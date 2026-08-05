Chasing Tone - Guitar Podcast About Gear, Effects, Amps and Tone

Brian, Blake, and Richard are back for Episode 627 of the Chasing Tone Podcast - Experimental backing tracks, Fender vs the entire planet, and robot rock stars

Brian has been experimenting in his secret laboratory and reveals that AI-generated backing tracks are getting scarily good. The guys explore how far this technology has come and their conclusions may surprise you. This leads to a deep and heartfelt conversation about why playing music matters, why it can never truly be replaced by technology, and whether robot rock stars performing on stage could actually become a thing. There are also some sad farewells to Jennifer Finch of L7 and Wayne Charvel, who both passed away.

Brian has been renovating his studio with LED-lit pedal shelves and proper sound panels, and he has some new Bigler pickups to try. Meanwhile, the Fender legal saga has somehow gotten even worse - they're now going after Thomann, Yamaha, and an Australian secondhand guitar retailer. The guys are genuinely baffled and discuss whether Fender have managed to pull off the most spectacular act of brand self-destruction in guitar history. Richard has a PRS-shaped solution.

The Rolling Stones have a new album out and Richard highly recommends it, Anthrax have a cracking new single, and the World Cup halftime show featured Madonna flanked by two footballing legends dressed as Teletubbies. Richard reveals that an Iron Maiden guitarist was fired for listening to the Eagles on the tour bus, and the guys debate the merits of mystery pedal boxes.

Headstock Socks, The Defenderiser, Eastern European Clown Music, Brad Womp, Breaking the Fourth Wind...it's all in this week's Chasing Tone!

We are on Patreon now too!

Support the show (https://www.patreon.com/chasingtonepodcast)



Courses and DIY mods:

https://www.bluesguitarmethod.com

https://www.betterguitartone.com

https://www.wamplerdiy.com

https://www.guitarpedalcourse.com

Check out Oliver Effects:

https://oliverfx.co.uk

Youtube:

https://www.youtube.com/@chasingtonepodcast

Find us at:

https://www.wamplerpedals.com/

https://www.instagram.com/WamplerPedals/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/wamplerfanpage/



Support the show