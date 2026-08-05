Chasing Tone - Guitar Podcast About Gear, Effects, Amps and Tone

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633 episodes
629 - Oh, it's just another Tube Screamer, and do vintage parts make a difference or do we just want to believe in magic?08/05/2026 | 1hBrian, Blake, and Richard are back for Episode 629 of the Chasing Tone Podcast - Oh, it's just another Tube Screamer, and do vintage parts make a difference or do we just want to believe in magic?
Blake opens up with a traffic report before the guys jump into a most luciferous episode about pedal schematic similarities. The guys somehow manage a full ten minutes on nothing but pedals and schematics before anyone checks they're on the right podcast. Brian explains how one humble skeleton - your 808, your OD-1, your DOD 250 - can be filtered into a fuzz, a distortion or very nearly anything in the dirt realm, while Richard tinkers with pedal number two for Oliver FX.
This leads straight to the vintage-versus-modern-components hill Richard is prepared to die on, well maybe, a cautionary tale about the '69(ish) fuzz face he sold for peanuts, and exactly why germanium is still a nightmare to build with.
It was Blake's birthday, which somehow means two boxes of Katz's pastrami, a proposed rebrand to Chasing Food, and a heartfelt happy birthday from Brian that lands with the opposite of the intended effect. Trigger warning - he does a Marilyn Monroe impersonation. The D'Addario AI saga finally gets a verdict, Richard coins the snark reflex, and NAM turns up everywhere...
Random string packs, the great vinyl-versus-CD debate, desk maxing, a fill-it-yourself color-changing guitar, and one very unlucky arrested guitarist...it's all in this week's Chasing Tone!
We are on Patreon now too!
Support the show (https://www.patreon.com/chasingtonepodcast)
Courses and DIY mods:
https://www.bluesguitarmethod.com
https://www.betterguitartone.com
https://www.wamplerdiy.com
https://www.guitarpedalcourse.com
Check out Oliver Effects:
https://oliverfx.co.uk
Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/@chasingtonepodcast
Find us at:
https://www.wamplerpedals.com/
https://www.instagram.com/WamplerPedals/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/wamplerfanpage/
Support the show
- Brian, Blake, and Richard are back for Episode 628 of the Chasing Tone Podcast - AI ad scandals, Hot pink Les Pauls, and silent camping confessions
A big manufacturer may have landed themselves in hot water by allegedly using AI-generated music in an ad, and the guys weigh in on whether they actually did or whether the internet jumped the gun. This leads to a broader conversation about the commoditization of creative work - from vinyl to Kindle to AI - and Richard makes a bold prediction about the future value of software. He is probably wrong as he is a raging buffoon.
The Billy Joe Armstrong Les Paul Jr has arrived in what Richard insists is hot pink and Brian would quite like to turn into a Les Paul Standard. Richard has been rediscovering his P90 Telecaster and is loving life in drop tuning, while Blake claims ownership of Drop Q. The guys take a nostalgic trip through spirit duplicators, Spy vs Spy, Outrun soundtracks, and the lost art of the music fanzine before debating whether Brian should launch a Bob Ross-style breadboarding channel.
Brian confesses to watching silent camping videos before bed, Blake likes horror movies, and Richard watches people paint. The G-Wagon business death indicator is established as peer-reviewed science, and the golden rule of luxury cars is laid down: if you can't afford two, you can't afford one. Unless it's pedals, in which case borrow money and buy three.
Spirit Duplicators, The Ecosystem Trap, Happy Little Op Amps, Shlinkedin Shminkedin, Out Run... it's all in this week's Chasing Tone!
We are on Patreon now too!
Support the show (https://www.patreon.com/chasingtonepodcast)
Courses and DIY mods:
https://www.bluesguitarmethod.com
https://www.betterguitartone.com
https://www.wamplerdiy.com
https://www.guitarpedalcourse.com
Check out Oliver Effects:
https://oliverfx.co.uk
Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/@chasingtonepodcast
Find us at:
https://www.wamplerpedals.com/
https://www.instagram.com/WamplerPedals/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/wamplerfanpage/
Support the show
627 - Experimental backing tracks, Fender vs the entire planet, and robot rock stars07/22/2026 | 58 mins.Brian, Blake, and Richard are back for Episode 627 of the Chasing Tone Podcast - Experimental backing tracks, Fender vs the entire planet, and robot rock stars
Brian has been experimenting in his secret laboratory and reveals that AI-generated backing tracks are getting scarily good. The guys explore how far this technology has come and their conclusions may surprise you. This leads to a deep and heartfelt conversation about why playing music matters, why it can never truly be replaced by technology, and whether robot rock stars performing on stage could actually become a thing. There are also some sad farewells to Jennifer Finch of L7 and Wayne Charvel, who both passed away.
Brian has been renovating his studio with LED-lit pedal shelves and proper sound panels, and he has some new Bigler pickups to try. Meanwhile, the Fender legal saga has somehow gotten even worse - they're now going after Thomann, Yamaha, and an Australian secondhand guitar retailer. The guys are genuinely baffled and discuss whether Fender have managed to pull off the most spectacular act of brand self-destruction in guitar history. Richard has a PRS-shaped solution.
