hearts-barracuda-11557331740OUTRO SOLOIST: Dan NervoThis episode's outro soloist is the fantastic Dan Nervo. Dan plays guitar all around the San Francisco Bay Area in bands like Neon Velvet, and also teaches private guitar lessons. Hit him up if you want to get really good at guitar: https://www.facebook.com/DanNervoGuitarLessons/----LINKS-----RECAST RECOMMENDATION: "The Night Owl" by Anat Cohen's Quartetinho from Bloom, 2024SUPPORT STRONG SONGS!Paypal | Patreon.com/StrongsongsMERCH STOREstore.strongsongspodcast.comSOCIAL MEDIAIG: @Kirk_Hamilton | Threads: @Kirk_HamiltonNEWSLETTERnewsletter.kirkhamilton.comJOIN THE DISCORDhttps://discord.gg/GCvKqAM8SmSTRONG SONGS PLAYLISTSSpotify | Apple Music | YouTube MusicSHOW ARTTom Deja, Bossman Graphics--------------------NOVEMBER 2024 WHOLE-NOTE PATRONSElizabeth CulverMeryl AllisonRobyn MetcalfeBrian TempletCesarBob TuckerCorpus FriskyBen BarronCatherine WarnerDamon WhiteKaya WoodallJay SwartzRushDaniel Hannon-BarryChristopher MillerJamie WhiteChristopher McConnellDavid MascettiJoe LaskaKen HirshMelanie AndrichJenness GardnerNathaniel BauernfeindPaul DelaneyDave SharpeSami SamhuriJeremy DawsonAccessViolationDave FloreyNOVEMBER 2024 HALF-NOTE PATRONSKevin StaffordLawrenceSy JacobsirritableIan PiddAndrew HoferJordan GatenbyMelissa KuhnsAshleySeattleTransAndNonbinary ChoralEnsembleKevin MarceloSamantha CoatesJamesMark NadasdiJeffDan CutterJoseph RomeroOl ParkerJohn BerryDanielle KrizClint McElroyMordok’s Vape PenInmar GivoniMichael SingerMerv AdrianJoe GalloLauren KnottsDave KolasHenry MindlinMonica St. AngeloStephen WolkwitzSuzanneRand LeShayMaxeric spMatthew JonesThomasAnthony MentzJames McMurryEthan LaserBrian John PeterAaron WilsonDent EarlCarlos LernerMisty HaisfieldAbraham BenrubiLee R.Chris KotarbaCallum WebbLynda MacNeilDick MorganBen SteinSusan GreenGrettir AsmundarsonSean MurphyRandal VegterRobert Granatdave malloyTim RosenwongAlan MaassNick GallowayHeather Jjohn halpinPeter HardingDavidJohn BaumanMartín SalíasStu BakerSteve MartinoDr Arthur A GrayCarolinaGary PierceMatt BaxterLuigi BocciaE Margaret WartonCharles McGeeCatherine ClauseEthan BaumanKenIsWearingAHatJordan BlockAaron WadeJeff UlmDavid FutterJamieDeebsPortland Eye CareRichard SneddonJanice BerryDoreen CarlsonDavid McDarbyWendy GilchristElliot RosenLisa TurnerPaul WayperMiles FormanBruno GaetaKenneth JungZak RemerRishi SahayJeffrey BeanJason ReitmanAilie FraserRob TsukNATALIE MISTILISJosh SingerAmy Lynn ThornsenAdam WKelli BrockingtonVictoria Yumino caposselaSteve PaquinDavid JoskeBernard KhooRobert HeuerDavid NoahGeraldine ButlerMadeleine MaderJason PrattAbbie BergDoug BelewDermot CrowleyAchint SrivastavaRyan RairighMichael BermanLinda DuffyBonnie PrinsenLiz SegerEoin de BurcaKevin PotterM Shane BordersDallas HockleyJason GerryNell MorseNathan GouwensLauren ReayEric PrestemonCookies250Angela LivingstoneDiane HughesMichael CasnerLowell MeyerStephen TsoneffJoshua HillGeoff GoldenPascal RuegerRandy SouzaClare HolbertonDiane TurnerTom ColemanDhu WikMelmaniacEric HelmJonathan DanielsCaro FieldNaomi WatsonDavid CushmanAlexanderChris KGavin DoigSam FennTanner MortonAJ SchusterJennifer BushDavid StroudBrad CallahanAmanda FurlottiAndrew BakerAndrew FairL.B. MorseBill ThorntonBrian AmoebasBrett DouvilleJeffrey OlsonMatt BetzelNate from KalamazooMelanie StiversRichard TollerAlexander PolsonJustin McElroyArjun SharmaJames JohnsonKevin MorrellColin Hodo
"Space Oddity" and "Starman" by David Bowie [Recast]
Let the children lose it, let the children use it, and let all the children join in for Strong Songs!Kirk tackles a pair of classics by the great David Bowie: 1969's melancholy "Space Oddity" and 1972's triumphant "Starman." What goes up, as they say, must come down.Written by: David BowieAlbums: David Bowie (1969), The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars (1972)Listen/Buy Bowie: Apple Music | Amazon | SpotifyListen/Buy Ziggy: Apple Music | Amazon | SpotifyALSO FEATURED:Audio of the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing, courtesy NASA"A Day in the Life" by Lennon-McCartney, 1967A cool Guardian interview with Rick Wakeman about playing Mellotron on Space OddityOUTRO SOLOIST: Carlos "Insaneintherainmusic" EieineCarlos Eienie is a prolific multi-instrumentalist and YouTube creator who's done some extremely fun jazz arrangements of great video game music, among other things. You can find him on most social media as some variant of @insaneintherainmusic, and on his website at https://www.insaneintherainmusic.com/.----LINKS-----RECAST RECOMMENDATION: "Duck Ankles" by David Sanborn from Taking Off, 1975
