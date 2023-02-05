Chasing Tone - Guitar Podcast About Gear, Effects, Amps and Tone

Welcome to the Chasing Tone Podcast! Join Brian Wampler, Blake Wyland, Richard Oliver, and other guests as they talk about guitars, guitar pedals, amps, and oth... More
458 - The Wampler x Cory Wong Compressor pedal is here!
Brian, Blake, and Richard are back for an all-new episode of the Chasing Tone Podcast!Blake kicks off with a demonstration of his new super (annoying) powers (which nauseates Richard immensely) before the guys go straight in to some news from the music and Ai worlds. Someone has managed to make an Ai Kanye and it sounds particularly impressive so the guys debate what this means with their normal levels of detail and insight. Blake has been playing with the new BOSS Gigcaster which despite being used as a torture device against Richard is actually a very neat piece of kit.Wampler Pedals have released a brand new pedal - the all new Wampler x Cory Wong Compressor & Boost - and the guys are excited to talk about it. Richard is proud of his extended April Fool joke and Brian struggles with words. In the words of the super talented Cory Wong, this is not your Dad's compressor - this is an EGO style compressor but also has a great MDX style boost circuit. In a first for Wampler pedals it also sports an "Always on" function and a simultaneously active XLR output so you can go to your recording interface and your amp together. Blake has been to NAMM and tells us about some highlights. The guys are in love with the Binson Mechanical Echorec and chat a little bit about that. Richard makes bad jokes about the hall and some obscure Alan Partridge references before looking at some game-changing hardware that he thinks will change the guitar industry forever. The Terrorverse, Tractors and Snakes, Blue Tick madness, Richard Sings, I am the Lizard king, 98% Bono, The Seymour Duncan Hyperswitch...it's all in this week's Chasing Tone!
4/26/2023
1:01:00
457 - Every new pedal all at once and the Neural Miku
Brian, Blake, and Richard are back for an all-new episode of the Chasing Tone Podcast!Blake comes in fast and cold with what he describes as a "mini rant" about a shopping experience he had whilst looking for a particular rare pedal and the guys discuss the joys of trying to get ones own money refunded. Meanwhile Richard has discovered that a famous rock band takes sustenance from a very traditional British drink whilst he laments about his lack of NAMM. Somehow Arnold Schwarzenegger is involved. Speaking of NAMM, Brian tells us why he also didn't go this year whilst Blake tells us why he is excited while the guys talk about a plethora of new pedals from a number of manufacturers. Spraying may occur. There is also some sad news from the Oliver household and Richard tells all while Blake manages to cheer him up with a random story. JHS released a new octave fuzz pedal and the guys attempt to talk about it without any knowledge of what they are speaking about - so nothing new there - and Brian mentions that we have a limited amount of quality B-Stock on the Wampler website. There were also some new pedals from Universal Audio which the guys dig and Richard is becoming more American by the minute and also gets so many things wrong but we shall excuse him for once. Fake English news, Insider jokes, Wildlife revelations, Alien portals, Gateway to Sedona, Bullshine returns, Day of the reverbs, Toilet humor, Wuthering Heights...it's all in this week's Chasing Tone!
4/19/2023
52:32
456 - Well this is awkward...
Brian, Blake, and Richard are back for an all-new episode of the Chasing Tone Podcast!Richard almost accidentally leaked a new pedal on the video version of the show and somehow this leads into a discussion about Chat GPT and pizza. Only one of those topics is worthy of the attention and it isn't the one Brian chooses. We also learn of the nefarious activities of the Welsh Secret Service whilst enjoying an almost intelligent discussion about the internet. Blake's off to NAMM and he is worried about what he may once have said and the guys chat a little bit about this years show and the attendance thereof. He makes some interesting points about the value of the show and Richard laments the fact he has never been despite hating trade shows. Blackstar have released the third in their line of floorboard amps and the guys try and debate it and the market space it sits in and Richard fails to describe his thoughts accurately. There was big news recently in the world of Marshall amplification and the guys dig into it and what it might mean for the brand moving forward before Richard gives us an update on his band project. Babbage's machine, Gene Hackman, Hot toes, Crate G40, New Synergy 6505 module, Loose goose philosophy, Sega Dreamcast...it's all in this week's Chasing Tone!
4/12/2023
51:35
455 - What is a plugin? it's the final part of the DAW deep diversion!
Brian, Blake, and Richard are back for an all-new episode of the Chasing Tone Podcast!Blake has got some new toys and it causes much annoyance to Richard within 60 seconds and this in turn leads to irregular vitamin suspicions and a tale of Blake's Grandfather's Mexican shopping adventures. Meanwhile Brian has established what day it is and Richard schools him in the ways of time traveling and 90's rave moves.It is the final part of the DAW deep dive and it starts off with a disclaimer about terminology and professionalism in journalism. Brian then goes into the nature of Reverb and plugins and IRs and talks about using it in a recording environment a little before telling us about some Wampler Pedals that he are available from IK multimedia. There is some exclusive plugin news and Blake has a neat hack for increasing your ability to add effects to tracks in your DAW. Richard then manages to confuse himself by multitasking and gets various things wrong multiple times.There were some leaked pedals which the guys discuss and pay particular attention to a control choice. Gibson have launched an expensive tribute to the original "Greeny" Les Paul and a friend of the show has bought one which leads to some silly product placement and a discussion about why it actually represents great value for money.Tetra high cannibal, Alien abductions, Morley volume pedals, Red Leicester, Dirty pot...it's all in this week's Chasing Tone!
4/5/2023
1:04:22
454 - Who's a Bad Monkey and part two of our deep(ish) DAW dive
Brian, Blake, and Richard are back for an all-new episode of the Chasing Tone Podcast!Brian has been burning the candle at both ends as they say as he has been working on number of new circuits. This leads the guys onto a discussion about a certain green simian themed pedal that has been literally meme'd to death. There has also been a lot of slightly dubious information circulating the interwebs about the circuit design of this particular pedal so Brian breaks it down and gives us a look at what made this pedal different. Brent Mason is being inducted into a very prestigious event and Brian has been asked to pick out his favorite songs and it has caused his brain to melt and provokes Blake and Brian into some very bizarre a capella guitar stylings. Richard does his best to ignore and tells us a little about some playing he's been enjoying. Finally the guys get onto Part Two of the deep dive into DAWs and Richard immediately goes down the wrong path. They guys correct him and start off by talking about miking up a guitar and recording into a DAW and Brian gives us a few choice tips on placement, phasing, and mullets. Richard lets us in on his delay secrets and also offers practical tips for not frying your cpu. There is BIG coyote news this episode too...Ponzi pedals, Spongebob Brianpants, Mass spray confusion, Google plus, Shameless plug, Hot meth and fresh coffee ...it's all in this week's Chasing Tone!
About Chasing Tone - Guitar Podcast About Gear, Effects, Amps and Tone
Welcome to the Chasing Tone Podcast! Join Brian Wampler, Blake Wyland, Richard Oliver, and other guests as they talk about guitars, guitar pedals, amps, and other guitar gear, answer questions, and discuss all things guitar related as well as how to get the most out of your gear to get the best guitar tone. There will be a healthy dose of off-topic nonsense as well as a look at all things happening in the world of guitar, music, our work at Wampler Pedals, and the music industry in general. If you suffer from G.A.S. or just simply like to listen to gear podcasts, you'll love Chasing Tone.