The Rolling Stones have a new album out and Richard highly recommends it, Anthrax have a cracking new single, and the World Cup halftime show featured Madonna flanked by two footballing legends dressed as Teletubbies. Richard reveals that an Iron Maiden guitarist was fired for listening to the Eagles on the tour bus, and the guys debate the merits of mystery pedal boxes.
Headstock Socks, The Defenderiser, Eastern European Clown Music, Brad Womp, Breaking the Fourth Wind...it's all in this week's Chasing Tone!
We are on Patreon now too!
Support the show (https://www.patreon.com/chasingtonepodcast)
Courses and DIY mods:
https://www.bluesguitarmethod.com
https://www.betterguitartone.com
https://www.wamplerdiy.com
https://www.guitarpedalcourse.com
Check out Oliver Effects:
https://oliverfx.co.uk
Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/@chasingtonepodcast
Find us at:
https://www.wamplerpedals.com/
https://www.instagram.com/WamplerPedals/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/wamplerfanpage/
Support the show
626 - We were wrong, Blake has beef, and the world's greatest nonsense show ever07/15/2026 | 41 mins.Brian, Blake, and Richard are back for Episode 626 of the Chasing Tone Podcast - We were wrong, Blake has beef, and the world's greatest nonsense show ever
We were wrong about who the first great 2026 pedal merger participants were - it was Ernie Ball and Source Audio - and Blake has beef with a pedal legend. Do you use a volume pedal in your rig? It used to be critical, but Richard is pondering why he no longer feels the need to use one.
Richard tries to explain the World Cup to Brian and Blake and fails miserably. He is also very upset with streamers. There was a new "drop" of UFO material from the Pentagon and the guys consider whether it is more of a drip. Meanwhile, Richard has discovered a new alien-related TV show thanks to a recommendation from a listener.
Brian has been editing theme tunes and a listener has picked up on it. Let him have his fun! Do you ever use a string conditioner on your guitar? The guys discuss why perfectly clean strings and fingers aren't always optimal. Blake has borrowed a vintage guitar and tells us all about it.
People Get a Little Weird, Buc-ees, Secret Basil, Richard Is a Serial Killer, Fingerease... it's all in this week's Chasing Tone!
We are on Patreon now too!
Support the show (https://www.patreon.com/chasingtonepodcast)
Courses and DIY mods:
https://www.bluesguitarmethod.com
https://www.betterguitartone.com
https://www.wamplerdiy.com
https://www.guitarpedalcourse.com
Check out Oliver Effects:
https://oliverfx.co.uk
Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/@chasingtonepodcast
Find us at:
https://www.wamplerpedals.com/
https://www.instagram.com/WamplerPedals/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/wamplerfanpage/
Support the show
- Brian, Blake, and Richard are back for Episode 625 of the Chasing Tone Podcast - Hot industry gossip, scary British villains, and Strymon level up.
We are coming in hot this week with scurrilous gossip about a new industry merger and the guys prove that they have none of the clues but all of the speculation. Richard gets a unique and frankly very disturbing look into Brian's mind. There is some random Apple loving and there are skincare tips.
Blake has transgressed one of the sacred commandments of the guitar and regales us with his bard's tale and the guys consider homemade pickups. Richard has managed to fix some issues with one of his guitars and he feels as if he has been imbued with the power of a mega luthier. He hasn't.
How much would you pay for the best delay pedal? Richard is impressed with the new Timeline MX but it's quite the investment and also his brain has melted for a second time this year. Brian will never be one of those funny types. Gibson appear to have been trolling Fender.
Waliver FX, Tom Quayle, Nut sauce, Amish cooling secrets, Funk and Wagnalls ...it's all in this week's Chasing Tone!
We are on Patreon now too!
Support the show (https://www.patreon.com/chasingtonepodcast)
Courses and DIY mods:
https://www.bluesguitarmethod.com
https://www.betterguitartone.com
https://www.wamplerdiy.com
https://www.guitarpedalcourse.com
Check out Oliver Effects:
https://oliverfx.co.uk
Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/@chasingtonepodcast
Find us at:
https://www.wamplerpedals.com/
https://www.instagram.com/WamplerPedals/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/wamplerfanpage/
Support the show
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About Chasing Tone - Guitar Podcast About Gear, Effects, Amps and Tone
Welcome to the Chasing Tone Podcast! Join Brian Wampler, Blake Wyland, Richard Oliver, and a variety of special guests as they dive into the world of guitars, pedals, amps, and other guitar gear. From answering your burning questions to discussing bands, gigs, and the latest trends in the guitar world, we cover it all. Expect plenty of off-topic banter and a behind-the-scenes look at our work at Wampler Pedals. If you enjoy guitar podcasts that feel like hanging out with your musician friends, you'll love Chasing Tone.Podcast website
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