"Think" by Aretha Franklin [Recast]
Let's go back, let's go back, let's go way on back to that time Aretha Franklin recorded one of her best songs.On this episode, Kirk dives into two different versions of Franklin's classic tune "Think." First it's the laid back groove and roomy mix of the 1968 original, then it's time to fast-forward 12 years for the juiced-up arrangement she recorded with the Blues Brothers band in 1980.It's a story of how different production techniques, arrangements, and tempos can lead to two very different—but equally excellent—versions of the same song. We've done Dancing Queen, we've covered the band Queen, so it feels like it's past time for the Queen of Soul. NOTE: This episode is best enjoyed along with four fried chickens and a Coke.Band/Artist: Aretha FranklinAlbum: Aretha Now, 1968 and The Blues Brothers: Original Soundtrack, 1980Composed by: Aretha Franklin and Teddy WhiteListen/Buy (Original): Apple Music | Amazon | SpotifyListen/Buy (Blues Brothers): Apple Music | Amazon | Spotify------ALSO FEATURED/DISCUSSED:"Respect" by Otis Redding, performed by Aretha Franklin on I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You, 1967"She Didn't Cut Me Loose" by Curtis Selgado from Soul Shot, 2012Wesley Morris's excellent 2018 NYT obituary: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/08/16/arts/music/respect-aretha-franklin-death.htmlFranklin's scene from The Blues Brothers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLbPv6yIvBU (you should really just watch the whole movie)OUTRO SOLOIST: Galen ClarkThis episode's outro soloist is the one and only Galen Clark. Galen plays keyboard and organ and acts as bandleader for the soul jazz group Trio Subtonic; you can find playing regularly around Portland, Oregon and occasionally on tour. Find more information at their website, https://www.triosubtonic.net.----LINKS-----RECAST RECOMMENDATION: "Party!!" by Ryokuoushoku Shakai from Party!! - EP, 2024, and "Unmei" by Sumika from Unmei e.p., 2024, as well as the show Delicious in Dungeon on Netflix
Rediscovering Stevie Wonder, with Wesley Morris and Josh Gwynn
Kirk talks with Wesley Morris and Josh Gwynn about the endless world of Stevie Wonder. Morris and Gwynn are host and producer, respectively, of the brilliant new six-part podcast series The Wonder of Stevie.Check out Josh Gwynn's terrific pop culture podcast Back Issue, Wesley Morris's culture podcast Still Processing, and Morris' essential writing on Aretha Franklin, Jam & Lewis, Meshell Ndegeocello, and his mustache, as well as his 2019 essay about Black American Music.REFERENCED ON THIS EPISODE:"Wild Wild West" by Will Smith, Kool Moe Dee, Rub Fusari, and Stevie Wonder, 1999"Straight, No Chaser" by Thelonious Monk, recorded 1967Thelma Golden and Michelle Obama talking about listening to records as kids, from Episode 5 of The Wonder of StevieStevie Wonder Song Excerpts:"Keep On Running" from Music of My Mind, 1972"You Are the Sunshine of My Life" from Talking Book, 1972"Jesus Children of America" from Innervisions, 1973"Boogie On Reggae Woman" from Fulfillingness' First FInale, 1974"I Wish," "Sir Duke," and "As," from Songs in the Key of Life, 1976"Happy Birthday" from Hotter Than July, 1980
Stevie Wonder: Music of My Mind [The Wonder of Stevie]
A cross-post of the first episode of "The Wonder of Stevie," a new six-part podcast series from Higher Ground and Pineapple Street Studios. It's a great show - find it on Apple, Amazon, Spotify... it's a podcast, you know the deal.Next week, we'll run a conversation between Kirk, host Wesley Morris, and producer Josh Gwynn all about what they learned making the show, and how they've come to think about Stevie and his music. In the meantime, check out some of Wesley Morris's writing on Aretha Franklin, Jam & Lewis, Meshell Ndegeocello, and his mustache, as well as his essential 2019 essay about Black American Music.