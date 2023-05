Chasing Tone - Guitar Podcast About Gear, Effects, Amps and Tone

458 - The Wampler x Cory Wong Compressor pedal is here!

Brian, Blake, and Richard are back for an all-new episode of the Chasing Tone Podcast!Blake kicks off with a demonstration of his new super (annoying) powers (which nauseates Richard immensely) before the guys go straight in to some news from the music and Ai worlds. Someone has managed to make an Ai Kanye and it sounds particularly impressive so the guys debate what this means with their normal levels of detail and insight. Blake has been playing with the new BOSS Gigcaster which despite being used as a torture device against Richard is actually a very neat piece of kit.Wampler Pedals have released a brand new pedal - the all new Wampler x Cory Wong Compressor & Boost - and the guys are excited to talk about it. Richard is proud of his extended April Fool joke and Brian struggles with words. In the words of the super talented Cory Wong, this is not your Dad's compressor - this is an EGO style compressor but also has a great MDX style boost circuit. In a first for Wampler pedals it also sports an "Always on" function and a simultaneously active XLR output so you can go to your recording interface and your amp together. Blake has been to NAMM and tells us about some highlights. The guys are in love with the Binson Mechanical Echorec and chat a little bit about that. Richard makes bad jokes about the hall and some obscure Alan Partridge references before looking at some game-changing hardware that he thinks will change the guitar industry forever. The Terrorverse, Tractors and Snakes, Blue Tick madness, Richard Sings, I am the Lizard king, 98% Bono, The Seymour Duncan Hyperswitch...it's all in this week's Chasing Tone!